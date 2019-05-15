Challenger Gwangju: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale

Evgeny Donskoy nella foto
Challenger Gwangju CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Soonwoo Kwon vs [10] Yuichi Sugita
CH Gwangju
Soonwoo Kwon [6]
6
6
6
Yuichi Sugita [10]
4
7
4
Vincitore: S. KWON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Sugita
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
S. Kwon
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
5-3 → 5-4
Y. Sugita
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
ace
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Y. Sugita
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Kwon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Sugita
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
S. Kwon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Sugita
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
S. Kwon
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kwon
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Sugita
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Brayden Schnur vs Akira Santillan
CH Gwangju
Brayden Schnur [3]•
3
0
Akira Santillan
6
3
Vincitore: A. SANTILLAN per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Schnur
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
3-5 → 3-6
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. Yunseong Chung vs [4] Evgeny Donskoy (non prima ore: 07:00)
CH Gwangju
Yunseong Chung
5
4
Evgeny Donskoy [4]
7
6
Vincitore: E. DONSKOY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Donskoy
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Chung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
E. Donskoy
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Chung
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Chung
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Donskoy
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
Y. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Chung
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
E. Donskoy
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Chung
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
E. Donskoy
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Chung
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
4. [WC] Ji Sung Nam / Min-Kyu Song vs [3] Evan King / Nathan Pasha
CH Gwangju
Ji Sung Nam / Min-Kyu Song
6
6
Evan King / Nathan Pasha [3]
4
0
Vincitori: NAM / SONG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Sung Nam / Song
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-0 → 6-0
E. King / Pasha
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-0 → 5-0
J. Sung Nam / Song
3-0 → 4-0
E. King / Pasha
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
J. Sung Nam / Song
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
E. King / Pasha
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Sung Nam / Song
5-4 → 6-4
E. King / Pasha
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
J. Sung Nam / Song
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
J. Sung Nam / Song
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
E. King / Pasha
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
J. Sung Nam / Song
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
E. King / Pasha
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Sung Nam / Song
0-1 → 1-1
E. King / Pasha
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Show Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [9] Ruben Bemelmans vs [5] Jason Jung
CH Gwangju
Ruben Bemelmans [9]
2
5
Jason Jung [5]
6
7
Vincitore: J. JUNG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
J. Jung
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
J. Jung
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
R. Bemelmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [ITF] Konstantin Kravchuk vs [12] Dudi Sela
CH Gwangju
Konstantin Kravchuk
1
1
Dudi Sela [12]
6
6
Vincitore: D. SELA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Kravchuk
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
K. Kravchuk
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
D. Sela
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
K. Kravchuk
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
D. Sela
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
K. Kravchuk
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Kravchuk
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
K. Kravchuk
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-3 → 1-3
D. Sela
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
K. Kravchuk
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
3. Tung-Lin Wu vs [2] Sergiy Stakhovsky (non prima ore: 07:00)
CH Gwangju
Tung-Lin Wu
6
6
Sergiy Stakhovsky [2]
4
3
Vincitore: T. WU
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
T. Wu
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
T. Wu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
T. Wu
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
1-3 → 2-3
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
4. [WC] Hong Chung / Jea Moon Lee vs [2] N.Sriram Balaji / Jonathan Erlich
CH Gwangju
Hong Chung / Jea Moon Lee
3
3
N.Sriram Balaji / Jonathan Erlich [2]
6
6
