Australian Open 2020 - Day 4 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Australian Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4. Rafael Nadal vince in tre set. I Big avanzano

23/01/2020 14:50 63 commenti
LIVE i risultati dagli Australian Open
LIVE i risultati dagli Australian Open

Tutti i protagonisti più attesi hanno superato il secondo turno degli Australian Open. L’ultimo a scendere in campo e dunque a riuscirci è stato Rafael Nadal (ATP 1), che ha lasciato poco spazio all’argentino Federico Delbonis (76), superandolo con i parziali di 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-1. Se Daniil Medvedev (4) (7-5 6-1 6-3 a Martinez Portero (168)) e Alexander Zverev (7) (7-6 (7/5) 6-4 7-5 a Egor Gerasimov (98)) non hanno avuto problemi a continuare il loro percorso, d’altro canto hanno dovuto sudare fino al quinto set Dominic Thiem (5) e David Goffin (11): il primo ha ribaltato Alex Bolt (140) per 6-2 5-7 6-7 (5/7) 6-1 6-2, il secondo ha resistito al ritorno di Pierre-Hugues Herbert (64) vincendo 6-1 6-4 4-6 1-6 6-3.

In campo femminile continua senza intoppi l’avventura di Karolina Pliskova e Simona Halep, che hanno sconfitto rispettivamente con un doppio 6-3 Laura Siegemund (72) e con un 6-2 6-4 Harriet Dart (173). Vittoria invece della statunitense Catherine Bellis (600), che ha sorpreso con un doppio 6-4 la ceca Karolina Muchova (22).

AUS Australian Open Grand Slam | 000 | 2° Turno

Rod Laver Arena – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
G. Muguruza ESP vs A. Tomljanovic AUS

GS Australian Open
G. Muguruza
6
3
6
A. Tomljanovic
3
6
3
Mostra dettagli

L. Siegemund GER vs (2) K. Pliskova CZE

GS Australian Open
L. Siegemund
3
3
K. Pliskova [2]
6
6
Vincitore: K. Pliskova
Mostra dettagli

E. Gerasimov BLR vs (7) A. Zverev GER (Ora italiana: 04:00 (locale: 14:00))

GS Australian Open
E. Gerasimov
6
4
5
A. Zverev [7]
7
6
7
Vincitore: A. Zverev
Mostra dettagli

Rod Laver Arena – Ora italiana: 09:00 (locale: 19:00)
(Q) H. Dart GBR vs (4) S. Halep ROU

GS Australian Open
H. Dart
2
4
S. Halep [4]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Halep
Mostra dettagli

(1) R. Nadal ESP vs F. Delbonis ARG

GS Australian Open
R. Nadal [1]
6
7
6
F. Delbonis
3
6
1
Vincitore: R. Nadal
Mostra dettagli


Margaret Court Arena – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
(6) B. Bencic SUI vs J. Ostapenko LAT

GS Australian Open
B. Bencic [6]
7
7
J. Ostapenko [6]
5
5
Vincitore: B. Bencic
Mostra dettagli

(4) D. Medvedev RUS vs (Q) P. Martinez ESP

GS Australian Open
D. Medvedev [4]
7
6
6
P. Martinez
5
1
3
Vincitore: D. Medvedev
Mostra dettagli

(WC) P. Hon AUS vs (17) A. Kerber GER

GS Australian Open
P. Hon
3
2
A. Kerber [17]
6
6
Mostra dettagli

Margaret Court Arena – Ora italiana: 09:00 (locale: 19:00)
A. Seppi ITA vs (15) S. Wawrinka SUI

GS Australian Open
A. Seppi
6
5
3
6
4
S. Wawrinka [15]
4
7
6
3
6
Vincitore: S. Wawrinka
Mostra dettagli

(5) E. Svitolina UKR vs L. Davis USA

GS Australian Open
E. Svitolina [5]
6
7
L. Davis
2
6
Vincitore: E. Svitolina
Mostra dettagli



Melbourne Arena – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
(19) D. Vekic CRO vs A. Cornet FRA
GS Australian Open
D. Vekic [19]
6
6
A. Cornet
4
2
Vincitore: D. Vekic
Mostra dettagli

(WC) J. Moore AUS / (WC) A. Sharma AUS vs A. Barty AUS / J. Goerges GER

GS Australian Open
J. Moore / A. Sharma
2
3
A. Barty / J. Goerges [1]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Barty / J. Goerges
Mostra dettagli

(WC) A. Bolt AUS vs (5) D. Thiem AUT

GS Australian Open
A. Bolt
2
7
7
1
2
D. Thiem [5]
6
5
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Thiem
Mostra dettagli

(23) N. Kyrgios AUS vs G. Simon FRA (Ora italiana: 08:45 (locale: 18:45))

GS Australian Open
N. Kyrgios
6
6
4
7
G. Simon
2
4
6
5
Vincitore: N. Kyrgios
Mostra dettagli



1573 Arena – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
C. Bellis USA vs (20) K. Muchova CZE
GS Australian Open
C. Bellis
6
6
K. Muchova
4
4
Vincitore: C. Bellis
Mostra dettagli

(10) G. Monfils FRA vs I. Karlovic CRO

GS Australian Open
G. Monfils [10]
4
7
6
7
I. Karlovic
6
6
4
5
Vincitore: G. Monfils
Mostra dettagli

(29) T. Fritz USA vs K. Anderson RSA (Ora italiana: 04:30 (locale: 14:30))

GS Australian Open
T. Fritz [29]
4
6
7
6
6
K. Anderson
6
7
6
2
2
Vincitore: T. Fritz
Mostra dettagli

D. Jakupovic SLO / R. Olaru ROU vs (2) T. Babos HUN / (2) K. Mladenovic FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
Z. Diyas KAZ vs A. Blinkova RUS

GS Australian Open
Z. Diyas
4
6
6
A. Blinkova
6
3
4
Vincitore: Z. Diyas
Mostra dettagli

(WC) L. Hewitt AUS / (WC) J. Thompson AUS vs (WC) J. Nam KOR / (WC) M. Song KOR (Ora italiana: 04:00 (locale: 14:00))

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Munar ESP vs A. Popyrin AUS

GS Australian Open
J. Munar
2
6
2
A. Popyrin
6
7
6
Vincitore: A. Popyrin
Mostra dettagli

M. Ymer SWE vs (16) K. Khachanov RUS (Ora italiana: 08:00 (locale: 18:00))

GS Australian Open
M. Ymer
2
6
4
6
6
K. Khachanov [16]
6
2
6
3
7
Vincitore: K. Khachanov
Mostra dettagli



Court 5 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
S. Arends NED / R. Berankis LTU vs (12) J. Melzer AUT / (12) E. Roger-Vasselin FRA
GS Australian Open
S. Arends / R. Berankis
2
7
6
J. Melzer / E. Roger-Vasselin [12]
6
6
7
Vincitore: J. Melzer / E. Roger-Vasselin
Mostra dettagli

M. Demoliner BRA / M. Middelkoop NED vs T. Sandgren USA / J. Withrow USA

GS Australian Open
M. Demoliner / M. Middelkoop
6
6
6
T. Sandgren / J. Withrow
4
7
7
Vincitore: T. Sandgren / J. Withrow
Mostra dettagli

(WC) J. Duckworth AUS / (WC) M. Polmans AUS vs (WC) A. Harris AUS / (WC) C. O’Connell AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(WC) Y. Lee TPE / (WC) F. Wu TPE vs (16) S. Kenin USA / (16) B. Mattek-Sands USA

GS Australian Open
Y. Lee / F. Wu
4
3
S. Kenin / B. Mattek-Sands [16]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Kenin / B. Mattek-Sands
Mostra dettagli


Court 7 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
(10) M. Pavic CRO / (10) B. Soares BRA vs L. Bambridge GBR / B. McLachlan JPN

GS Australian Open
M. Pavic / B. Soares [10]
30
7
2
L. Bambridge / B. McLachlan
0
6
1
Mostra dettagli

S. Sorribes Tormo ESP vs (28) A. Kontaveit EST

GS Australian Open
S. Sorribes Tormo
2
6
1
A. Kontaveit
6
4
6
Vincitore: A. Kontaveit
Mostra dettagli

(12) E. Perez AUS / (12) S. Stosur AUS vs L. Arruabarrena ESP / O. Jabeur TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(Q) P. Gojowczyk GER vs (27) P. Carreno Busta ESP

GS Australian Open
P. Gojowczyk
4
1
6
4
P. Carreno Busta [27]
6
6
1
6
Vincitore: P. Carreno Busta
Mostra dettagli


Court 8 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
S. Johnson USA / S. Querrey USA vs (A) C. Hsieh TPE / (A) Y. Lu TPE

GS Australian Open
S. Johnson / S. Querrey
6
6
6
C. Hsieh / Y. Lu
7
4
4
Vincitore: S. Johnson / S. Querrey
Mostra dettagli

(WC) A. Rodionova AUS vs (9) K. Bertens NED

GS Australian Open
A. Rodionova
3
5
K. Bertens [9]
6
7
Vincitore: K. Bertens
Mostra dettagli

(11) D. Goffin BEL vs P. Herbert FRA

GS Australian Open
D. Goffin [11]
6
6
4
1
6
P. Herbert
1
4
6
6
3
Vincitore: D. Goffin
Mostra dettagli

