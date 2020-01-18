ATP Auckland: Ugo Humbert supera Benoit Paire al tiebreak decisivo e vince il primo titolo in carriera (Video)

Ugo Humbert nella finale del torneo ATP 250 di Auckland ha sconfitto il connazionale Benoit Paire con il punteggio di 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(5) e conquista per la prima volta un titolo nel circuito maggiore, a 22 anni ancora da compiere.
ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $532.695 – Finali
Stadium – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan vs Marcus Daniell / Philipp Oswald
ATP Auckland
Luke Bambridge / Ben McLachlan
7
6
Marcus Daniell / Philipp Oswald
6
3
Vincitori: BAMBRIDGE / MCLACHLAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
5-3 → 6-3
M. Daniell / Oswald
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
3-3 → 4-3
M. Daniell / Oswald
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
2-2 → 3-2
M. Daniell / Oswald
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
1-1 → 2-1
M. Daniell / Oswald
1-0 → 1-1
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
M. Daniell / Oswald
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Daniell / Oswald
4-4 → 4-5
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-3 → 4-4
M. Daniell / Oswald
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 4-3
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
3-2 → 4-2
M. Daniell / Oswald
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Daniell / Oswald
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
L. Bambridge / McLachlan
0-1 → 1-1
M. Daniell / Oswald
0-0 → 0-1
2. [5] Benoit Paire vs Ugo Humbert (non prima ore: 02:30)
ATP Auckland
Benoit Paire [5]
6
6
6
Ugo Humbert
7
3
7
Vincitore: U. HUMBERT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
ace
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
ace
3-5*
3*-6
ace
4*-6
5-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
B. Paire
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
U. Humbert
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
B. Paire
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
0-3 → 1-3
U. Humbert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Paire
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
U. Humbert
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
U. Humbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
U. Humbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
U. Humbert
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
U. Humbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
B. Paire
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
0-3 → 1-3
U. Humbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Humbert molto bene nel primo set, giocato a tutta come ha fatto anche Paire. Nel secondo più scarico, il terzo poteva vincerlo sia uno che l’altro, almeno fino al tie-break perché Paire ha la tendenza a osare, sbagliando, di più.
Humbert a 21 anni vince e si porta a casa titolo e best ranking, n. 43, dalla prossima settimana.
nei due set persi, sinner ha risposto in modo insufficiente e la partita è finita lì.
se non riesci a creare un buon numero di palle break, se non poni con costanza dubbi al tuo avversario sulla sua seconda di servizio, a livello atp non vinci.
next gen in arrivo. quest’anno ci sarà un bel movimento in classifica
Bravo Ugo!!!!
Ceck e sinner usciti con i 2 finalisti, incoraggiante
Bella partita. Emozionante. Entrambi hanno giocato in modo vario e con senso tattico. Paire ha fatto dei gran bei colpi, ma ha avuto anche delle battute a vuoto. Humbert solidissimo nel tie break decisivo. Bravi entrambi
hmmm
Vediamo ora al terzo. Secondo me vince Paire. Mi sembra più costante
Paire…
Non ho visto il primo set. Ma nel secondo Humbert mi pare molto discontinuo. Paure ha fatto i colpi migliori, mi pare
Humbert in 2 set