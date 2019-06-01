Ranking ATP Live: Fabio Fognini al momento al n.9 del mondo

Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-2000 (W)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
4
6, +2
Best: 6
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-1200 (F)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
9
12, +3
Best: 11
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
12
14, +2
Best: 14
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
21
22, +1
Best: 22
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
+45 (Secondo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), St. Petersburg [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
+45 (Secondo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-0 (R128), -65 (F)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
27
32, +5
Best: 29
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
+90 (Terzo turno), +10 (R64)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -75 (F)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
30
31, +1
Best: 31
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
+45 (QF)
Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Sydney Q (07-01-2019)
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
39
40, +1
Best: 40
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
41
45, +4
Best: 44
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -110 (W)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
+10 (Primo turno), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Eckental CH [SUBENTRO]
-70 (R64), -90 (W)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-70 (R64), -8 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
58
78, +20
Best: 64
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Metz (17-09-2018)
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
Basel Q (22-10-2018)
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -45 (SF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Gstaad [SUBENTRO]
-70 (R64), -125 (W)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Orleans CH (24-09-2018)
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
+10 (Q2)
Rotterdam Q [SUBENTRO]
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
80
85, +5
Best: 83
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
+45 (Secondo turno), +6 (Q2)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Chengdu Q [SUBENTRO]
-15 (QF), -8 (Q2)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
82
91, +9
Best: 90
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Heilbronn CH (13-05-2019)
BEST RANKING
83
90, +7
Best: 87
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Taipei CH (08-04-2019)
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
+10 (Primo turno), +16 (Q2)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Paris Q [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R128), -20 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (SF)
Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Houston (08-04-2019)
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
+61 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16), -8 (Q2)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
+45 (Secondo turno), +7 (R16), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Guayaquil CH [SUBENTRO], Buenos Aires CH [SUBENTRO]
-80 (W), -29 (SF), -8 (Q2)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018) , Shymkent CH (04-06-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
+7 (Third Round),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
99
114, +15
Best: 104
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Prague CH (23-07-2018)
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
102
110, +8
Best: 105
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
+90 (Terzo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
103
109, +6
Best: 109
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
+45 (Secondo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Cary CH (10-09-2018)
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
+10 (Primo turno), +9 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Brest CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
+7 (R16)
Champaign CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
US Open Q (20-08-2018)
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-55 (F)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
+35 (Primo turno + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Ismaning CH [SUBENTRO]
-15 (QF), -8 (Q2)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
+7 (Third Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato) , Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
116
127, +11
Best: 117
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
+45 (Secondo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
BEST RANKING
118
146, +28
Best: 133
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
+90 (Terzo turno (WC))
Roland Garros
-0 (R32)
Bordeaux CH (29-04-2019)
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
+26 (Primo turno + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Mallorca CH [SUBENTRO]
-61 (R64), -20 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
121
147, +26
Best: 147
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
+115 (Terzo turno + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Biella CH [SUBENTRO]
-29 (SF), -25 (QF)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
122
148, +26
Best: 148
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
Matthias Bachinger
GER, 1987.04.02
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Ortisei CH (08-10-2018)
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
125
134, +9
Best: 134
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Liuzhou CH (22-10-2018)
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
+26 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-4 (Q2)
Barcelona Q (22-04-2019)
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +15 (Quarterfinals)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-17 (QF), -8 (Q2)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
130
142, +12
Best: 140
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 1994.12.01
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +29 (Semifinals)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza
-5 (R32), -3 (R32)
Prostejov CH (04-06-2018) , Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
+61 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Newport Beach CH (21-01-2019)
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Stockton CH (01-10-2018)
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +5 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Phoenix CH [SUBENTRO]
-70 (R64), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
+26 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Munich Q (29-04-2019)
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-15 (QF), -7 (R16)
Shymkent CH (04-06-2018) , Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Bergamo CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+7 (Third Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Las Vegas CH (22-10-2018)
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Rennes CH (21-01-2019)
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
+35 (Primo turno + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Eckental CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -45 (SF)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 1996.01.10
