Challenger Launceston e Dallas: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (Live)

Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 01:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [9] Mohamed Safwat vs [6] Kimmer Coppejans
CH Launceston
Mohamed Safwat [9]
4
6
6
Kimmer Coppejans [6]
6
4
3
Vincitore: M. SAFWAT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
5-3 → 5-4
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
K. Coppejans
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
K. Coppejans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Daniel Altmaier vs [2] Alex Bolt
CH Launceston
Daniel Altmaier
1
4
Alex Bolt [2]
6
6
Vincitore: A. BOLT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Bolt
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bolt
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
D. Altmaier
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [4] Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur vs Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes (non prima ore: 06:30)
CH Launceston
Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur [4]
5
4
Kimmer Coppejans / Sergio Martos Gornes
7
6
Vincitori: COPPEJANS / MARTOS GORNES
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
4-5 → 4-6
N. Pasha / Schnur
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
4-3 → 4-4
N. Pasha / Schnur
3-3 → 4-3
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
N. Pasha / Schnur
2-2 → 3-2
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
N. Pasha / Schnur
1-1 → 2-1
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
1-0 → 1-1
N. Pasha / Schnur
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-6 → 5-7
N. Pasha / Schnur
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
5-4 → 5-5
N. Pasha / Schnur
4-4 → 5-4
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
4-3 → 4-4
N. Pasha / Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
N. Pasha / Schnur
2-2 → 3-2
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
N. Pasha / Schnur
1-1 → 2-1
K. Coppejans / Martos Gornes
1-0 → 1-1
N. Pasha / Schnur
0-0 → 1-0
Challenger Dallas CH | Indoor | $108.320 – Semifinali
Hamilton Family Stadium – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Dominik Koepfer vs Jurij Rodionov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Dennis Novikov / Goncalo Oliveira vs Peter Polansky / Brayden Schnur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Denis Kudla vs [10] Emilio Gomez (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Lloyd Glasspool / Alex Lawson vs [3] Luis David Martinez / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
Il match deve ancora iniziare
