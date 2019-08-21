Italiani nel World Tour Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei del World Tour: I risultati del 21 Agosto

21/08/2019 07:09 3 commenti
Julien Ocleppo nella foto
M15 Tabarka – 1° Turno
Stefano Battaglino ITA [7] vs. Daniele Capecchi ITA Non prima delle ore 11:00

Federico Iannaccone ITA vs. Mariano Alberto Hasenkopf GER Non prima delle ore 16:30

Moritz Trocker ITA vs. Matthew Mendez USA ore

ITF Tabarka
M. Trocker
40
3
0
M. Mendez
0
6
0
Giacomo Dambrosi ITA vs. Matias Zukas ARG [2] Non prima delle ore 11:00

Gregorio Lulli ITA vs. Georg Winkler ITA Non prima delle ore 16:30

Anis Ghorbel TUN vs. Luigi Sorrentino ITA ore

ITF Tabarka
A. Ghorbel
5
L. Sorrentino
4
Tomas Lipovsek Puches SLO [4] vs. Lorenzo Vatteroni ITA Non prima delle ore 11:00

M15 Curtea de Arges – 1° Turno
Alexandar Lazarov BUL [3] vs. Luca Prevosto ITA 3 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Facundo Juarez ARG vs. Alessandro Petrone ITA [2] Non prima delle ore 13:00

M15 Moscow – 1° Turno
Alessandro Procopio ITA vs. Alexander Igoshin RUS [6] Non prima delle ore 11:30

Richard Muzaev RUS vs. Giovanni Calvano ITA Non prima delle ore 11:30

M25 Schlieren – 1° Turno
Petr Nouza CZE vs. Julian Ocleppo ITA [6] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

M15 Helsinki – 1° Turno
Roni Rikkonen FIN vs. Alexander Weis ITA [5] ore 09:00

ITF Helsinki
R. Rikkonen
1
1
A. Weis [5]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Weis
M25 Santander – 1° Turno
Fabrizio Ornago ITA [4] vs. Oscar Jose Gutierrez BRA 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00

ITF Santander
F. Ornago [4]
0
O. Gutierrez
0
M15 Minsk – 1° Turno
George Tsivadze GEO [8] vs. Francesco Bessire ITA Non prima delle ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M15 Ueberlingen – 1° Turno
Valentin Guenther GER vs. Manfred Fellin ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

ITF Ueberlingen
V. Guenther
0
0
M. Fellin
0
0
Patric Prinoth ITA vs. Mick Veldheer NED [6] ore 10:00

ITF Ueberlingen
P. Prinoth
5
6
M. Veldheer [6]
3*
6
M15 Cancun – 1° Turno
Logan Smith USA vs. Tommaso Carnevale-Miino ITA Non prima delle ore 19:00

M15 Kiryat Shmona – 1° Turno
Alessandro Bega ITA [1] vs. Jesse Ross USA ore 09:00

ITF Kiryat Shmona
A. Bega [1]
6
6
J. Ross
2
1
Vincitore: A. Bega
Francesco Vilardo ITA [3] vs. Ran Amar ISR 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

ITF Kiryat Shmona
F. Vilardo [3]
15
4
R. Amar
40
3
andrea Picchione ITA vs. Marat Deviatiarov UKR ore 09:00

ITF Kiryat Shmona
A. Picchione
2
5
M. Deviatiarov
6
7
Vincitore: M. Deviatiarov
Ofek Amoyal ISR vs. Giorgio Ricca ITA [4] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

ITF Kiryat Shmona
O. Amoyal
0
0
G. Ricca [4]
0
0
M25 Poznan – 1° Turno
Jacopo Berrettini ITA [4] vs. Mikolaj Szmyrgala POL ore 10:00

