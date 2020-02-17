ATP New York 250 | Indoor | $719.320 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Nuovo best ranking per Jannik Sinner. +18 per Andreas Seppi
17/02/2020 07:08 2 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (17-02-2020)
8
Best: 8
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
2860
Punti
23
Tornei
11
Best: 9
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2400
Punti
24
Tornei
52
Best: 46
▼
-3
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
960
Punti
30
Tornei
68
Best: 68
▲
11
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
793
Punti
27
Tornei
80
Best: 18
▲
18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
706
Punti
28
Tornei
85
Best: 74
▲
1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
684
Punti
30
Tornei
97
Best: 93
▲
2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
600
Punti
28
Tornei
111
Best: 16
▼
-38
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
508
Punti
30
Tornei
118
Best: 33
▼
-2
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
459
Punti
34
Tornei
127
Best: 124
▼
-2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
422
Punti
32
Tornei
128
Best: 114
▼
-1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
413
Punti
28
Tornei
135
Best: 70
▼
-2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
399
Punti
24
Tornei
150
Best: 150
▲
16
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
354
Punti
26
Tornei
154
Best: 127
▲
2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
340
Punti
29
Tornei
157
Best: 84
▼
-3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
338
Punti
22
Tornei
217
Best: 118
▼
-3
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
218
Punti
28
Tornei
234
Best: 212
▼
-5
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
202
Punti
27
Tornei
237
Best: 152
▲
1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
197
Punti
24
Tornei
243
Best: 144
▲
6
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
192
Punti
27
Tornei
281
Best: 278
▼
-3
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
144
Punti
24
Tornei
292
Best: 153
▼
-5
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
140
Punti
27
Tornei
310
Best: 310
▲
81
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
130
Punti
32
Tornei
312
Best: 310
▼
-2
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
129
Punti
29
Tornei
336
Best: 312
▼
-3
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
115
Punti
29
Tornei
361
Best: 259
▲
18
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
102
Punti
28
Tornei
368
Best: 368
▲
3
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
97
Punti
19
Tornei
377
Best: 270
▼
-8
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
95
Punti
33
Tornei
384
Best: 142
▼
-8
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
91
Punti
20
Tornei
396
Best: 355
▼
-1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
86
Punti
39
Tornei
411
Best: 404
▲
1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
81
Punti
31
Tornei
421
Best: 326
▲
2
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
78
Punti
35
Tornei
422
Best: 36
▼
-24
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
77
Punti
6
Tornei
439
Best: 375
▼
-2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
72
Punti
20
Tornei
446
Best: 100
▼
-50
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
70
Punti
18
Tornei
466
Best: 393
▲
2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
66
Punti
25
Tornei
495
Best: 389
▼
-13
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
59
Punti
25
Tornei
512
Best: 469
▼
-3
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
55
Punti
25
Tornei
517
Best: 355
▼
-4
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
54
Punti
28
Tornei
544
Best: 497
▲
52
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
48
Punti
26
Tornei
559
Best: 301
▼
-2
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
44
Punti
17
Tornei
590
Best: 354
▲
3
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
39
Punti
18
Tornei
592
Best: 282
▼
-3
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
39
Punti
27
Tornei
597
Best: 569
▼
-3
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
38
Punti
19
Tornei
618
Best: 618
▲
3
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
35
Punti
26
Tornei
620
Best: 489
▲
5
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
35
Punti
29
Tornei
625
Best: 625
▲
5
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
33
Punti
15
Tornei
659
Best: 633
▲
7
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
30
Punti
21
Tornei
691
Best: 564
▲
5
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
27
Punti
25
Tornei
697
Best: 462
▼
-10
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
26
Punti
16
Tornei
724
Best: 724
▲
14
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
24
Punti
15
Tornei
727
Best: 704
--
0
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
24
Punti
21
Tornei
730
Best: 686
▲
1
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
24
Punti
26
Tornei
742
Best: 455
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
23
Punti
24
Tornei
743
Best: 397
--
0
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
23
Punti
28
Tornei
746
Best: 522
--
0
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
22
Punti
14
Tornei
749
Best: 568
--
0
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
22
Punti
25
Tornei
761
Best: 159
▲
2
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
20
Punti
4
Tornei
787
Best: 628
▲
4
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
19
Punti
16
Tornei
805
Best: 799
▼
-3
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
18
Punti
16
Tornei
806
Best: 797
▼
-3
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
18
Punti
17
Tornei
811
Best: 375
▲
1
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
17
Punti
11
Tornei
835
Best: 817
▼
-2
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
16
Punti
19
Tornei
839
Best: 715
▼
-2
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
16
Punti
25
Tornei
872
Best: 870
--
0
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
14
Punti
14
Tornei
902
Best: 894
▲
1
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
13
Punti
14
Tornei
904
Best: 904
▲
1
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
13
Punti
16
Tornei
914
Best: 904
▲
1
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
12
Punti
3
Tornei
942
Best: 883
▼
-54
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
11
Punti
6
Tornei
943
Best: 933
▲
1
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
11
Punti
7
Tornei
952
Best: 942
▲
3
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
11
Punti
13
Tornei
983
Best: 983
▲
67
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
10
Punti
14
Tornei
992
Best: 976
▲
3
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
10
Punti
18
Tornei
1024
Best: 394
▼
-32
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1028
Best: 1026
--
0
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
9
Punti
17
Tornei
1047
Best: 465
▼
-1
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1053
Best: 1053
▲
2
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1062
Best: 1052
▲
3
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1078
Best: 327
▲
94
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
7
Punti
5
Tornei
1087
Best: 1080
▲
1
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1096
Best: 1087
--
0
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1106
Best: 1097
▼
-1
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1116
Best: 1116
▲
1
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
6
Punti
1
Tornei
1142
Best: 1142
▲
2
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1149
Best: 1149
▼
-41
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1168
Best: 1168
▲
2
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1187
Best: 1187
▲
3
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1187
Best: 1130
▲
3
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1204
Best: 763
▲
7
Domenico Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1209
Best: 1198
▲
4
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1227
Best: 204
▲
4
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1281
Best: 1223
▲
4
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1348
Best: 1348
▲
7
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1348
Best: 299
▲
7
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1353
Best: 1148
▲
7
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1368
Best: 1368
▲
6
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1368
Best: 1368
▲
6
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1387
Best: 1387
▲
7
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1394
Best: 873
▲
8
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1408
Best: 445
▲
11
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1415
Best: 1415
▲
8
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1429
Best: 943
▲
7
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1437
Best: 1437
▲
8
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1437
Best: 1437
▲
8
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1455
Best: 1342
▲
6
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1467
Best: 1467
▲
6
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1467
Best: 1028
▲
6
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1494
Best: 1460
▲
6
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1494
Best: 1494
▲
6
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1497
Best: 1380
▲
6
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1497
Best: 1495
▲
6
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1521
Best: 1220
▲
6
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1530
Best: 1530
▲
5
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1530
Best: 1387
▲
5
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1530
Best: 1530
▲
5
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1530
Best: 1519
▲
5
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1556
Best: 807
▲
5
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1580
Best: 1580
▲
4
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1580
Best: 1579
▲
4
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1580
Best: 1579
▲
4
Biagio Gramaticopolo
ITA, 01-04-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1580
Best: 300
▲
4
Claudio Grassi
ITA, 25-07-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1580
Best: 1579
▲
4
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1662
Best: 1662
▲
3
Simone Cacciapuoti
ITA, 27-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1662
Best: 1662
▲
3
Leonardo Catani
ITA, 25-06-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1662
Best: 1119
▲
3
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1662
Best: 1662
▲
3
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1662
Best: 1336
▲
3
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1747
Best: 1747
▲
8
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1747
Best: 1747
▲
8
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1811
Best: 1811
▲
9
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1811
Best: 1811
▲
9
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1855
Best: 384
▲
3
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1855
Best: 1851
▲
3
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1886
Best: 1167
▲
6
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1886
Best: 1886
▲
6
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1905
Best: 1184
▲
5
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1911
Best: 1909
▲
6
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1918
Best: 1902
▲
6
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
9
Tornei
1918
Best: 1051
▲
6
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
1
Punti
9
Tornei
1926
Best: 1292
▲
5
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
1
Punti
11
Tornei
2 commenti
Quasi il 10 xcento nei primi 150 sono italiani ! Quasi 2 su 10 nei top 10 !
L’ultra centenario Tabacco guadagna 3 posizioni. Per fine secolo sarà un top 100.