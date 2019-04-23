Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Leon: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

23/04/2019 17:11 Nessun commento
Victor Estrella Burgos nella foto
Victor Estrella Burgos nella foto

MEX Challenger Leon CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno

Estadio – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Lucas Gomez MEX vs [Q] Felipe Mantilla COL

CH Leon
Lucas Gomez
7
6
Felipe Mantilla
6
4
Vincitore: L. GOMEZ
Mostra dettagli

2. [ITF] Skander Mansouri TUN vs [11] Darian King BAR

CH Leon
Skander Mansouri
0
3
2
Darian King [11]
0
6
3
Mostra dettagli

3. [PR] Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP OR [WC] Gerardo Lopez Villasenor MEX vs [5] Sebastian Ofner AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Danilo Petrovic SRB vs [LL] Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA OR Evan King USA vs [2] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Christopher Eubanks USA vs Liam Broady GBR

CH Leon
Christopher Eubanks [3]
6
6
4
Liam Broady
7
2
6
Vincitore: L. BROADY
Mostra dettagli

2. Victor Estrella Burgos DOM vs Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI

CH Leon
Victor Estrella Burgos
40
6
1
Marc-Andrea Huesler
40
7
3
Ace - n.4 per M. H
Mostra dettagli

3. [16] Marcelo Arevalo ESA vs Alexander Sarkissian USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Dustin Brown GER / Sem Verbeek NED vs Scott Clayton GBR / Adil Shamasdin CAN (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [ITF] Matias Franco Descotte ARG / Skander Mansouri TUN vs [2] Matt Reid AUS / John-Patrick Smith AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Milledge Cossu USA vs [Q] Martin Redlicki USA

CH Leon
Milledge Cossu
2
2
Martin Redlicki
6
6
Vincitore: M. REDLICKI
Mostra dettagli

2. [7] James Ward GBR vs [ITF] Baptiste Crepatte FRA

CH Leon
James Ward [7]
6
6
Baptiste Crepatte
3
4
Vincitore: J. WARD
Mostra dettagli

3. [ITF] Joao Menezes BRA OR [ITF] Andres Artunedo Martinavarro ESP vs [15] Lucas Miedler AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [9] Pedja Krstin SRB vs Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,