ITF Macon e Rancho Santa Fe: I Main Draw
ITF MACON(Fra 25k cemento indoor)
[1] Oceane Dodin vs Julie Gervais
Sara Cakarevic vs Camilla Rosatello
Gaelle Desperrier vs Alice Tubello
Ylena In-albon vs [7] Jaqueline Adina Cristian
[4] Cristina Bucsa vs Zoe Richard
Myrtille Georges vs Tessah Andrianjafitrimo
Estelle Cascino vs Tereza Mrdeza
Harmony Tan vs [5] Jia-Jing Lu
[6] Martina Di giuseppe vs Miriam Bianca Bulgaru
Lamis Alhussein abdel aziz vs Diana Marcinkevica
Martina Caregaro vs Vera Lapko
Mirjam Bjorklund vs [3] Mandy Minella
[8] Jessika Ponchet vs Audrey Albie
Greta Arn vs Cristiana Ferrando
Margot Yerolymos vs Aubane Droguet
Salma Djoubri vs [2] Pauline Parmentier
ITF RANCHO SANTA FE(Usa 25k cemento outdoor)
[1] Yanina Wickmayer vs Grace Min
Elizabeth Halbauer vs TBD
Megan Mccray vs Jamie Loeb
Alexa Glatch vs [6] Claire Liu
[4] Danielle Lao vs Haley Giavara
Alexa Noel vs TBD
Katie Swan vs TBD
[5] Rebecca Sramkova vs TBD
[7] Jovana Jovic vs Conny Perrin
Katherine Sebov vs TBD
Seone Mendez vs TBD
[3] Xiaodi You vs TBD
[8] Gabriela Ce vs Gabriela Talaba
Hailey Baptiste vs TBD
Ana Sofia Sanchez vs Carolina Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
Lorraine M. Guillermo vs [2] Olga Danilovic
