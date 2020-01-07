Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Ann Arbor: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

07/01/2020 14:56 Nessun commento
Thomaz Bellucci nella foto
USA Challenger Ann Arbor CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno

COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs [PR] Patrick Kypson USA

CH Ann Arbor
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
30
6
0
Patrick Kypson
30
7
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Strong Kirchheimer USA vs Ulises Blanch USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [12] Kevin King USA vs Brandon Nakashima USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Edan Leshem ISR vs [3] Sebastian Korda USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Bjorn Fratangelo USA vs Gastao Elias POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [8] JC Aragone USA vs [WC] Andrew Fenty USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. [4] Treat Huey PHI / Nathaniel Lammons USA vs Ruben Bemelmans BEL / Nino Serdarusic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 9:00 am)
1. [WC] Aleksandar Kovacevic USA vs Nick Chappell USA

CH Ann Arbor
Aleksandar Kovacevic
30
7
2
Nick Chappell
15
6
1
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Alejandro Gomez COL vs Martin Redlicki USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Lucas Gerch GER vs [11] Kaichi Uchida JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Stefan Kozlov USA vs [6] Renzo Olivo ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [13] Pedro Sakamoto BRA vs Alexey Zakharov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [WC] John Mcnally USA vs [16] Thomaz Bellucci BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Nathan Pasha USA / Max Schnur USA vs [2] Luis David Martinez VEN / Fernando Romboli BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare