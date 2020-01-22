Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Rennes: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. Fuori Alessandro Bega (Video)

22/01/2020 18:49 4 commenti
Alessandro Bega nella foto
FRA Challenger Rennes CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Le Liberte – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Kyrian Jacquet FRA vs [11] Alexandre Muller FRA
CH Rennes
Kyrian Jacquet
15
6
0
Alexandre Muller [11]
0
2
2
Vincitore: K. JACQUET per ritiro
2. [1] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR vs Nino Serdarusic CRO (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH Rennes
Sergiy Stakhovsky [1]
7
6
Nino Serdarusic
6
4
Vincitore: S. STAKHOVSKY
3. [WC] Jerzy Janowicz POL vs [10] Constant Lestienne FRA

CH Rennes
Jerzy Janowicz
6
4
Constant Lestienne [10]
7
6
Vincitore: C. LESTIENNE
4. Benjamin Bonzi FRA / Alexandre Muller FRA vs Lukas Klein SVK / Alexey Vatutin RUS

CH Rennes
Altug Celikbilek / Cem Ilkel
40
1
Lukas Klein / Alexey Vatutin
40
1
Prima di servizio - Fallo
5. [WC] Evan Furness FRA vs [5] Maxime Janvier FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

CH Rennes
Evan Furness
7
6
Maxime Janvier [5]
6
2
Vincitore: E. FURNESS
6. [4] Lukas Lacko SVK vs [Alt] Antoine Escoffier FRA (non prima ore: 19:15)

CH Rennes
Lukas Lacko [4]
0
4
Antoine Escoffier
15
4
7. [WC] Evan Furness FRA / Valentin Royer FRA vs [PR] Jerzy Janowicz POL / Szymon Walkow POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Saint-Gregoire – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [9] Mats Moraing GER vs Karim-Mohamed Maamoun EGY

CH Rennes
Mats Moraing [9]
6
6
Karim-Mohamed Maamoun
4
3
Vincitore: M. MORAING
2. [14] Pavel Kotov RUS vs James Ward GBR (non prima ore: 11:00)

CH Rennes
Pavel Kotov [14]
3
7
3
James Ward
6
6
6
Vincitore: J. WARD
3. [Q] Corentin Denolly FRA vs [2] Oscar Otte GER

CH Rennes
Corentin Denolly
6
6
Oscar Otte [2]
4
2
Vincitore: C. DENOLLY
4. [WC] Valentin Royer FRA vs [3] Danilo Petrovic SRB (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Rennes
Valentin Royer
1
6
3
Danilo Petrovic [3]
6
3
6
Vincitore: D. PETROVIC
5. [16] Lucas Miedler AUT vs [Q] Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS

CH Rennes
Lucas Miedler [16]
6
0
Teymuraz Gabashvili
7
6
Vincitore: T. GABASHVILI
6. [Alt] Alessandro Bega ITA vs [15] Cem Ilkel TUR

CH Rennes
Alessandro Bega
4
2
Cem Ilkel [15]
6
6
Vincitore: C. ILKEL
7. [1] Antonio Sancic CRO / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT vs Uladzimir Ignatik BLR / Lucas Miedler AUT (non prima ore: 19:30)

CH Rennes
Antonio Sancic / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn [1]
6
6
Uladzimir Ignatik / Lucas Miedler
2
1
Vincitori: SANCIC / WEISSBORN
4 commenti

Becuzzi_style (Guest) 22-01-2020 19:30

Niente miracolo… buon torneo comunque per Bum bum Bega, abile a sfruttare il derby e a portarsi a casa qualche punticino.
Oggi l’impegno era veramente arduo…troppo!

 4
GIALAPPA SBANDY REMIX 22-01-2020 19:06

Non si hanno più notizie di Janowicz !

 3
Bar 22-01-2020 14:34

Vediamo se il giovane talento francese Royer sarà bravo a confermarsi ancora contro pronostico dopo la vittoria di ieri contro Roumane.

 2
GIALAPPA SBANDY REMIX 22-01-2020 10:09

Il Bega Bombarda !

 1
