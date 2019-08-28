Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Maiorca: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo due azzurri

28/08/2019 09:41 1 commento
Federico Gaio classe 1992
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [13] Carlos Berlocq ARG vs Lucas Miedler AUT

CH Mallorca
Carlos Berlocq [13]
0
4
7
1
Lucas Miedler
40
6
6
3
3 Game points Ace - n.7 per L. M
2. [1] Peter Gojowczyk GER vs Jurij Rodionov AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Peter Heller GER vs [5] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [9] Pedro Martinez ESP vs Alessandro Bega ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [Alt] Illya Marchenko UKR vs [11] Dudi Sela ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [8] Lukas Rosol CZE vs Roman Safiullin RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Botic Van de Zandschulp NED vs [14] Mario Vilella Martinez ESP

CH Mallorca
Botic Van de Zandschulp
30
6
4
Mario Vilella Martinez [14]
0
2
1
Vincitore: B. VAN DE ZANDSCHULP per ritiro
2. Daniel Masur GER vs [2] Matthias Bachinger GER

CH Mallorca
Daniel Masur
40
2
5
Matthias Bachinger [2]
0
6
0
3 palle set
3. [12] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs Uladzimir Ignatik BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [PR] Inigo Cervantes ESP / Gerard Granollers ESP vs [2] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR / Andrei Vasilevski BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Sander Arends NED / David Pel NED vs Peter Gojowczyk GER / Daniel Masur GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP / Enrique Lopez Perez ESP vs [3] Karol Drzewiecki POL / Szymon Walkow POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Tim Van Rijthoven NED vs [6] Federico Gaio ITA
CH Mallorca
Tim Van Rijthoven
7
3
6
Federico Gaio [6]
6
6
4
Vincitore: T. VAN RIJTHOVEN
2. Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA vs [15] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Yannick Maden GER vs Altug Celikbilek TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Aaron Cohen ISR / Imran Sibille FRA vs Lucas Miedler AUT / Danilo Petrovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Harri Heliovaara FIN / Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs [WC] Altug Celikbilek TUR / Cem Ilkel TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dizzo (Guest) 28-08-2019 10:33

Interessante lo scontro tra Seyboth e Ruusuvuori

 1
