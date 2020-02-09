ATP Pune 250 | Cemento | $546.355 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani in campo Copertina
Italiani in Campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger): 10 Febbraio 2020
09/02/2020 20:40 Nessun commento
Bengaluru
1T Baldi – Karlovskiy (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 06:30
1T Safranek – Ornago (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 06:30
New York
1T Dzumhur – Seppi (1-2) 3 incontro dalle ore 18:00
Rotterdam
1T Khachanov/Rublev – Fognini/Haase (0-0) ore 12:00
Cherbourg
1T Bemelmans – Pellegrino (0-0) ore 13:30
Buenos Aires
1T Sonego – Cuevas (0-0) ore 23:00
