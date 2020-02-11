ATP New York 250 | Indoor | $719.320 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani in Campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger): 12 Febbraio 2020
11/02/2020 22:35 Nessun commento
ATP 500 Rotterdam – Indoor
1T Sinner – Albot (0-0) ore 11:00
ATP 250 New York – Hard
2T Seppi – Johnson (1-3) 2 incontro dalle ore 18:00
Challenger Bengaluru – Hard
2T Zhang – Ocleppo (0-0) ore 06:30
Challenger Cherbourg – Indoor
2T Moriya – Musetti (0-0) ore 10:30
2T De Greef – Marcora (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:30
2T Viola – Marie (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 13:30