G. Garcia Perez ESP / S. Sorribes Tormo ESP vs M. Adamczak AUS / K. Srebotnik SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 10 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
G. Minnen BEL / A. Van Uytvanck BEL vs (10) S. Aoyama JPN / (10) E. Shibahara JPN
GS Australian Open
G. Minnen / A. Van Uytvanck [13]
15
4
S. Aoyama / E. Shibahara [10]
0
4
Mostra dettagli

(9) Y. Duan CHN / (9) S. Zheng CHN vs H. Carter USA / L. Stefani BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Cacic SRB / D. Lajovic SRB vs (15) M. Gonzalez ARG / (15) F. Martin FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(1) S. Hsieh TPE / (1) B. Strycova CZE vs M. Bouzkova CZE / T. Zidansek SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
(11) R. Ram USA / (11) J. Salisbury GBR vs M. Fucsovics HUN / C. Norrie GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(13) V. Kudermetova RUS / (13) A. Riske USA vs S. Peng CHN / S. Zhang CHN

GS Australian Open
V. Kudermetova / A. Riske
6
6
S. Peng / S. Zhang
3
3
Vincitore: V. Kudermetova / A. Riske
Mostra dettagli

K. Muchova CZE / J. Teichmann SUI vs C. Gauff USA / C. McNally USA

GS Australian Open
K. Muchova / J. Teichmann
3
2
C. Gauff / C. McNally
6
6
Vincitore: C. Gauff / C. McNally
Mostra dettagli

C. Bellis USA / M. Vondrousova CZE vs (3) E. Mertens BEL / (3) A. Sabalenka BLR

GS Australian Open
C. Bellis / M. Vondrousova
6
3
3
E. Mertens / A. Sabalenka [16]
3
6
6
Vincitore: E. Mertens / A. Sabalenka
Mostra dettagli



Court 12 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
J. Chardy FRA / R. Lindstedt SWE vs P. Cuevas URU / G. Pella ARG
GS Australian Open
J. Chardy / R. Lindstedt
5
7
3
P. Cuevas / G. Pella
7
5
6
Vincitore: P. Cuevas / G. Pella
Mostra dettagli

(30) A. Pavlyuchenkova RUS vs T. Townsend USA

GS Australian Open
A. Pavlyuchenkova [30]
7
7
T. Townsend
5
6
Vincitore: A. Pavlyuchenkova
Mostra dettagli

G. Duran ARG / D. Schwartzman ARG vs (2) L. Kubot POL / (2) M. Melo BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Flipkens BEL / T. Townsend USA vs T. Maria GER / A. Sevastova LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Jurak CRO / N. Stojanovic SRB vs K. Bondarenko UKR / A. Krunic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 13 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
X. Han CHN / L. Zhu CHN vs N. Kichenok UKR / S. Mirza IND
GS Australian Open
X. Han / L. Zhu
0
0
N. Kichenok / S. Mirza
0
0
Mostra dettagli

(26) N. Basilashvili GEO vs F. Verdasco ESP

GS Australian Open
N. Basilashvili [26]
6
6
4
4
F. Verdasco
4
7
6
6
Vincitore: F. Verdasco
Mostra dettagli

S. Kwon KOR / J. Millman AUS vs S. Gonzalez MEX / K. Skupski GBR

GS Australian Open
S. Kwon / J. Millman
6
4
6
S. Gonzalez / K. Skupski
4
6
7
Vincitore: S. Gonzalez / K. Skupski
Mostra dettagli

A. Blinkova RUS / Y. Wang CHN vs A. Kontaveit EST / M. Minella LUX

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 14 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
E. Alexandrova RUS / I. Bara ROU vs K. Christian USA / A. Guarachi CHI
GS Australian Open
E. Alexandrova / I. Bara [25]
40
0
K. Christian / A. Guarachi
A
0
Mostra dettagli

I. Swiatek POL vs C. Suárez Navarro ESP

GS Australian Open
I. Swiatek
6
7
C. SuÃ¡rez Navarro
3
5
Vincitore: I. Swiatek
Mostra dettagli

H. Hurkacz POL / V. Pospisil CAN vs (14) J. Murray GBR / (14) N. Skupski GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(4) B. Krejcikova CZE / (4) K. Siniakova CZE vs A. Friedsam GER / L. Siegemund GER

GS Australian Open
B. Krejcikova / K. Siniakova [19]
6
4
6
A. Friedsam / L. Siegemund [25]
4
6
1
Vincitore: B. Krejcikova / K. Siniakova
Mostra dettagli


Court 15 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
G. Barrere FRA / A. Mannarino FRA vs U. Humbert FRA / F. Tiafoe USA

