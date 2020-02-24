ITF Macon e Rancho Santa Fe: I Main Draw

ITF MACON(Fra 25k cemento indoor)

[1] Oceane Dodin vs Julie Gervais

Sara Cakarevic vs Camilla Rosatello

Gaelle Desperrier vs Alice Tubello

Ylena In-albon vs [7] Jaqueline Adina Cristian

[4] Cristina Bucsa vs Zoe Richard

Myrtille Georges vs Tessah Andrianjafitrimo

Estelle Cascino vs Tereza Mrdeza

Harmony Tan vs [5] Jia-Jing Lu

[6] Martina Di giuseppe vs Miriam Bianca Bulgaru

Lamis Alhussein abdel aziz vs Diana Marcinkevica

Martina Caregaro vs Vera Lapko

Mirjam Bjorklund vs [3] Mandy Minella

[8] Jessika Ponchet vs Audrey Albie

Greta Arn vs Cristiana Ferrando

Margot Yerolymos vs Aubane Droguet

Salma Djoubri vs [2] Pauline Parmentier

ITF RANCHO SANTA FE(Usa 25k cemento outdoor)

[1] Yanina Wickmayer vs Grace Min

Elizabeth Halbauer vs TBD

Megan Mccray vs Jamie Loeb

Alexa Glatch vs [6] Claire Liu

[4] Danielle Lao vs Haley Giavara

Alexa Noel vs TBD

Katie Swan vs TBD

[5] Rebecca Sramkova vs TBD

[7] Jovana Jovic vs Conny Perrin

Katherine Sebov vs TBD

Seone Mendez vs TBD

[3] Xiaodi You vs TBD

[8] Gabriela Ce vs Gabriela Talaba

Hailey Baptiste vs TBD

Ana Sofia Sanchez vs Carolina Meligeni Rodrigues Alves

Lorraine M. Guillermo vs [2] Olga Danilovic