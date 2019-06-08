Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Stoccarda: I risultati del Primo Turno di Quali. Matteo Viola al turno finale

08/06/2019 17:30 8 commenti
Matteo Viola nella foto
Matteo Viola nella foto

GER ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e679.015 – 1° Turno Quali

MERCEDES COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs [7] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

ATP Suttgart
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
3
4
Sergiy Stakhovsky [7]
6
6
Vincitore: S. STAKHOVSKY
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs [Alt] Matteo Viola ITA

ATP Suttgart
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [1]
15
7
6
1
Matteo Viola
30
6
7
2
Vincitore: M. VIOLA per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

3. [3] Denis Istomin UZB vs Dustin Brown GER

ATP Suttgart
Denis Istomin [3]
5
4
Dustin Brown
7
6
Vincitore: D. BROWN
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Tim Puetz GER vs [5] Feliciano Lopez ESP (non prima ore: 15:00)

ATP Suttgart
Tim Puetz
6
5
Feliciano Lopez [5]
7
7
Vincitore: F. LOPEZ
Mostra dettagli



COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Brayden Schnur CAN vs Viktor Galovic CRO
ATP Suttgart
Brayden Schnur [4]
6
3
4
Viktor Galovic
4
6
6
Vincitore: V. GALOVIC
Mostra dettagli

2. [Alt] Maverick Banes AUS vs [6] Alexei Popyrin AUS

ATP Suttgart
Maverick Banes
6
3
6
Alexei Popyrin [6]
4
6
7
Vincitore: A. POPYRIN
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Sasi Kumar Mukund IND vs [8] Gregoire Barrere FRA

ATP Suttgart
Sasi Kumar Mukund
3
4
Gregoire Barrere [8]
6
6
Vincitore: G. BARRERE
Mostra dettagli

4. [2] Alexander Bublik KAZ vs Hiroki Moriya JPN

ATP Suttgart
Alexander Bublik [2]
6
6
Hiroki Moriya
0
3
Vincitore: A. BUBLIK
Mostra dettagli

8 commenti

alexscorregia (Guest) 08-06-2019 19:00

Grande Viola!!
Possiamo proprio dire che gliele ha suonate 🙂

 8
MatteoViolaFanClub (Guest) 08-06-2019 18:04

È sempre difficile in questi casi,
Ci sono Il risultato, e anche il gioco, positivi
Ma c’è anche rispetto per il giocatore avversario che si ritira, per infortunio, nel terzo set, che si preannunciava combattuto e decisivo come solo nel tennis può capitare

Forza. Il fan club c’è nel turno decisivo!

 7
ItalyFirst (Guest) 08-06-2019 16:50

Oggi Sinner ha monopolizzato l’interesse dei tifosi italiani, come e’ naturale che sia, facendo passare un po’ in sordina questo ottimo risultato di Viola al di là del ritiro dell’indiano. Complimenti al nostro Matteo!

 6
ASHTONEATON 08-06-2019 15:55

Ottimo Matteo!!!
Ottimo!

 5
Elios (Guest) 08-06-2019 15:17

Viola a Stoccarda è una sicurezza. Grande vittoria, anche se per ritiro, su un top 100.

 4
LorenzoViola (Guest) 08-06-2019 15:00

Grande Teo!!!

 3
Andre92 (Guest) 08-06-2019 13:23

Forza matteone

 2
fore…dberg 08-06-2019 12:19

Forza Matteo!

 1
