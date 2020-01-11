ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.325.200 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Auckland: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione
11/01/2020 22:24 Nessun commento
ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $532.695 – TD Quali
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Michael Mmoh vs [7] Tatsuma Ito
ATP Auckland
Michael Mmoh•
40
4
Tatsuma Ito [7]
30
2
Game Point
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Mmoh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2
T. Ito
0-15
0-30
0-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Mmoh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Ito
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Mmoh
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
T. Ito
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
M. Mmoh
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs [8] Vasek Pospisil
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Thiago Monteiro vs [5] Leonardo Mayer
ATP Auckland
Thiago Monteiro [4]•
40
4
Leonardo Mayer [5]
0
5
3 Game points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-5
L. Mayer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Mayer
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
3-3 → 3-4
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
L. Mayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
1-3 → 2-3
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
L. Mayer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
L. Mayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Mikael Ymer vs [6] Mackenzie McDonald
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: ATP Auckland, ATP Auckland 2020