+29 (Semifinals),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Quimper CH (28-01-2019)
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Columbus CH (17-09-2018)
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-61 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Joao Domingues
POR, 1993.10.05
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R16), -7 (R16)
Prostejov CH (04-06-2018) , Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
+7 (Third Round),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Shymkent CH (04-06-2018)
Rudolf Molleker
GER, 2000.10.26
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Playford CH (31-12-2018)
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Marbella CH (25-03-2019)
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Charlottesville CH (29-10-2018)
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Pau CH (25-02-2019)
Enrique Lopez Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Vicenza (Eliminato)
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018) , Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
Filip Horansky
SVK, 1993.01.07
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +29 (Semifinals)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza
-33 (SF), -16 (Q3)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Ostrava CH (29-04-2019)
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno),
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Koblenz CH (14-01-2019)
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 1985.10.08
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
+0 (-)
Brisbane Q [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018) , Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 1989.08.30
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Second Round (Bye))
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Vicenza (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
183
191, +8
Best: 191
Emilio Gomez
ECU, 1991.11.28
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-1 (F)
M25 Los Angeles (31-12-2018)
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
+90 (Terzo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Playford CH (31-12-2018)
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-61 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
188
190, +2
Best: 190
Maxime Janvier
FRA, 1996.10.18
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Daniel Brands
GER, 1987.07.17
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-14 (R16)
Surbiton CH (04-06-2018)
Facundo Arguello
ARG, 1992.08.04
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Padova CH (23-07-2018)
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Viktor Galovic
CRO, 1990.09.19
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Second Round (Bye)), +3 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Vicenza (Eliminato), Cherbourg CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Shymkent CH (04-06-2018)
Alexey Vatutin
RUS, 1992.10.27
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
Pedja Krstin
SRB, 1994.09.03
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
James Ward
GBR, 1987.02.09
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 1999.05.16
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Shymkent CH (04-06-2018)
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-80 (W), -8 (Q2)
Shymkent CH (04-06-2018) , Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
BEST RANKING
208
218, +10
Best: 218
Mikael Torpegaard
DEN, 1994.05.08
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Las Vegas CH (22-10-2018)
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Enzo Couacaud
FRA, 1995.03.01
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Mouilleron le Captif CH (05-11-2018)
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno),
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-22 (QF)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
212
214, +2
Best: 214
Evgeny Karlovskiy
RUS, 1994.08.07
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
213
215, +2
Best: 215
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 2001.08.16
Federico Gaio
ITA, 1992.03.05
+3 (Second Round),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-30 (QF)
Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
215
216, +1
Best: 216
Andrew Harris
AUS, 1994.03.07
Mats Moraing
GER, 1992.06.20
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +3 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-9 (R16), -0 (R32)
Surbiton CH (04-06-2018) , Barletta CH (08-04-2019)
BEST RANKING
217
273, +56
Best: 261
Elliot Benchetrit
FRA, 1998.10.02
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Thiemo de Bakker
NED, 1988.09.19
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Orlando CH (31-12-2018)
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Zhangjiagang CH (03-09-2018)
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
Saketh Myneni
IND, 1987.10.19
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
John-Patrick Smith
AUS, 1989.01.24
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
+7 (Third Round)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Orlando CH (31-12-2018)
Roberto Quiroz
ECU, 1992.02.23
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
Zdenek Kolar
CZE, 1996.10.09
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +3 (R32), +3 (R32), +3 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Bergamo CH [SUBENTRO], Marbella CH [SUBENTRO], Tunis CH [SUBENTRO]
-16 (Q3), -10 (R16), -7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018) , Prostejov CH (04-06-2018) , Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol
ESP, 1989.03.05
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Mathias Bourgue
FRA, 1994.01.18
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-13 (R16)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
Lucas Miedler
AUT, 1996.06.21
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Quimper CH (28-01-2019)
Pedro Cachin
ARG, 1995.04.12
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Vicenza (Eliminato)
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.09.27
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Poznan CH (04-06-2018)
Blaz Kavcic
SLO, 1987.03.05
Akira Santillan
AUS, 1997.05.22
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Yosuke Watanuki
JPN, 1998.04.12
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +3 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Steven Diez
CAN, 1991.03.17
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-106 (R32)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Kaichi Uchida
JPN, 1994.08.23
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Hiroki Moriya
JPN, 1990.10.16
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 1997.01.12
BEST RANKING
244
248, +4
Best: 248
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
USA, 1995.02.13
BEST RANKING
245
249, +4
Best: 249
Yunseong Chung
KOR, 1998.03.27
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +5 (R32), +3 (R32)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Playford CH [SUBENTRO], Lisbon CH [SUBENTRO]
-26 (R128), -7 (R16)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018) , Shymkent CH (04-06-2018)
Matteo Viola
ITA, 1987.07.07
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Vicenza (Eliminato)
Santiago Giraldo
COL, 1987.11.27
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (28-05-2018)
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Vicenza CH (28-05-2018)
Johan Tatlot
FRA, 1996.03.26
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Columbus CH (07-01-2019)
