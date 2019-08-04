Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Kitzbuhel e Los Cabos: Successi di Dominic Thiem e Diego Schwartzman

04/08/2019 07:41 12 commenti
Dominic Thiem nella foto
Dominic Thiem nella foto

AUT ATP Kitzbuhel 250 | Terra | e524.340 – Finali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [4] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs [2] Philipp Oswald AUT / Filip Polasek SVK

ATP Kitzbuhel
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [4]
4
4
Philipp Oswald / Filip Polasek [2]
6
6
Vincitori: OSWALD / POLASEK
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Dominic Thiem AUT vs [SE] Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP (non prima ore: 15:00)

ATP Kitzbuhel
Dominic Thiem [1]
7
6
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
6
1
Vincitore: D. THIEM
Mostra dettagli


MEX ATP Los Cabos 250 | Cemento | $762.455 – Finali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 7:00 pm)
1. [1] Dominic Inglot GBR / Austin Krajicek USA vs Romain Arneodo MON / Hugo Nys MON
ATP Los Cabos
Dominic Inglot / Austin Krajicek [1]
5
7
14
Romain Arneodo / Hugo Nys
7
5
16
Vincitori: ARNEODO / NYS
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Taylor Fritz USA vs [3] Diego Schwartzman ARG (non prima ore: 05:00)

ATP Los Cabos
Taylor Fritz [5]
6
3
Diego Schwartzman [3]
7
6
Vincitore: D. SCHWARTZMAN
Mostra dettagli

12 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

Spider 99 (Guest) 04-08-2019 10:59

Scritto da DYLAN1998

Scritto da Sato

Scritto da DYLAN1998
Forza Thiem! Avvicinati a quota 4000 punti! Anche perchè poi a Toronto il sorteggio non è stato troppo benevolo..

È il cemento che non gli è benevolo, più che il sorteggio…

Molte meno della terra, certo.. ma non batti Federer sul cemento se non sai giocarci, secondo me. E non ci vinci neanche dei tornei..
Sicuramente deve migliorare, ma io credo possa far bene anche sul cemento.

Dopo i 3 mostri c’è thiem per ora ! Numero 4 meritato, altro che zverev…il tedesco a fine anno sarà fuori dai 10…

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Skatto 03-08-2019 23:45

Scritto da Skatto

Scritto da ilpallettaro
thiem gestisce agevolmente la finale esattamente come aveva gestito agevolmente la semifinale.
troppa differenza

Scusa ma la semifinale con Wonego,nin l’ha cosi gestita,anzi,il ns.poteva anadre al terzo ed era avanti 5-3 al t.b tirando sul nastro una facile volee…e Thiem era pr3ocdupato come il suo angolo.
Qui lo Spagnolo dal T.b.in poi non ne ha beccat una,menter con Sonego e stato tutto equilibrato ed e stata una gran bella gara.

Sonego scusa.

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Skatto 03-08-2019 23:44

Scritto da ilpallettaro
thiem gestisce agevolmente la finale esattamente come aveva gestito agevolmente la semifinale.
troppa differenza

Scusa ma la semifinale con Wonego,nin l’ha cosi gestita,anzi,il ns.poteva anadre al terzo ed era avanti 5-3 al t.b tirando sul nastro una facile volee…e Thiem era pr3ocdupato come il suo angolo.
Qui lo Spagnolo dal T.b.in poi non ne ha beccat una,menter con Sonego e stato tutto equilibrato ed e stata una gran bella gara.

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Slice97 (Guest) 03-08-2019 21:03

@ Sato (#2402512)

Quest’anno ha vinto Indian Wells battendo in finale un certo Roger Federer. Quindi non direi proprio, anche perché Indian Wells si gioca sul cemento e non sulla terra!

 9
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
ilpallettaro (Guest) 03-08-2019 19:37

thiem gestisce agevolmente la finale esattamente come aveva gestito agevolmente la semifinale.
troppa differenza

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
DYLAN1998 03-08-2019 19:35

Scritto da Sato

Scritto da DYLAN1998
Forza Thiem! Avvicinati a quota 4000 punti! Anche perchè poi a Toronto il sorteggio non è stato troppo benevolo..

È il cemento che non gli è benevolo, più che il sorteggio…

Molte meno della terra, certo.. ma non batti Federer sul cemento se non sai giocarci, secondo me. E non ci vinci neanche dei tornei..
Sicuramente deve migliorare, ma io credo possa far bene anche sul cemento.

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
DYLAN1998 03-08-2019 19:32

@ Mattia M. (#2402454)

Ah, già! 🙂
Montreal*

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sato (Guest) 03-08-2019 19:21

Scritto da DYLAN1998
Forza Thiem! Avvicinati a quota 4000 punti! Anche perchè poi a Toronto il sorteggio non è stato troppo benevolo..

È il cemento che non gli è benevolo, più che il sorteggio…

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
DYLAN1998 03-08-2019 18:41

Grandissimo Dominic! Per tutta la settimana mi è piaciuto relativamente, non mi ha mai convinto. Però era un 250, nella sua Austria, e perdere contro qualcuno era difficile. Fortunatamente Sonego gli aveva tolto di mezzo Verdasco. 🙂

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mattia M. (Guest) 03-08-2019 17:59

Scritto da DYLAN1998
Forza Thiem! Avvicinati a quota 4000 punti! Anche perchè poi a Toronto il sorteggio non è stato troppo benevolo..

A Toronto ci sono le donne… 🙂

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
DYLAN1998 03-08-2019 11:53

@ DYLAN1998 (#2402154)

5000*, ovviamente.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
DYLAN1998 03-08-2019 11:52

Forza Thiem! Avvicinati a quota 4000 punti! Anche perchè poi a Toronto il sorteggio non è stato troppo benevolo..

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!