Classifica ATP Italiani: Fabio Fognini ritorna al n.9 del mondo. Ancora best ranking per Stefano Travaglia
29/07/2019 09:58 3 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (29-07-2019)
9
Best: 9
▲
1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2625
Punti
24
Tornei
23
Best: 20
▼
-3
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1570
Punti
25
Tornei
56
Best: 46
▼
-4
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
954
Punti
30
Tornei
62
Best: 16
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
880
Punti
28
Tornei
79
Best: 18
▼
-3
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
745
Punti
28
Tornei
82
Best: 70
▲
8
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
653
Punti
25
Tornei
95
Best: 95
▲
3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
588
Punti
29
Tornei
104
Best: 104
--
0
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
543
Punti
26
Tornei
114
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
509
Punti
35
Tornei
131
Best: 130
▲
6
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
405
Punti
29
Tornei
132
Best: 128
▲
3
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
405
Punti
30
Tornei
144
Best: 144
▲
5
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
375
Punti
28
Tornei
148
Best: 84
▲
4
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
363
Punti
19
Tornei
175
Best: 146
▼
-15
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
298
Punti
31
Tornei
181
Best: 152
▼
-7
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
287
Punti
27
Tornei
183
Best: 178
--
0
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
283
Punti
24
Tornei
194
Best: 194
▲
5
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
266
Punti
18
Tornei
225
Best: 153
▼
-7
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
207
Punti
24
Tornei
246
Best: 118
▼
-3
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
182
Punti
25
Tornei
248
Best: 100
▼
-2
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
178
Punti
17
Tornei
249
Best: 212
▲
16
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
178
Punti
21
Tornei
262
Best: 36
▼
-2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
163
Punti
16
Tornei
290
Best: 142
--
0
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
126
Punti
21
Tornei
324
Best: 324
▲
6
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
84
Punti
14
Tornei
330
Best: 315
▲
4
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
78
Punti
18
Tornei
341
Best: 274
▲
3
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
71
Punti
30
Tornei
350
Best: 159
--
0
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
64
Punti
11
Tornei
356
Best: 259
▼
-1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
60
Punti
20
Tornei
362
Best: 326
▲
4
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
59
Punti
31
Tornei
375
Best: 370
▼
-5
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
51
Punti
14
Tornei
382
Best: 382
--
0
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
45
Punti
11
Tornei
394
Best: 393
▼
-1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
39
Punti
20
Tornei
404
Best: 389
▼
-1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
34
Punti
10
Tornei
413
Best: 413
▲
1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
31
Punti
14
Tornei
428
Best: 301
▼
-3
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
28
Punti
16
Tornei
459
Best: 355
--
0
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
21
Tornei
481
Best: 430
▼
-33
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
15
Punti
20
Tornei
482
Best: 355
▼
-3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
15
Punti
20
Tornei
483
Best: 375
▼
-2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
14
Punti
11
Tornei
502
Best: 472
▲
2
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
18
Tornei
511
Best: 497
▲
5
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
15
Tornei
538
Best: 204
▼
-58
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
7
Punti
3
Tornei
543
Best: 462
▼
-76
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
7
Punti
6
Tornei
562
Best: 455
▲
6
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
6
Tornei
588
Best: 354
▲
3
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
5
Punti
11
Tornei
618
Best: 609
▼
-2
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
624
Best: 522
▼
-2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
3
Punti
5
Tornei
632
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
637
Best: 628
▼
-1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
3
Punti
9
Tornei
641
Best: 375
▲
1
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
3
Punti
10
Tornei
656
Best: 636
▲
1
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
671
Best: 656
▲
2
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
1
Punti
8
Tornei
682
Best: 397
▲
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
1
Punti
15
Tornei
TAG: Fabio Fognini, Italiani, Stefano Travaglia
3 commenti
..e intanto, zitto zitto, Kei Nishikori è tornato #5 al mondo…
Tu rimani a scrivere commenti anonimi su Livetennis ancora per molto?
Fognini resterà tra i top 10 ancora per poco