GS Australian Open
G. Barrere / A. Mannarino
6
4
6
U. Humbert / F. Tiafoe
2
6
2
Vincitore: G. Barrere / A. Mannarino
Mostra dettagli

N. Hibino JPN / M. Ninomiya JPN vs (11) L. Hradecka CZE / (11) A. Klepac SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Cornet FRA / F. Ferro FRA vs Z. Diyas KAZ / E. Rybakina KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(26) D. Collins USA vs Y. Putintseva KAZ

GS Australian Open
D. Collins
4
6
5
Y. Putintseva
6
2
7
Vincitore: Y. Putintseva
Mostra dettagli


Court 19 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
A. Bedene SLO vs (Q) E. Gulbis LAT

GS Australian Open
A. Bedene
5
3
2
E. Gulbis
7
6
6
Vincitore: E. Gulbis
Mostra dettagli

Y. Sugita JPN vs (17) A. Rublev RUS

GS Australian Open
Y. Sugita
2
3
6
A. Rublev [17]
6
6
7
Vincitore: A. Rublev
Mostra dettagli

S. Kuznetsova RUS vs C. Giorgi ITA

GS Australian Open
S. Kuznetsova
3
1
C. Giorgi
6
6
Vincitore: C. Giorgi
Mostra dettagli

(8) K. Peschke CZE / (8) D. Schuurs NED vs F. Stollar HUN / D. Yastremska UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 22 – Ora italiana: 01:00 (locale: 11:00)
D. Krawczyk USA / J. Pegula USA vs I. Begu ROU / K. Pliskova CZE

GS Australian Open
D. Krawczyk / J. Pegula
6
6
I. Begu / K. Pliskova
3
2
Vincitore: D. Krawczyk / J. Pegula
Mostra dettagli

(16) E. Mertens BEL vs H. Watson GBR

GS Australian Open
E. Mertens [16]
6
6
H. Watson
3
0
Vincitore: E. Mertens
Mostra dettagli

M. Sakkari GRE / A. Tomljanovic AUS vs (6) G. Dabrowski CAN / (6) J. Ostapenko LAT

GS Australian Open
M. Sakkari / A. Tomljanovic
5
3
G. Dabrowski / J. Ostapenko [6]
7
6
Vincitore: G. Dabrowski / J. Ostapenko
Mostra dettagli

(19) J. Isner USA vs (Q) A. Tabilo CHI

GS Australian Open
J. Isner [19]
6
6
6
A. Tabilo
4
3
3
Vincitore: J. Isner
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,

63 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

rhobs 23-01-2020 15:04

Scritto da Hair49
Stupenda l’esultanza contenuta di Putintseva ahahahahahahah

cosa ci saremmo persi??

 63
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pablox (Guest) 23-01-2020 14:27

Scritto da DYLAN1998
@ pablox (#2500114)
La Bencic è una pallettara?
O la citazione era solo sulla Woz (che comunque era più pallettara qualche anno fa)?

é un modo di dire ironico comunque rispetto alla Ostapenko lo è. pace e amore eh 😉

 62
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giuseppe Tarzia (Guest) 23-01-2020 14:22

Dopo 2 turni sono rimasti solo Popyrin e il greco tra i next gen mentre i soliti veterani, Verdasco incluso, vanno avanti. Non sembra ci sia aria di grossi cambiamenti almeno fino allo slam di NY secondo me.

 61
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mandalorian (Guest) 23-01-2020 14:15

Scritto da sonia609
@ Mandalorian (#2500597)
Polemica inutile,non ci ho pensato a scrivere russi perché mi sembrava scontato che facessi il paragone coi connazionali. comunque qualcuno mi ha capito

Quale polemica? Stiamo parlando, ti ho fatto una domanda m’hai dato una risposta. Poi è entrato il tuo medium di Taggia a gamba tesa.

Comunque grazie per la risposta. Ora so che quando leggo un tuo pensiero scritto che è vago, devo pensare al caso più scontato che esista per completarlo.

