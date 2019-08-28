Challenger Maiorca: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo due azzurri

Federico Gaio classe 1992
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [13] Carlos Berlocq vs Lucas Miedler
CH Mallorca
Carlos Berlocq [13]
0
4
7
1
Lucas Miedler•
40
6
6
3
3 Game points Ace - n.7 per L. M
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Berlocq
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
C. Berlocq
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
C. Berlocq
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
L. Miedler
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
C. Berlocq
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Berlocq
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
L. Miedler
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
C. Berlocq
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 2-4
L. Miedler
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
2-1 → 2-2
C. Berlocq
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Peter Gojowczyk vs Jurij Rodionov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Peter Heller vs [5] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [9] Pedro Martinez vs Alessandro Bega
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [Alt] Illya Marchenko vs [11] Dudi Sela
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [8] Lukas Rosol vs Roman Safiullin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Botic Van de Zandschulp vs [14] Mario Vilella Martinez
CH Mallorca
Botic Van de Zandschulp•
30
6
4
Mario Vilella Martinez [14]
0
2
1
Vincitore: B. VAN DE ZANDSCHULP per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Vilella Martinez
3-1 → 4-1
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
M. Vilella Martinez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-1 → 1-1
M. Vilella Martinez
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-2 → 6-2
M. Vilella Martinez
4-2 → 5-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
3-2 → 4-2
M. Vilella Martinez
2-2 → 3-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
2-1 → 2-2
M. Vilella Martinez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Vilella Martinez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Daniel Masur vs [2] Matthias Bachinger
CH Mallorca
Daniel Masur•
40
2
5
Matthias Bachinger [2]
0
6
0
3 palle set
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-0 → 5-0
M. Bachinger
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
D. Masur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
ace
1-4 → 2-4
D. Masur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
D. Masur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Bachinger
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [12] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras vs Uladzimir Ignatik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [PR] Inigo Cervantes / Gerard Granollers vs [2] Sergiy Stakhovsky / Andrei Vasilevski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Sander Arends / David Pel vs Peter Gojowczyk / Daniel Masur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina / Enrique Lopez Perez vs [3] Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Tim Van Rijthoven
vs [6] Federico Gaio
CH Mallorca
Tim Van Rijthoven
7
3
6
Federico Gaio [6]
6
6
4
Vincitore: T. VAN RIJTHOVEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Gaio
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
5-4 → 6-4
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
T. Van Rijthoven
3-3 → 4-3
T. Van Rijthoven
2-2 → 3-2
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
T. Van Rijthoven
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
T. Van Rijthoven
2-1 → 2-2
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
T. Van Rijthoven
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
ace
0*-3
ace
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
ace
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
F. Gaio
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
T. Van Rijthoven
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
T. Van Rijthoven
4-4 → 5-4
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
T. Van Rijthoven
3-3 → 4-3
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
T. Van Rijthoven
2-2 → 3-2
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
2-1 → 2-2
T. Van Rijthoven
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Thiago Seyboth Wild vs [15] Emil Ruusuvuori
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Yannick Maden vs Altug Celikbilek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Aaron Cohen / Imran Sibille vs Lucas Miedler / Danilo Petrovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Harri Heliovaara / Emil Ruusuvuori vs [WC] Altug Celikbilek / Cem Ilkel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Interessante lo scontro tra Seyboth e Ruusuvuori