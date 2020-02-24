Tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

ITF Macon e Rancho Santa Fe: I Main Draw

Martina Di Giuseppe nella foto
ITF MACON(Fra 25k cemento indoor)
[1] Oceane Dodin FRA vs wc Julie Gervais FRA
Sara Cakarevic FRA vs Camilla Rosatello ITA
Gaelle Desperrier FRA vs Alice Tubello FRA
Ylena In-albon SUI vs [7] Jaqueline Adina Cristian ROU

[4] Cristina Bucsa ESP vs wc Zoe Richard FRA
Myrtille Georges FRA vs Tessah Andrianjafitrimo FRA
wc Estelle Cascino FRA vs Tereza Mrdeza CRO
Harmony Tan FRA vs [5] Jia-Jing Lu CHN

[6] Martina Di giuseppe ITA vs Miriam Bianca Bulgaru ROU
Lamis Alhussein abdel aziz EGY vs Diana Marcinkevica LAT
Martina Caregaro ITA vs Vera Lapko BLR
Mirjam Bjorklund SWE vs [3] Mandy Minella LUX

[8] Jessika Ponchet FRA vs Audrey Albie FRA
Greta Arn HUN vs Cristiana Ferrando ITA
Margot Yerolymos FRA vs wc Aubane Droguet FRA
Salma Djoubri FRA vs [2] Pauline Parmentier FRA

ITF RANCHO SANTA FE(Usa 25k cemento outdoor)
[1] Yanina Wickmayer BEL vs Grace Min USA
Elizabeth Halbauer USA vs TBD
wc Megan Mccray USA vs wc Jamie Loeb USA
Alexa Glatch USA vs [6] Claire Liu USA

[4] Danielle Lao USA vs wc Haley Giavara USA
Alexa Noel USA vs TBD
Katie Swan GBR vs TBD
[5] Rebecca Sramkova SVK vs TBD

[7] Jovana Jovic SRB vs Conny Perrin SUI
Katherine Sebov CAN vs TBD
Seone Mendez AUS vs TBD
[3] Xiaodi You CHN vs TBD

[8] Gabriela Ce BRA vs Gabriela Talaba ROU
Hailey Baptiste USA vs TBD
Ana Sofia Sanchez MEX vs Carolina Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA
wc Lorraine M. Guillermo USA vs [2] Olga Danilovic SRB

