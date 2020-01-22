Australian Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4. Rafael Nadal vince in tre set. I Big avanzano

Tutti i protagonisti più attesi hanno superato il secondo turno degli Australian Open. L’ultimo a scendere in campo e dunque a riuscirci è stato Rafael Nadal (ATP 1), che ha lasciato poco spazio all’argentino Federico Delbonis (76), superandolo con i parziali di 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-1. Se Daniil Medvedev (4) (7-5 6-1 6-3 a Martinez Portero (168)) e Alexander Zverev (7) (7-6 (7/5) 6-4 7-5 a Egor Gerasimov (98)) non hanno avuto problemi a continuare il loro percorso, d’altro canto hanno dovuto sudare fino al quinto set Dominic Thiem (5) e David Goffin (11): il primo ha ribaltato Alex Bolt (140) per 6-2 5-7 6-7 (5/7) 6-1 6-2, il secondo ha resistito al ritorno di Pierre-Hugues Herbert (64) vincendo 6-1 6-4 4-6 1-6 6-3.

In campo femminile continua senza intoppi l’avventura di Karolina Pliskova e Simona Halep, che hanno sconfitto rispettivamente con un doppio 6-3 Laura Siegemund (72) e con un 6-2 6-4 Harriet Dart (173). Vittoria invece della statunitense Catherine Bellis (600), che ha sorpreso con un doppio 6-4 la ceca Karolina Muchova (22).

Australian Open Grand Slam | 000 | 2° Turno

Rod Laver Arena – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)

G. Muguruza vs A. Tomljanovic



L. Siegemund vs (2) K. Pliskova



E. Gerasimov vs (7) A. Zverev (Ora italiana: 04:00 (locale: 14:00))



Rod Laver Arena – Ora italiana: 09:00 (locale: 19:00)

(Q) H. Dart vs (4) S. Halep



(1) R. Nadal vs F. Delbonis



Margaret Court Arena – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)

(6) B. Bencic vs J. Ostapenko



(4) D. Medvedev vs (Q) P. Martinez



(WC) P. Hon vs (17) A. Kerber



Margaret Court Arena – Ora italiana: 09:00 (locale: 19:00)

A. Seppi vs (15) S. Wawrinka



(5) E. Svitolina vs L. Davis



(WC) J. Moore / (WC) A. Sharma vs A. Barty / J. Goerges



(WC) A. Bolt vs (5) D. Thiem



(23) N. Kyrgios vs G. Simon (Ora italiana: 08:45 (locale: 18:45))



C. Bellisvs (20) K. Muchova

(10) G. Monfils vs I. Karlovic



(29) T. Fritz vs K. Anderson (Ora italiana: 04:30 (locale: 14:30))



D. Jakupovic / R. Olaru vs (2) T. Babos / (2) K. Mladenovic



Court 3 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)

Z. Diyas vs A. Blinkova



(WC) L. Hewitt / (WC) J. Thompson vs (WC) J. Nam / (WC) M. Song (Ora italiana: 04:00 (locale: 14:00))



J. Munar vs A. Popyrin



M. Ymer vs (16) K. Khachanov (Ora italiana: 08:00 (locale: 18:00))



M. Demoliner / M. Middelkoop vs T. Sandgren / J. Withrow



(WC) J. Duckworth / (WC) M. Polmans vs (WC) A. Harris / (WC) C. O’Connell



(WC) Y. Lee / (WC) F. Wu vs (16) S. Kenin / (16) B. Mattek-Sands



Court 7 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)

(10) M. Pavic / (10) B. Soares vs L. Bambridge / B. McLachlan



S. Sorribes Tormo vs (28) A. Kontaveit



(12) E. Perez / (12) S. Stosur vs L. Arruabarrena / O. Jabeur



(Q) P. Gojowczyk vs (27) P. Carreno Busta



Court 8 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)

S. Johnson / S. Querrey vs (A) C. Hsieh / (A) Y. Lu



(WC) A. Rodionova vs (9) K. Bertens



(11) D. Goffin vs P. Herbert



G. Garcia Perez / S. Sorribes Tormo vs M. Adamczak / K. Srebotnik



(9) Y. Duan / (9) S. Zheng vs H. Carter / L. Stefani



N. Cacic / D. Lajovic vs (15) M. Gonzalez / (15) F. Martin



(1) S. Hsieh / (1) B. Strycova vs M. Bouzkova / T. Zidansek



Court 11 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)

(11) R. Ram / (11) J. Salisbury vs M. Fucsovics / C. Norrie



(13) V. Kudermetova / (13) A. Riske vs S. Peng / S. Zhang



K. Muchova / J. Teichmann vs C. Gauff / C. McNally



C. Bellis / M. Vondrousova vs (3) E. Mertens / (3) A. Sabalenka



(30) A. Pavlyuchenkova vs T. Townsend



G. Duran / D. Schwartzman vs (2) L. Kubot / (2) M. Melo



K. Flipkens / T. Townsend vs T. Maria / A. Sevastova



D. Jurak / N. Stojanovic vs K. Bondarenko / A. Krunic



(26) N. Basilashvili vs F. Verdasco



S. Kwon / J. Millman vs S. Gonzalez / K. Skupski



A. Blinkova / Y. Wang vs A. Kontaveit / M. Minella



I. Swiatek vs C. Suárez Navarro



H. Hurkacz / V. Pospisil vs (14) J. Murray / (14) N. Skupski



(4) B. Krejcikova / (4) K. Siniakova vs A. Friedsam / L. Siegemund



Court 15 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)

G. Barrere / A. Mannarino vs U. Humbert / F. Tiafoe



N. Hibino / M. Ninomiya vs (11) L. Hradecka / (11) A. Klepac



A. Cornet / F. Ferro vs Z. Diyas / E. Rybakina



(26) D. Collins vs Y. Putintseva



Court 19 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)

A. Bedene vs (Q) E. Gulbis



Y. Sugita vs (17) A. Rublev



S. Kuznetsova vs C. Giorgi



(8) K. Peschke / (8) D. Schuurs vs F. Stollar / D. Yastremska



Court 22 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)

D. Krawczyk / J. Pegula vs I. Begu / K. Pliskova



(16) E. Mertens vs H. Watson



M. Sakkari / A. Tomljanovic vs (6) G. Dabrowski / (6) J. Ostapenko



(19) J. Isner vs (Q) A. Tabilo

