ATP Auckland: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione

Leonardo Mayer nella foto
NZL ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $532.695 – TD Quali

Grandstand – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Michael Mmoh USA vs [7] Tatsuma Ito JPN

ATP Auckland
Michael Mmoh
40
4
Tatsuma Ito [7]
30
2
Game Point
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN vs [8] Vasek Pospisil CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Thiago Monteiro BRA vs [5] Leonardo Mayer ARG

ATP Auckland
Thiago Monteiro [4]
40
4
Leonardo Mayer [5]
0
5
3 Game points
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Mikael Ymer SWE vs [6] Mackenzie McDonald USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

