Katrina Adams, presidente dell’USTA, colpita dal coronavirus ma ora sta bene

13/04/2020 10:14 Nessun commento
Katrina Adams, presidente dell’USTA e, quindi, figura chiave nell’evoluzione degli US Open, ha comunicato attraverso i social network che un mese fa è risultata positiva al coronavirus dopo aver sentito i sintomi e che ha superato la malattia senza grandi difficoltà.

Isolata a casa, la Adams ha difeso le misure drastiche che vengono adottate negli sport, al fine di proteggere la sicurezza della salute di appassionati e atleti.

As I reflect on the meaning of #Easter and the resurrection of Christ, I think about what has transpired in the world of #COVID19. MAny of my friends/acquaintances have lost loved ones…I was lucky. I was infected early in March, before the NY numbers skyrocketed and panic arose. I had minor symptoms, body aches and an undetected fever that broke during the night. I tested positive and didn’t really suffer. The brighter side is that I then became a candidate to donate my plasma to save the lives of others, as my antibodies are extremely high. I was infected for a reason and this photo reminds me that good will come from my misfortune. In reality, it was a Blessing that I can now make a difference for someone else🙏🏽 #StayHome #WashYourHands #StayHealthy #KeepYourDistance #HappyEaster 🐰