 60
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sonia609 23-01-2020 14:08

@ Mandalorian (#2500597)

Polemica inutile,non ci ho pensato a scrivere russi perché mi sembrava scontato che facessi il paragone coi connazionali. comunque qualcuno mi ha capito

 59
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mandalorian (Guest) 23-01-2020 14:01

Scritto da sonia609
@ Mandalorian (#2500568)
Beh anche se non ho scritto russi, non era difficile da capire a chi mi riferivo…

ok, ti scocci a scrivere. Però vai a commentare per iscritto in un forum online. Mah…

 58
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
gio’ (Guest) 23-01-2020 13:59

Scritto da Rumbo
Comunque è vero che ormai vale tutto o quasi, ma l’accoppiata di Nadal maglietta smanicata-rosa shocking credo sia la cosa più brutta mai vista su un campo di tennis, almeno di tempi della pallacorda

Praticamente uguale a quella di Indian Wells 2019, giudicata nella top 5 dei peggiori outfit dell’anno scorso…

 57
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sonia609 23-01-2020 13:50

@ Mandalorian (#2500568)

Beh anche se non ho scritto russi, non era difficile da capire a chi mi riferivo…

 56
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mandalorian (Guest) 23-01-2020 13:38

Scritto da Lo smadonnatore di Taggia

Scritto da Mandalorian

Scritto da sonia609
@ Steffifan (#2500382)
Khachanov si è davvero involuto rispetto agli altri due

Sì, ma gli altri due chi sono ..Ymer &Ymer??

quanti altri russi conosci nel tennis che conta?
Di sicuro non si riferiva Donskoy ,Karatsev e compagnia
E cmq si,anche a me il più fragile dei 3 sembrava Rublev,ma ora i ruoli si sono invertiti.

Dove hai visto scritto “russi”?
Io non leggo nella mente di sonya609 come te. Ora che l’ha scritto ho capito chi erano gli altri due.
Il tuo intervento invece non l’ho capito. Vuoi proporti come divinatore ufficiale del sito? Prendi il numero che la fila è lunga. Poi a fine anno fate i conti e vedete chi è stato il migliore. E no, non mi interessa partecipare.

 55
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
dyoker 23-01-2020 13:31

bel gesto di rafa che colpisce una racchetta palle ragazzina , e la va a baciare ,
grande rafael è un campione,
comunque vedendo giocare i tre big fin ora quello che mi ha convinto di di più è roger
vedremo 😉

 54
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
Mandalorian (Guest) 23-01-2020 13:30

Scritto da Mandalorian

Scritto da marcov2

Scritto da Mandalorian
@ pablox (#2500114)
Premesso che ho parlato di possibili, non sicure, sorprese, e che le sorprese sono appunto… inaspettate, cioè difficili da pronosticare, altrimenti sai quante agenzie di betting rimangono?….zero!
Per me potevano essere Gulbis, che ho preso, Townsend, che secondo me poteva mettere in crisi la Pavlyuchenkova, che ho sbagliato ma neanche di troppo, e Mikael Ymer contro Khachanov, che se la stanno giocando in questo momento.

Ai vecchi tempi si parlava di compilatore della schedina del lunedì.
In qualsiasi torneo, specie del grande slam ci sono favoriti che perdono o che faticano, altrimenti i quarti di finale sarebbero giocati sempre dalle prime 8 teste di serie.
Ed è un po’ troppo facile dire il giorno dopo che le sorprese avvenute erano esattamente quelle che ci si aspettava.

Infatti… finora ho preso una su tre, tanto erano esattissime. E giusto per mettermi in una botte di ferro ho postato pure quel commento sul 2-6 6-2 di Ymer quando non c’era neppure l’ombra del quinto set!
Se anche Ymer vincesse, ne prendo 2 su 3 che all’agenzia delle scommesse vale.. zero! Questo per dirti quanto vale quel tuo “esattamente”, ahaha.

Visto? Ymer alla fine ha perso. Ora puoi stare tranquillo marcov2, dai non stare più in ansia per le scommesse altrui, ora puoi raggiungere il picco di schadenfreude in tutta comodità.
Che mondo… !

 53
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Steffifan 23-01-2020 13:25

Scritto da leonealfa
pantaloni di kachanov non si possono vedere

Ma almeno Khachanov li ha abbinati bene col sopra, non come Jannik che su quel pantaloncino colorato fantasia ci ha messo su la maglietta “leopardata”, orroreee!!! 😀

 52
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Peppesindo 23-01-2020 13:22

Fantastico Rafa che colpisce per sbaglio la bimba a bordo campo e le dà un bacio per scusarsi.

 51
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
leonealfa 23-01-2020 13:21

io vinto con kachanov se ho rischiato

 50
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
leonealfa 23-01-2020 13:20

pantaloni di kachanov non si possono vedere 😆

 49
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 23-01-2020 13:19

Scritto da Mandalorian

Scritto da sonia609
@ Steffifan (#2500382)
Khachanov si è davvero involuto rispetto agli altri due

Sì, ma gli altri due chi sono ..Ymer &Ymer??

quanti altri russi conosci nel tennis che conta?
Di sicuro non si riferiva Donskoy ,Karatsev e compagnia

E cmq si,anche a me il più fragile dei 3 sembrava Rublev,ma ora i ruoli si sono invertiti.

 48
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
SlamdogMillionaire (Guest) 23-01-2020 13:19

Che super tiebreake ymer-kachanov!

