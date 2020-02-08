Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Launceston e Dallas: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (Live)

08/02/2020
Dennis Kudla nella foto
AUS Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [9] Mohamed Safwat EGY vs [6] Kimmer Coppejans BEL

CH Launceston
Mohamed Safwat [9]
4
6
6
Kimmer Coppejans [6]
6
4
3
Vincitore: M. SAFWAT
2. Daniel Altmaier GER vs [2] Alex Bolt AUS

CH Launceston
Daniel Altmaier
1
4
Alex Bolt [2]
6
6
Vincitore: A. BOLT
3. [4] Nathan Pasha USA / Max Schnur USA vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP (non prima ore: 06:30)

CH Launceston
Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur [4]
5
4
Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes
7
6
Vincitori: COPPEJANS / MARTOS GORNES
USA Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $108.320 – Semifinali

Hamilton Family Stadium – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Dominik Koepfer GER vs Jurij Rodionov AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Dennis Novikov USA / Goncalo Oliveira POR vs Peter Polansky CAN / Brayden Schnur CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Denis Kudla USA vs [10] Emilio Gomez ECU (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Alex Lawson USA vs [3] Luis David Martinez VEN / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare