Italiani nei tornei del World Tour: I risultati del 21 Agosto

M15 Tabarka – 1° Turno
Stefano Battaglino [7] vs. Daniele Capecchi Non prima delle ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Federico Iannaccone vs. Mariano Alberto Hasenkopf Non prima delle ore 16:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Moritz Trocker vs. Matthew Mendez ore
ITF Tabarka
M. Trocker
40
3
0
M. Mendez•
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Trocker
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Mendez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Trocker
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
M. Mendez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Trocker
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Giacomo Dambrosi vs. Matias Zukas [2] Non prima delle ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gregorio Lulli vs. Georg Winkler Non prima delle ore 16:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Anis Ghorbel vs. Luigi Sorrentino ore
ITF Tabarka
A. Ghorbel
5
L. Sorrentino
4
Tomas Lipovsek Puches [4] vs. Lorenzo Vatteroni Non prima delle ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Curtea de Arges – 1° Turno
Alexandar Lazarov [3] vs. Luca Prevosto 3 incontro dalle ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Facundo Juarez vs. Alessandro Petrone [2] Non prima delle ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Moscow – 1° Turno
Alessandro Procopio vs. Alexander Igoshin [6] Non prima delle ore 11:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Richard Muzaev vs. Giovanni Calvano Non prima delle ore 11:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M25 Schlieren – 1° Turno
Petr Nouza vs. Julian Ocleppo [6] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Helsinki – 1° Turno
Roni Rikkonen vs. Alexander Weis [5] ore 09:00
ITF Helsinki
R. Rikkonen
1
1
A. Weis [5]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Weis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Weis
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
R. Rikkonen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
R. Rikkonen
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Weis
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Rikkonen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
R. Rikkonen
15-0
30-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
A. Weis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M25 Santander – 1° Turno
Fabrizio Ornago [4] vs. Oscar Jose Gutierrez 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00
ITF Santander
F. Ornago [4]
0
O. Gutierrez
0
M15 Minsk – 1° Turno
George Tsivadze [8] vs. Francesco Bessire Non prima delle ore 11:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Ueberlingen – 1° Turno
Valentin Guenther vs. Manfred Fellin 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
ITF Ueberlingen
V. Guenther
0
0
M. Fellin•
0
0
Patric Prinoth vs. Mick Veldheer [6] ore 10:00
ITF Ueberlingen
P. Prinoth
5
6
M. Veldheer [6]
3*
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
df
4*-1
df
5*-1
5-2*
5-3*
P. Prinoth
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
P. Prinoth
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Veldheer
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
3-5 → 4-5
P. Prinoth
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
M. Veldheer
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
P. Prinoth
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
M. Veldheer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
M15 Cancun – 1° Turno
Logan Smith vs. Tommaso Carnevale-Miino Non prima delle ore 19:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Kiryat Shmona – 1° Turno
Alessandro Bega [1] vs. Jesse Ross ore 09:00
ITF Kiryat Shmona
A. Bega [1]
6
6
J. Ross
2
1
Vincitore: A. Bega
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
J. Ross
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Ross
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bega
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 6-2
A. Bega
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-1 → 5-1
J. Ross
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
J. Ross
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Francesco Vilardo [3] vs. Ran Amar 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
ITF Kiryat Shmona
F. Vilardo [3]•
15
4
R. Amar
40
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Amar
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
F. Vilardo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
F. Vilardo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
R. Amar
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-0 → 2-1
R. Amar
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
andrea Picchione vs. Marat Deviatiarov ore 09:00
ITF Kiryat Shmona
A. Picchione
2
5
M. Deviatiarov
6
7
Vincitore: M. Deviatiarov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Deviatiarov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
A. Picchione
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-5 → 5-6
M. Deviatiarov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Deviatiarov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Picchione
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Deviatiarov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
A. Picchione
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-5 → 2-5
A. Picchione
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Deviatiarov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
A. Picchione
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Ofek Amoyal vs. Giorgio Ricca [4] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
ITF Kiryat Shmona
O. Amoyal
0
0
G. Ricca [4]•
0
0
M25 Poznan – 1° Turno
Jacopo Berrettini [4] vs. Mikolaj Szmyrgala ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