 47
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sonia609 23-01-2020 13:16

@ sonia609 (#2500519)

Rublev e Medvedev*

 46
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sonia609 23-01-2020 13:16

@ Mandalorian (#2500507)

Gli altri due russi, Medvedev 3 khachanov

 45
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mandalorian (Guest) 23-01-2020 13:13

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTUM8Lh3UAA
Ahahah, Djokovic è maestro di autoironia.

 44
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mandalorian (Guest) 23-01-2020 13:07

Scritto da sonia609
@ Steffifan (#2500382)
Khachanov si è davvero involuto rispetto agli altri due

Sì, ma gli altri due chi sono ..Ymer &Ymer??

 43
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sonia609 23-01-2020 12:59

@ Steffifan (#2500382)

Khachanov si è davvero involuto rispetto agli altri due

 42
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mandalorian (Guest) 23-01-2020 12:56

Scritto da marcov2

Scritto da Mandalorian
@ pablox (#2500114)
Premesso che ho parlato di possibili, non sicure, sorprese, e che le sorprese sono appunto… inaspettate, cioè difficili da pronosticare, altrimenti sai quante agenzie di betting rimangono?….zero!
Per me potevano essere Gulbis, che ho preso, Townsend, che secondo me poteva mettere in crisi la Pavlyuchenkova, che ho sbagliato ma neanche di troppo, e Mikael Ymer contro Khachanov, che se la stanno giocando in questo momento.

Ai vecchi tempi si parlava di compilatore della schedina del lunedì.
In qualsiasi torneo, specie del grande slam ci sono favoriti che perdono o che faticano, altrimenti i quarti di finale sarebbero giocati sempre dalle prime 8 teste di serie.
Ed è un po’ troppo facile dire il giorno dopo che le sorprese avvenute erano esattamente quelle che ci si aspettava.

Infatti… finora ho preso una su tre, tanto erano esattissime. E giusto per mettermi in una botte di ferro ho postato pure quel commento sul 2-6 6-2 di Ymer quando non c’era neppure l’ombra del quinto set!
Se anche Ymer vincesse, ne prendo 2 su 3 che all’agenzia delle scommesse vale.. zero! Questo per dirti quanto vale quel tuo “esattamente”, ahaha.

 41
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Hair49 (Guest) 23-01-2020 12:55

Stupenda l’esultanza contenuta di Putintseva ahahahahahahah

 40
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
leonealfa 23-01-2020 12:52

fritz 2 palle acciaio anderson una pecora 2 4

 39
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Rumbo 23-01-2020 12:50

Comunque è vero che ormai vale tutto o quasi, ma l’accoppiata di Nadal maglietta smanicata-rosa shocking credo sia la cosa più brutta mai vista su un campo di tennis, almeno di tempi della pallacorda

 38
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Rumbo 23-01-2020 12:42

Scritto da Brisbane
Tomljanovic ha raggiunto Berrettini… Mentre l’ex, Kyrgios, è ancora in gara. Chissà se Nick quest’anno non fa boom…

Cosa vorresti insinuare? 😆

 37
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Brisbane (Guest) 23-01-2020 12:31

Tomljanovic ha raggiunto Berrettini… Mentre l’ex, Kyrgios, è ancora in gara. Chissà se Nick quest’anno non fa boom…

 36
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Steffifan
marcov2 (Guest) 23-01-2020 12:28

Scritto da Mandalorian
@ pablox (#2500114)
Premesso che ho parlato di possibili, non sicure, sorprese, e che le sorprese sono appunto… inaspettate, cioè difficili da pronosticare, altrimenti sai quante agenzie di betting rimangono?….zero!
Per me potevano essere Gulbis, che ho preso, Townsend, che secondo me poteva mettere in crisi la Pavlyuchenkova, che ho sbagliato ma neanche di troppo, e Mikael Ymer contro Khachanov, che se la stanno giocando in questo momento.

Ai vecchi tempi si parlava di compilatore della schedina del lunedì.
In qualsiasi torneo, specie del grande slam ci sono favoriti che perdono o che faticano, altrimenti i quarti di finale sarebbero giocati sempre dalle prime 8 teste di serie.
Ed è un po’ troppo facile dire il giorno dopo che le sorprese avvenute erano esattamente quelle che ci si aspettava.

 35
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
RafaNadal9900 23-01-2020 12:14

Nadal pessimo sulle palle break. Match che doveva essere già due set a zero e invece si perdono subito energie quando non si dovrebbe. Forza rafa su!

 34
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Steffifan 23-01-2020 12:12

E c’è un interessante Ymer – Kachanov al quinto set, io tifo il Next Gen!