Vincitori: BALAJI / ERLICH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Chung / Moon Lee
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
N. Balaji / Erlich
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
H. Chung / Moon Lee
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
N. Balaji / Erlich
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
2-3 → 3-3
H. Chung / Moon Lee
1-3 → 2-3
N. Balaji / Erlich
1-2 → 1-3
H. Chung / Moon Lee
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
N. Balaji / Erlich
0-1 → 0-2
H. Chung / Moon Lee
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Balaji / Erlich
3-5 → 3-6
H. Chung / Moon Lee
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
N. Balaji / Erlich
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
H. Chung / Moon Lee
2-3 → 3-3
N. Balaji / Erlich
2-2 → 2-3
H. Chung / Moon Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
N. Balaji / Erlich
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
H. Chung / Moon Lee
0-1 → 1-1
N. Balaji / Erlich
0-0 → 0-1
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Sasi Kumar Mukund vs [13] Zhe Li
CH Gwangju
Sasi Kumar Mukund
5
6
Zhe Li [13]
7
7
Vincitore: Z. LI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
df
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
S. Kumar Mukund
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
S. Kumar Mukund
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Kumar Mukund
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
S. Kumar Mukund
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
S. Kumar Mukund
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Kumar Mukund
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Cem Ilkel vs [7] Lukas Lacko
CH Gwangju
Cem Ilkel•
15
6
0
Lukas Lacko [7]
30
2
4
Vincitore: L. LACKO per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Ilkel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
L. Lacko
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
ace
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Lacko
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
C. Ilkel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
L. Lacko
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
L. Lacko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
C. Ilkel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
3. [4] Andre Goransson / Hunter Reese vs Ruben Gonzales / Sanchai Ratiwatana (non prima ore: 07:00)
CH Gwangju
Andre Goransson / Hunter Reese [4]
6
7
11
Ruben Gonzales / Sanchai Ratiwatana
7
6
9
Vincitori: GORANSSON / REESE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Goransson / Reese
1-0
1-2
2-2
3-2
3-3
3-4
4-4
5-4
5-5
6-5
6-6
7-6
7-7
7-8
7-9
8-9
9-9
10-9
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
ace
6-6 → 7-6
A. Goransson / Reese
5-6 → 6-6
R. Gonzales / Ratiwatana
5-5 → 5-6
A. Goransson / Reese
4-5 → 5-5
R. Gonzales / Ratiwatana
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Goransson / Reese
3-4 → 4-4
R. Gonzales / Ratiwatana
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
A. Goransson / Reese
2-3 → 3-3
R. Gonzales / Ratiwatana
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Goransson / Reese
1-2 → 2-2
R. Gonzales / Ratiwatana
1-1 → 1-2
A. Goransson / Reese
0-1 → 1-1
R. Gonzales / Ratiwatana
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
df
5-5*
5*-6
df
6-6 → 6-7
R. Gonzales / Ratiwatana
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
A. Goransson / Reese
5-5 → 6-5
R. Gonzales / Ratiwatana
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Goransson / Reese
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
R. Gonzales / Ratiwatana
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Goransson / Reese
2-4 → 3-4
R. Gonzales / Ratiwatana
2-3 → 2-4
A. Goransson / Reese
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Gonzales / Ratiwatana
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
2-1 → 2-2
A. Goransson / Reese
2-0 → 2-1
R. Gonzales / Ratiwatana
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Goransson / Reese
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. [1] Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat vs Saketh Myneni / Adil Shamasdin
CH Gwangju
Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat [1]
6
1
10
Saketh Myneni / Adil Shamasdin
4
6
6
Vincitori: HSIEH / RUNGKAT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
1-0
1-1
2-1
df
3-1
4-1
5-1
6-1
6-2
6-3
6-4
6-5
7-5
8-5
8-6
9-6
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Myneni / Shamasdin
1-5 → 1-6
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
0-5 → 1-5
S. Myneni / Shamasdin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
0-4 → 0-5
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
S. Myneni / Shamasdin
0-2 → 0-3
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
0-1 → 0-2
S. Myneni / Shamasdin
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
S. Myneni / Shamasdin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
S. Myneni / Shamasdin
4-2 → 4-3
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
3-2 → 4-2
S. Myneni / Shamasdin
3-1 → 3-2
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
S. Myneni / Shamasdin
1-1 → 2-1
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
0-1 → 1-1
S. Myneni / Shamasdin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
