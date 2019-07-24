Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Atlanta: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3

24/07/2019 16:24 1 commento
John Isner nella foto

ATP Atlanta 250 | Cemento | $694.995 – 2° Turno

Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Alexei Popyrin AUS vs [4] Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA

Alexei Popyrin
7
6
Pierre-Hugues Herbert [4]
5
3
Vincitore: A. POPYRIN
2. Cameron Norrie GBR vs [Q] Soonwoo Kwon KOR (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Daniel Evans GBR vs [6] Radu Albot MDA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] John Isner USA vs Reilly Opelka USA (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Daniel Evans GBR / Jordan Thompson AUS vs Jack Sock USA / Jackson Withrow USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Grandstand – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ben McLachlan JPN / John-Patrick Smith AUS vs [3] Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK
Ben McLachlan / John-Patrick Smith
7
7
Santiago Gonzalez / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi [3]
6
6
Vincitori: MCLACHLAN / SMITH
2. Marcelo Arevalo ESA / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Nicholas Monroe USA / Frances Tiafoe USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Miomir Kecmanovic SRB / Robert Lindstedt SWE vs Jonathan Erlich ISR / Divij Sharan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Bob Bryan USA / Mike Bryan USA vs [WC] Christopher Eubanks USA / Donald Young USA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Taylor Fritz USA / Cameron Norrie GBR vs [2] Dominic Inglot GBR / Austin Krajicek USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

marvar (Guest) 24-07-2019 18:12

Vorrei rimanere sveglio stanotte per vedere Isner-Opelka…..

 1
