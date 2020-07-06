Dal prossimo 03 Agosto 2020 | Per emergenza Coronavirus | ATP-WTA-Challenger livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Thiem’s Seven: Il programma della prima giornata (Martedì 07 Luglio). In campo anche il nostro Matteo Berrettini
06/07/2020 16:14 Nessun commento
Questo il programma della prima giornata del Thiem’s Seven che si svolgerà nella giornata di domani a partire dalle ore 13.
In campo anche Matteo Berrettini contro Denis Novak.
ESIBIZIONE – UOMINI: Thiem’s Seven (Austria), terra battuta
13:00 Rublev A. – Struff J-L.
14:30 Berrettini M. – Novak D.
16:00 Thiem D. – Ruud C.
20:15 Khachanov K. – Bautista R.
TAG: Matteo Berrettini, Thiem's 7
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit