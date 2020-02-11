Italiani in Campo Copertina

Italiani in Campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger): 12 Febbraio 2020

11/02/2020 22:35 Nessun commento
Jannik Sinner classe 2001
NED ATP 500 Rotterdam – Indoor
1T Sinner ITA – Albot MDA (0-0) ore 11:00

USA ATP 250 New York – Hard
2T Seppi ITA – Johnson USA (1-3) 2 incontro dalle ore 18:00

IND Challenger Bengaluru – Hard
2T Zhang CHN – Ocleppo ITA (0-0) ore 06:30

FRA Challenger Cherbourg – Indoor
2T Moriya JPN – Musetti ITA (0-0) ore 10:30
2T De Greef BEL – Marcora ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:30
2T Viola ITA – Marie FRA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 13:30

