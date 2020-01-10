Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Auckland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione

10/01/2020 23:04 Nessun commento
Mikael Ymer nella foto - Foto Marta Magni
NZL ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $532.695 – 1° Turno Quali

Grandstand – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Rhett Purcell NZL vs [5] Leonardo Mayer ARG

ATP Auckland
Rhett Purcell
15
3
Leonardo Mayer [5]
30
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Thiago Monteiro BRA vs [WC] Ajeet Rai NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Mikael Ymer SWE vs Frank Dancevic CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Shuichi Sekiguchi JPN vs [7] Tatsuma Ito JPN

ATP Auckland
Shuichi Sekiguchi
40
2
Tatsuma Ito [7]
15
4
2 palle break
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Hugo Dellien BOL vs Michael Mmoh USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Kiranpal Pannu NZL vs [8] Vasek Pospisil CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

