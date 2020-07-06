Esibizione Copertina, Generica

Thiem’s Seven: Il programma della prima giornata (Martedì 07 Luglio). In campo anche il nostro Matteo Berrettini

06/07/2020 16:14 Nessun commento
Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12
Questo il programma della prima giornata del Thiem’s Seven che si svolgerà nella giornata di domani a partire dalle ore 13.
In campo anche Matteo Berrettini contro Denis Novak.

AUT ESIBIZIONE – UOMINI: Thiem’s Seven (Austria), terra battuta
13:00 Rublev A. RUS – Struff J-L. DEU
14:30 Berrettini M. ITA – Novak D. AUT
16:00 Thiem D. AUT – Ruud C. NOR
20:15 Khachanov K. RUS – Bautista R. ESP

