ATP Kitzbuhel e Los Cabos: Successi di Dominic Thiem e Diego Schwartzman

ATP Kitzbuhel 250 | Terra | e524.340 – Finali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [4] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs [2] Philipp Oswald / Filip Polasek
ATP Kitzbuhel
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [4]
4
4
Philipp Oswald / Filip Polasek [2]
6
6
Vincitori: OSWALD / POLASEK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Oswald / Polasek
4-5 → 4-6
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
P. Oswald / Polasek
4-3 → 4-4
S. Gille / Vliegen
3-3 → 4-3
P. Oswald / Polasek
3-2 → 3-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
P. Oswald / Polasek
2-1 → 2-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
1-1 → 2-1
P. Oswald / Polasek
1-0 → 1-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Oswald / Polasek
4-5 → 4-6
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
P. Oswald / Polasek
3-4 → 3-5
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
P. Oswald / Polasek
3-2 → 3-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
2-2 → 3-2
P. Oswald / Polasek
2-1 → 2-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
P. Oswald / Polasek
1-0 → 1-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Dominic Thiem vs [SE] Albert Ramos-Vinolas (non prima ore: 15:00)
ATP Kitzbuhel
Dominic Thiem [1]
7
6
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
6
1
Vincitore: D. THIEM
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
df
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
5*-0
6*-0
6-6 → 7-6
D. Thiem
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
5-5 → 5-6
D. Thiem
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
4-4 → 4-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
3-3 → 3-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. Thiem
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-1 → 1-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Los Cabos 250 | Cemento | $762.455 – Finali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 7:00 pm)
1. [1] Dominic Inglot
/ Austin Krajicek
vs Romain Arneodo
/ Hugo Nys
ATP Los Cabos
Dominic Inglot / Austin Krajicek [1]
5
7
14
Romain Arneodo / Hugo Nys
7
5
16
Vincitori: ARNEODO / NYS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Arneodo / Nys
0-1
1-1
ace
2-1
ace
3-1
3-2
3-3
4-3
5-3
5-4
6-4
6-5
7-5
7-6
8-6
9-6
9-7
9-8
9-9
10-9
10-10
11-10
11-11
11-12
12-12
df
12-13
13-13
14-13
14-14
15-14
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Arneodo / Nys
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
D. Inglot / Krajicek
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
R. Arneodo / Nys
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
D. Inglot / Krajicek
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
R. Arneodo / Nys
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Inglot / Krajicek
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
R. Arneodo / Nys
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
D. Inglot / Krajicek
2-2 → 3-2
R. Arneodo / Nys
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Inglot / Krajicek
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
R. Arneodo / Nys
1-0 → 1-1
D. Inglot / Krajicek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Arneodo / Nys
5-6 → 5-7
D. Inglot / Krajicek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
5-5 → 5-6
R. Arneodo / Nys
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
D. Inglot / Krajicek
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Arneodo / Nys
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
D. Inglot / Krajicek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
R. Arneodo / Nys
4-1 → 4-2
D. Inglot / Krajicek
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
R. Arneodo / Nys
2-1 → 3-1
D. Inglot / Krajicek
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
R. Arneodo / Nys
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
D. Inglot / Krajicek
0-0 → 1-0
2. [5] Taylor Fritz vs [3] Diego Schwartzman (non prima ore: 05:00)
ATP Los Cabos
Taylor Fritz [5]
6
3
Diego Schwartzman [3]
7
6
Vincitore: D. SCHWARTZMAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-4 → 2-4
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
df
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
df
6-6 → 6-7
D. Schwartzman
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
T. Fritz
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
T. Fritz
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
4-2 → 4-3
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
T. Fritz
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Dopo i 3 mostri c’è thiem per ora ! Numero 4 meritato, altro che zverev…il tedesco a fine anno sarà fuori dai 10…
Sonego scusa.
Scusa ma la semifinale con Wonego,nin l’ha cosi gestita,anzi,il ns.poteva anadre al terzo ed era avanti 5-3 al t.b tirando sul nastro una facile volee…e Thiem era pr3ocdupato come il suo angolo.
Qui lo Spagnolo dal T.b.in poi non ne ha beccat una,menter con Sonego e stato tutto equilibrato ed e stata una gran bella gara.
@ Sato (#2402512)
Quest’anno ha vinto Indian Wells battendo in finale un certo Roger Federer. Quindi non direi proprio, anche perché Indian Wells si gioca sul cemento e non sulla terra!
thiem gestisce agevolmente la finale esattamente come aveva gestito agevolmente la semifinale.
troppa differenza
Molte meno della terra, certo.. ma non batti Federer sul cemento se non sai giocarci, secondo me. E non ci vinci neanche dei tornei..
Sicuramente deve migliorare, ma io credo possa far bene anche sul cemento.
@ Mattia M. (#2402454)
Ah, già! 🙂
Montreal*
È il cemento che non gli è benevolo, più che il sorteggio…
Grandissimo Dominic! Per tutta la settimana mi è piaciuto relativamente, non mi ha mai convinto. Però era un 250, nella sua Austria, e perdere contro qualcuno era difficile. Fortunatamente Sonego gli aveva tolto di mezzo Verdasco. 🙂
A Toronto ci sono le donne… 🙂
@ DYLAN1998 (#2402154)
5000*, ovviamente.
Forza Thiem! Avvicinati a quota 4000 punti! Anche perchè poi a Toronto il sorteggio non è stato troppo benevolo..