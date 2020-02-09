Italiani in campo Copertina

Italiani in Campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger): 10 Febbraio 2020

Andreas Seppi nella foto
Bengaluru
1T Baldi ITA – Karlovskiy RUS (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 06:30
1T Safranek CZE – Ornago ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 06:30

New York
1T Dzumhur BIH – Seppi ITA (1-2) 3 incontro dalle ore 18:00

Rotterdam
1T Khachanov/Rublev RUS RUS – Fognini/Haase ITA NED (0-0) ore 12:00

Cherbourg
1T Bemelmans BEL – Pellegrino ITA (0-0) ore 13:30

Buenos Aires
1T Sonego ITA – Cuevas URU (0-0) ore 23:00

