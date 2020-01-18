Circuito Atp ATP, Copertina

ATP Auckland: Ugo Humbert supera Benoit Paire al tiebreak decisivo e vince il primo titolo in carriera (Video)

18/01/2020 09:14 11 commenti
Ugo Humbert nella foto
Ugo Humbert nella finale del torneo ATP 250 di Auckland ha sconfitto il connazionale Benoit Paire con il punteggio di 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(5) e conquista per la prima volta un titolo nel circuito maggiore, a 22 anni ancora da compiere.

NZL ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $532.695 – Finali

Stadium – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Luke Bambridge GBR / Ben McLachlan JPN vs Marcus Daniell NZL / Philipp Oswald AUT

ATP Auckland
Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan
7
6
Marcus Daniell / Philipp Oswald
6
3
Vincitori: BAMBRIDGE / MCLACHLAN
2. [5] Benoit Paire FRA vs Ugo Humbert FRA (non prima ore: 02:30)

ATP Auckland
Benoit Paire [5]
6
6
6
Ugo Humbert
7
3
7
Vincitore: U. HUMBERT
11 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Mandalorian (Guest) 18-01-2020 09:47

Humbert molto bene nel primo set, giocato a tutta come ha fatto anche Paire. Nel secondo più scarico, il terzo poteva vincerlo sia uno che l’altro, almeno fino al tie-break perché Paire ha la tendenza a osare, sbagliando, di più.
Humbert a 21 anni vince e si porta a casa titolo e best ranking, n. 43, dalla prossima settimana.

 11
ilpallettaro (Guest) 18-01-2020 09:44

Scritto da mAlex2
Ceck e sinner usciti con i 2 finalisti, incoraggiante

nei due set persi, sinner ha risposto in modo insufficiente e la partita è finita lì.
se non riesci a creare un buon numero di palle break, se non poni con costanza dubbi al tuo avversario sulla sua seconda di servizio, a livello atp non vinci.

 10
ilpallettaro (Guest) 18-01-2020 09:42

next gen in arrivo. quest’anno ci sarà un bel movimento in classifica

 9
sonia609 18-01-2020 09:00

Bravo Ugo!!!!

 8
mAlex2 (Guest) 18-01-2020 06:56

Ceck e sinner usciti con i 2 finalisti, incoraggiante

 7
Flavio (Guest) 18-01-2020 05:19

Bella partita. Emozionante. Entrambi hanno giocato in modo vario e con senso tattico. Paire ha fatto dei gran bei colpi, ma ha avuto anche delle battute a vuoto. Humbert solidissimo nel tie break decisivo. Bravi entrambi

 6
+1: il capitano, sonia609
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 18-01-2020 04:50

Scritto da Flavio
Vediamo ora al terzo. Secondo me vince Paire. Mi sembra più costante

hmmm :mrgreen:

 5
Flavio (Guest) 18-01-2020 04:16

Vediamo ora al terzo. Secondo me vince Paire. Mi sembra più costante

 4
Flavio (Guest) 18-01-2020 04:07

Paire…

 3
Flavio (Guest) 18-01-2020 04:06

Non ho visto il primo set. Ma nel secondo Humbert mi pare molto discontinuo. Paure ha fatto i colpi migliori, mi pare

 2
Wimbledon 18-01-2020 00:11

Humbert in 2 set

 1
