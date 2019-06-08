ATP Stoccarda: I risultati del Primo Turno di Quali. Matteo Viola al turno finale

ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e679.015 – 1° Turno Quali
MERCEDES COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras vs [7] Sergiy Stakhovsky
ATP Suttgart
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
3
4
Sergiy Stakhovsky [7]
6
6
Vincitore: S. STAKHOVSKY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-4 → 4-5
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
A. Menendez-Maceiras
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Menendez-Maceiras
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Menendez-Maceiras
1-1 → 2-1
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Menendez-Maceiras
3-4 → 3-5
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Menendez-Maceiras
1-2 → 2-2
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-1 → 1-1
2. [1] Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs [Alt] Matteo Viola
ATP Suttgart
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [1]•
15
7
6
1
Matteo Viola
30
6
7
2
Vincitore: M. VIOLA per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
0-5*
0-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
M. Viola
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
df
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-6 → 6-6
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [3] Denis Istomin vs Dustin Brown
ATP Suttgart
Denis Istomin [3]
5
4
Dustin Brown
7
6
Vincitore: D. BROWN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
D. Istomin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Brown
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
4. [WC] Tim Puetz vs [5] Feliciano Lopez (non prima ore: 15:00)
ATP Suttgart
Tim Puetz
6
5
Feliciano Lopez [5]
7
7
Vincitore: F. LOPEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Lopez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 5-7
T. Puetz
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-5 → 5-6
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
T. Puetz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
4-4 → 5-4
F. Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
T. Puetz
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
F. Lopez
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-2 → 3-3
F. Lopez
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
T. Puetz
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
df
0-4*
0*-5
ace
1*-5
ace
1-6*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Puetz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-6 → 6-6
T. Puetz
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
F. Lopez
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
T. Puetz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
T. Puetz
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
T. Puetz
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
F. Lopez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Brayden Schnur
vs Viktor Galovic
ATP Suttgart
Brayden Schnur [4]
6
3
4
Viktor Galovic
4
6
6
Vincitore: V. GALOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
V. Galovic
0-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Galovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 3-6
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
3-4 → 3-5
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
B. Schnur
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
V. Galovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
3-0 → 4-0
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
V. Galovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Alt] Maverick Banes vs [6] Alexei Popyrin
ATP Suttgart
Maverick Banes
6
3
6
Alexei Popyrin [6]
4
6
7
Vincitore: A. POPYRIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
ace
1*-6
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Popyrin
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
M. Banes
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Popyrin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
A. Popyrin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 5-3
M. Banes
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
M. Banes
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
A. Popyrin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Banes
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
A-40
ace
2-5 → 3-5
M. Banes
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
A. Popyrin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-3 → 1-4
M. Banes
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Banes
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Popyrin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
A. Popyrin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Popyrin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
3. [WC] Sasi Kumar Mukund vs [8] Gregoire Barrere
ATP Suttgart
Sasi Kumar Mukund
3
4
Gregoire Barrere [8]
6
6
Vincitore: G. BARRERE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Barrere
0-15
df
0-30
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
S. Kumar Mukund
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
S. Kumar Mukund
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
G. Barrere
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Kumar Mukund
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
G. Barrere
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
S. Kumar Mukund
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
S. Kumar Mukund
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
S. Kumar Mukund
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
G. Barrere
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
4. [2] Alexander Bublik vs Hiroki Moriya
ATP Suttgart
Alexander Bublik [2]
6
6
Hiroki Moriya
0
3
Vincitore: A. BUBLIK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bublik
15-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
5-3 → 6-3
H. Moriya
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
A. Bublik
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
H. Moriya
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
A. Bublik
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bublik
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
H. Moriya
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Bublik
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
H. Moriya
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
8 commenti
Grande Viola!!
Possiamo proprio dire che gliele ha suonate 🙂
È sempre difficile in questi casi,
Ci sono Il risultato, e anche il gioco, positivi
Ma c’è anche rispetto per il giocatore avversario che si ritira, per infortunio, nel terzo set, che si preannunciava combattuto e decisivo come solo nel tennis può capitare
Forza. Il fan club c’è nel turno decisivo!
Oggi Sinner ha monopolizzato l’interesse dei tifosi italiani, come e’ naturale che sia, facendo passare un po’ in sordina questo ottimo risultato di Viola al di là del ritiro dell’indiano. Complimenti al nostro Matteo!
Ottimo Matteo!!!
Ottimo!
Viola a Stoccarda è una sicurezza. Grande vittoria, anche se per ritiro, su un top 100.
Grande Teo!!!
Forza matteone
Forza Matteo!