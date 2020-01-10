ATP Doha 250 | Cemento | $1.325.200 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Auckland: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione
10/01/2020 23:04 Nessun commento
ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $532.695 – 1° Turno Quali
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Rhett Purcell vs [5] Leonardo Mayer
ATP Auckland
Rhett Purcell
15
3
Leonardo Mayer [5]•
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Mayer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
3-3
R. Purcell
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-3 → 3-3
L. Mayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
R. Purcell
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
L. Mayer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
R. Purcell
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
L. Mayer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Thiago Monteiro vs [WC] Ajeet Rai
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Mikael Ymer vs Frank Dancevic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Shuichi Sekiguchi vs [7] Tatsuma Ito
ATP Auckland
Shuichi Sekiguchi
40
2
Tatsuma Ito [7]•
15
4
2 palle break
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Ito
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
2-4
S. Sekiguchi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
T. Ito
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
S. Sekiguchi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-3 → 1-3
T. Ito
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
S. Sekiguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
T. Ito
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Hugo Dellien vs Michael Mmoh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Kiranpal Pannu vs [8] Vasek Pospisil
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: ATP Auckland, ATP Auckland 2020
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit