Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Gwangju: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale

15/05/2019 23:02 Nessun commento
Evgeny Donskoy nella foto
Evgeny Donskoy nella foto

KOR Challenger Gwangju CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Soonwoo Kwon KOR vs [10] Yuichi Sugita JPN

CH Gwangju
Soonwoo Kwon [6]
6
6
6
Yuichi Sugita [10]
4
7
4
Vincitore: S. KWON
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Brayden Schnur CAN vs Akira Santillan AUS

CH Gwangju
Brayden Schnur [3]
3
0
Akira Santillan
6
3
Vincitore: A. SANTILLAN per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

3. Yunseong Chung KOR vs [4] Evgeny Donskoy RUS (non prima ore: 07:00)

CH Gwangju
Yunseong Chung
5
4
Evgeny Donskoy [4]
7
6
Vincitore: E. DONSKOY
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Ji Sung Nam KOR / Min-Kyu Song KOR vs [3] Evan King USA / Nathan Pasha USA

CH Gwangju
Ji Sung Nam / Min-Kyu Song
6
6
Evan King / Nathan Pasha [3]
4
0
Vincitori: NAM / SONG
Mostra dettagli


Show Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [9] Ruben Bemelmans BEL vs [5] Jason Jung TPE

CH Gwangju
Ruben Bemelmans [9]
2
5
Jason Jung [5]
6
7
Vincitore: J. JUNG
Mostra dettagli

2. [ITF] Konstantin Kravchuk RUS vs [12] Dudi Sela ISR

CH Gwangju
Konstantin Kravchuk
1
1
Dudi Sela [12]
6
6
Vincitore: D. SELA
Mostra dettagli

3. Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs [2] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR (non prima ore: 07:00)

CH Gwangju
Tung-Lin Wu
6
6
Sergiy Stakhovsky [2]
4
3
Vincitore: T. WU
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Hong Chung KOR / Jea Moon Lee KOR vs [2] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Jonathan Erlich ISR

CH Gwangju
Hong Chung / Jea Moon Lee
3
3
N.Sriram Balaji / Jonathan Erlich [2]
6
6
Vincitori: BALAJI / ERLICH
Mostra dettagli


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Sasi Kumar Mukund IND vs [13] Zhe Li CHN

CH Gwangju
Sasi Kumar Mukund
5
6
Zhe Li [13]
7
7
Vincitore: Z. LI
Mostra dettagli

2. Cem Ilkel TUR vs [7] Lukas Lacko SVK

CH Gwangju
Cem Ilkel
15
6
0
Lukas Lacko [7]
30
2
4
Vincitore: L. LACKO per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Andre Goransson SWE / Hunter Reese USA vs Ruben Gonzales PHI / Sanchai Ratiwatana THA (non prima ore: 07:00)

CH Gwangju
Andre Goransson / Hunter Reese [4]
6
7
11
Ruben Gonzales / Sanchai Ratiwatana
7
6
9
Vincitori: GORANSSON / REESE
Mostra dettagli

4. [1] Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Christopher Rungkat INA vs Saketh Myneni IND / Adil Shamasdin CAN

CH Gwangju
Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat [1]
6
1
10
Saketh Myneni / Adil Shamasdin
4
6
6
Vincitori: HSIEH / RUNGKAT
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,