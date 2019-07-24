ATP Atlanta: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3

ATP Atlanta 250 | Cemento | $694.995 – 2° Turno
Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alexei Popyrin vs [4] Pierre-Hugues Herbert
ATP Atlanta
Alexei Popyrin
7
6
Pierre-Hugues Herbert [4]
5
3
Vincitore: A. POPYRIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Popyrin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
P. Herbert
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 5-3
A. Popyrin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
A. Popyrin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
P. Herbert
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Popyrin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Herbert
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
A. Popyrin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Popyrin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
2-1 → 2-2
2. Cameron Norrie vs [Q] Soonwoo Kwon (non prima ore: 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Daniel Evans vs [6] Radu Albot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] John Isner vs Reilly Opelka (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Daniel Evans / Jordan Thompson vs Jack Sock / Jackson Withrow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ben McLachlan
/ John-Patrick Smith
vs [3] Santiago Gonzalez
/ Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi
ATP Atlanta
Ben McLachlan / John-Patrick Smith
7
7
Santiago Gonzalez / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi [3]
6
6
Vincitori: MCLACHLAN / SMITH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
S. Gonzalez / Qureshi
15-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
B. McLachlan / Smith
5-5 → 6-5
S. Gonzalez / Qureshi
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
B. McLachlan / Smith
4-4 → 5-4
S. Gonzalez / Qureshi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
B. McLachlan / Smith
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
S. Gonzalez / Qureshi
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
B. McLachlan / Smith
2-2 → 3-2
S. Gonzalez / Qureshi
2-1 → 2-2
B. McLachlan / Smith
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
S. Gonzalez / Qureshi
1-0 → 1-1
B. McLachlan / Smith
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
ace
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
df
6-6 → 7-6
B. McLachlan / Smith
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
S. Gonzalez / Qureshi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
B. McLachlan / Smith
4-5 → 5-5
S. Gonzalez / Qureshi
1-1 → 1-2
B. McLachlan / Smith
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Gonzalez / Qureshi
0-0 → 1-0
2. Marcelo Arevalo / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Nicholas Monroe / Frances Tiafoe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Miomir Kecmanovic / Robert Lindstedt vs Jonathan Erlich / Divij Sharan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs [WC] Christopher Eubanks / Donald Young (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Taylor Fritz / Cameron Norrie vs [2] Dominic Inglot / Austin Krajicek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Vorrei rimanere sveglio stanotte per vedere Isner-Opelka…..