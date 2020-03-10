Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Nur-Sultan: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2 (Live)

Aleksandr Nedovyesov nella foto
KAZ Challenger Nur-Sultan CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 1° Turno-2°

Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Andrey Golubev KAZ vs Viktor Durasovic NOR

CH Nur-Sultan I
Andrey Golubev
6
4
Viktor Durasovic
7
6
Vincitore: V. DURASOVIC
2. [WC] Timur Khabibulin KAZ vs [Alt] Simon Freund SWE

CH Nur-Sultan I
Timur Khabibulin
30
6
2
Simon Freund
40
3
3
Palla break
3. Pavel Kotov RUS vs [7] Dmitry Popko KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Mikael Torpegaard DEN vs Denis Yevseyev KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Timur Khabibulin KAZ / Konstantin Kravchuk RUS vs Tallon Griekspoor NED / Botic Van de Zandschulp NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Nino Serdarusic CRO vs [Alt] Aliaksandr Bulitski BLR

CH Nur-Sultan I
Nino Serdarusic
6
6
Aliaksandr Bulitski
2
2
Vincitore: N. SERDARUSIC
2. [Alt] Mikhail Elgin RUS vs [Alt] Szymon Walkow POL

CH Nur-Sultan I
Mikhail Elgin
3
1
Szymon Walkow
6
6
Vincitore: S. WALKOW
3. Michael Vrbensky CZE vs Mats Moraing GER

CH Nur-Sultan I
Michael Vrbensky
15
0
Mats Moraing
15
3
4. Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs [11] Roman Safiullin RUS

CH Nur-Sultan I
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
0
Roman Safiullin [11]
0
Vincitore: R. SAFIULLIN per walkover
5. [4] Jurij Rodionov AUT vs Tobias Kamke GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Rostislav Galfinger KAZ vs Lukas Klein SVK

CH Nur-Sultan I
Rostislav Galfinger
0
1
Lukas Klein
6
6
Vincitore: L. KLEIN
2. Arthur De Greef BEL vs Alex Molcan SVK

CH Nur-Sultan I
Arthur De Greef
15
6
2
2
Alex Molcan
15
2
6
1
Secondo servizio
3. Jesper De Jong NED vs Vladyslav Orlov UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Sanjar Fayziev UZB vs [Alt] Nenad Zimonjic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Aslan Karatsev RUS / Pavel Kotov RUS vs Simon Freund SWE / Elias Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare