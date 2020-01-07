Challenger Ann Arbor: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

Thomaz Bellucci nella foto
Challenger Ann Arbor CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs [PR] Patrick Kypson
CH Ann Arbor
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
30
6
0
Patrick Kypson•
30
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
J. Manuel Cerundolo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
P. Kypson
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Manuel Cerundolo
4-4 → 5-4
P. Kypson
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Manuel Cerundolo
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Manuel Cerundolo
2-2 → 3-2
J. Manuel Cerundolo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
P. Kypson
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Manuel Cerundolo
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Strong Kirchheimer vs Ulises Blanch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [12] Kevin King vs Brandon Nakashima
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Edan Leshem vs [3] Sebastian Korda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Bjorn Fratangelo vs Gastao Elias
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [8] JC Aragone vs [WC] Andrew Fenty
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. [4] Treat Huey / Nathaniel Lammons vs Ruben Bemelmans / Nino Serdarusic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [WC] Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Nick Chappell
CH Ann Arbor
Aleksandar Kovacevic•
30
7
2
Nick Chappell
15
6
1
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Chappell
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
A. Kovacevic
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
N. Chappell
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
N. Chappell
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
N. Chappell
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
df
3-4 → 4-4
A. Kovacevic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Kovacevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Kovacevic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
A. Kovacevic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Alejandro Gomez vs Martin Redlicki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Lucas Gerch vs [11] Kaichi Uchida
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Stefan Kozlov vs [6] Renzo Olivo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [13] Pedro Sakamoto vs Alexey Zakharov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [WC] John Mcnally vs [16] Thomaz Bellucci
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur vs [2] Luis David Martinez / Fernando Romboli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
