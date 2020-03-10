Challenger Nur-Sultan: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (Live)

Aleksandr Nedovyesov nella foto
Challenger Nur-Sultan CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 1° Turno-2°
Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Andrey Golubev vs Viktor Durasovic
CH Nur-Sultan I
Andrey Golubev
6
4
Viktor Durasovic
7
6
Vincitore: V. DURASOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Golubev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Golubev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Golubev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
1*-2
ace
1*-3
df
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
V. Durasovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
A. Golubev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
V. Durasovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Golubev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Golubev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Durasovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Golubev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Timur Khabibulin vs [Alt] Simon Freund
CH Nur-Sultan I
Timur Khabibulin•
30
6
2
Simon Freund
40
3
3
Palla break
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Khabibulin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
S. Freund
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
T. Khabibulin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Freund
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Khabibulin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 5-2
T. Khabibulin
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
S. Freund
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
3. Pavel Kotov vs [7] Dmitry Popko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Mikael Torpegaard vs Denis Yevseyev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Timur Khabibulin / Konstantin Kravchuk vs Tallon Griekspoor / Botic Van de Zandschulp
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Nino Serdarusic vs [Alt] Aliaksandr Bulitski
CH Nur-Sultan I
Nino Serdarusic
6
6
Aliaksandr Bulitski
2
2
Vincitore: N. SERDARUSIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bulitski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
N. Serdarusic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bulitski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-2 → 6-2
A. Bulitski
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
N. Serdarusic
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Alt] Mikhail Elgin vs [Alt] Szymon Walkow
CH Nur-Sultan I
Mikhail Elgin
3
1
Szymon Walkow
6
6
Vincitore: S. WALKOW
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Walkow
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
S. Walkow
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Elgin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Walkow
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Elgin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
M. Elgin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Walkow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Elgin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
S. Walkow
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Elgin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
3. Michael Vrbensky vs Mats Moraing
CH Nur-Sultan I
Michael Vrbensky
15
0
Mats Moraing•
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Vrbensky
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-2 → 0-3
4. Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs [11] Roman Safiullin
CH Nur-Sultan I
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
0
Roman Safiullin [11]•
0
Vincitore: R. SAFIULLIN per walkover
5. [4] Jurij Rodionov vs Tobias Kamke
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Rostislav Galfinger vs Lukas Klein
CH Nur-Sultan I
Rostislav Galfinger
0
1
Lukas Klein
6
6
Vincitore: L. KLEIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Galfinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Galfinger
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
df
0-5 → 0-6
L. Klein
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
R. Galfinger
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
L. Klein
15-0
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Arthur De Greef vs Alex Molcan
CH Nur-Sultan I
Arthur De Greef•
15
6
2
2
Alex Molcan
15
2
6
1
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Molcan
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
A. De Greef
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. De Greef
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
A. Molcan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. De Greef
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
A. De Greef
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. De Greef
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
A. De Greef
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
A. Molcan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
A. De Greef
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Molcan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
A. De Greef
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Molcan
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Jesper De Jong vs Vladyslav Orlov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Sanjar Fayziev vs [Alt] Nenad Zimonjic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Aslan Karatsev / Pavel Kotov vs Simon Freund / Elias Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