 33
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pibla 23-01-2020 11:52

Si può interrompere questa pubblicità che da stamani entra ad ogni pagina del sito che si apre? se non è possibile, come a me pare, è una cosa semplicemente scandalosa ed un chiaro esempio di pubblicità aggressiva.

 32
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
Dad (Guest) 23-01-2020 11:40

Scritto da Mandalorian
@ pablox (#2500114)
Premesso che ho parlato di possibili, non sicure, sorprese, e che le sorprese sono appunto… inaspettate, cioè difficili da pronosticare, altrimenti sai quante agenzie di betting rimangono?….zero!
Per me potevano essere Gulbis, che ho preso, Townsend, che secondo me poteva mettere in crisi la Pavlyuchenkova, che ho sbagliato ma neanche di troppo, e Mikael Ymer contro Khachanov, che se la stanno giocando in questo momento.

Anche secondo me attenzione a Ymer

 31
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Elio 23-01-2020 11:37

La vecchia volpe di Simon pero’ ❗ Kyrgios sta sudando non poco.

 30
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Albcors84 (Guest) 23-01-2020 11:06

Ma una parolina su Nando Verdasco? Un highlander pure lui!!

 29
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
Elio 23-01-2020 11:05

PH Herbert in rimopnta vs Goffin. Si va al quinto.

 28
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Albcors84 (Guest) 23-01-2020 11:05

Goffin in stile Fogna ieri! Dimostrazione che nulla è scontato in questo slam. Primo dell’ anno è durissima per tutti

 27
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
vale70 (Guest) 23-01-2020 11:04

Non ho visto la partita, ma Camila è sembrata mooolto sul pezzo!!

 26
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 23-01-2020 10:45

Kyrgios in forma smagliante.

 25
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
Superman nadal (Guest) 23-01-2020 10:27

Le partite del pagliaccio australiano s insignificanti fatte di ace e bombardamenti proprio cm lui dalle mie parti si chiamano zavai

 24
Replica | Quota | -2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Luca Napoli, Pistol_Pete
Mandalorian (Guest) 23-01-2020 10:25

@ pablox (#2500114)

Premesso che ho parlato di possibili, non sicure, sorprese, e che le sorprese sono appunto… inaspettate, cioè difficili da pronosticare, altrimenti sai quante agenzie di betting rimangono?….zero!
Per me potevano essere Gulbis, che ho preso, Townsend, che secondo me poteva mettere in crisi la Pavlyuchenkova, che ho sbagliato ma neanche di troppo, e Mikael Ymer contro Khachanov, che se la stanno giocando in questo momento.

 23
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Hair49 (Guest) 23-01-2020 10:01

Boulter, Dart, Swam cosa facciamo ci trasferiamo in Inghilterra

 22
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: RafaNadal9900
Andrea (Guest) 23-01-2020 09:29

Divertenti sprazzi in Karlovic Monfils 🙂

 21
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
papin (Guest) 23-01-2020 09:18

sogno un ottavo Ons-Serena…sicuro spettacolo…magari il gioco di Ons potrebbe far innervosire Serena…e partirebbero le imprecazioni 😀

 20
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
rhobs 23-01-2020 09:07

Scritto da Albcors84
SCONTRO TRA BONAZZE IN APERTURA SULLA ROD LAVER Arena!

potevi avvisarmi prima..mi toglievo subito il pigiama.

 19
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
DYLAN1998 23-01-2020 08:50

@ pablox (#2500114)

La Bencic è una pallettara?
O la citazione era solo sulla Woz (che comunque era più pallettara qualche anno fa)?

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Geremy (Guest) 23-01-2020 08:14

@ Giuliano da Viareggio (#2500109)

Ha cambiato movimento sul dritto?

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
cataflic (Guest) 23-01-2020 08:08

Scritto da Giuliano da Viareggio
Ehi raga, aspettando la partita della giorgi, mi sono visto un po’ del finale di partita tra Gulbis e Bedene: ho visto un Gulbis molto piu’ essenziale e efficace, tira missili da tutte le parti alternandoli con smorzate millimetriche…..davvero un altro giocatore rispetto a quello che ricordavo che aveva problemi di testa e con quel dritto con apertura eccessiva……davvero forte!

Alla faccia dell’efficacia, hai detto poco…missili e palle corte millimetriche…..mica ha detto che la turava solo di là incrociata!

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
DYLAN1998 23-01-2020 08:06

“Bene” Thiem. Ora complicato terzo turno vs Fritz/Anderson.

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Brisbane (Guest) 23-01-2020 08:01

Bencic a fatica su Ostapenko. Match senza dubbio più combattuto rispetto al primo ufficiale tra le 2, che si svolse nel 2007 (avevano entrambe 10 anni) e che vide la svizzera sbarazzarsi della lettone per 6-0 6-2

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
AndreTNS (Guest) 23-01-2020 07:56

Occhio a Gulbis.

 13
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609, pincopallino, MarcoP
DYLAN1998 23-01-2020 07:51

Su Thiem, altri due game..
Gli australiani (tennisti) in Australia non gli piacciono proprio.

 12
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: MarcoP
CapiNeza (Guest) 23-01-2020 07:40

Scritto da Luca Martin
Gulbis in grande spolvero!

Si così dal nulla e perdo pure la schedina mamma mia

 11
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: MarcoP
Luca Martin (Guest) 23-01-2020 07:28

Gulbis in grande spolvero!

 10
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609, MarcoP
pablox 23-01-2020 07:26

Potrebbe interessarci il fatto che la Kerber ha battuto la Hon facilmente in due set. Meno problemi per la tedesca risptto al Match con la Cocciaretto, ma c’è da dire che ha giocato decisamente meglio, Ci interessa perché incontrerà al prossimo turno la vincente fra Giorgi e Kusnetsova, che personalmente dubito sarà la Giorgi.
Sono però abbastanza convinto che la Kerber preferisca proprio quest’ultima, avendola sempre battuta mentre con la Svetla è sotto 4-3.

 9
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: MarcoP
pablox 23-01-2020 07:18

Scritto da Mandalorian
Per il day4 nessuna previsione meteo.
Penso che ci potrebbero essere una o due grosse sorprese nei risultati, secondo me.
Curiosità: vi posto il coro che tutti gli australiani dovrebbero sapere
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrjZi7WIAOw

Eh sei un po’ generico … :mrgreen:
PEr il momento si sono conclusi quasi solo femminili.
NOn so se sia una sorpresa ma diciamo che la Bellis numero 600 del mondo ha battuto la Muchova, però tenuto conto che la Bellis era attorno al numero 30 prima dell’infortunio e che mi pare più solida della ceka non è del tutto sorprendente
la Vekic che batte la COrnet sicuramente non lo è, forse la Muguruza che batte la Tomlianovic, più che altro per il periodo disastroso della spagnola, che forse ne sta uscendo.
NOn è una sorpresa ma non era scontata la vittoria combattuta della Bencic sulla OStapenko, sia perché quest’ultima pareva in ripresa dopo il disastroso 2019, sia perchè la Bencic non sembrava troppo in forma.
Però la lupa perde il pelo ma non il vizio e così la OSta, dopo aver perso il primo set combattuto si è trovata sul 5-2, ma qui ha deciso che aveva fatto abbastanza e si è fatta rimontare dalla elvetica che ha infilato 5 giochi di seguito per chiudere 7-5.
Lo stesso giochino della Woz con la YAstremska
parafrasando Clint Eastwood, quando una sparapalle incontra una pallettara, la sparapalle è una giocatrice eliminata :mrgreen:

 8
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: MarcoP
LiveTennis.it Staff 23-01-2020 07:11

Abbiamo un problema con il livescore. Scusate per il disagio.

 7
Replica | Quota | 4
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: pablox, il capitano, MarcoP, Giuseppespartano
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 23-01-2020 06:46

Ehi raga, aspettando la partita della giorgi, mi sono visto un po’ del finale di partita tra Gulbis e Bedene: ho visto un Gulbis molto piu’ essenziale e efficace, tira missili da tutte le parti alternandoli con smorzate millimetriche…..davvero un altro giocatore rispetto a quello che ricordavo che aveva problemi di testa e con quel dritto con apertura eccessiva……davvero forte!

 6
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano, MarcoP
Fantino 23-01-2020 02:46

@ Fantino (#2500100)

Da quando ho osservato tutto questo la partita è girata ahahaha
È tornata la vecchia Garbine

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fantino 23-01-2020 02:21

Muguruza versione Nadal, in gran forma, pochi gratuiti, recuperi prodigiosi, scelte corrette
Dall’altra parte Tomljanovic deludente a dir la verità, ogni volta per fare il punto deve inventarsi soluzioni difficili

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Albcors84 (Guest) 23-01-2020 01:19

SCONTRO TRA BONAZZE IN APERTURA SULLA ROD LAVER Arena!

 3
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano, Luca Napoli
-1: MarcoP
Mandalorian (Guest) 22-01-2020 23:37

Per il day4 nessuna previsione meteo.
Penso che ci potrebbero essere una o due grosse sorprese nei risultati, secondo me.
Curiosità: vi posto il coro che tutti gli australiani dovrebbero sapere
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrjZi7WIAOw

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
Mandalorian (Guest) 22-01-2020 23:37

Doppio commento.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!