Challenger Leon: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

Challenger Leon CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno
Estadio – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Lucas Gomez vs [Q] Felipe Mantilla
CH Leon
Lucas Gomez
7
6
Felipe Mantilla
6
4
Vincitore: L. GOMEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Mantilla
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
L. Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
F. Mantilla
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
L. Gomez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Mantilla
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
L. Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
ace
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
F. Mantilla
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
F. Mantilla
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-4 → 5-5
L. Gomez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
F. Mantilla
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
L. Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
L. Gomez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
F. Mantilla
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Gomez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Mantilla
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
L. Gomez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [ITF] Skander Mansouri vs [11] Darian King
CH Leon
Skander Mansouri
0
3
2
Darian King [11]•
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Mansouri
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
D. King
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
S. Mansouri
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. King
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
S. Mansouri
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
D. King
15-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
D. King
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [PR] Carlos Gomez-Herrera OR [WC] Gerardo Lopez Villasenor vs [5] Sebastian Ofner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Danilo Petrovic vs [LL] Camilo Ugo Carabelli (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Thiago Seyboth Wild OR Evan King vs [2] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Christopher Eubanks vs Liam Broady
CH Leon
Christopher Eubanks [3]
6
6
4
Liam Broady
7
2
6
Vincitore: L. BROADY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Eubanks
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
C. Eubanks
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
C. Eubanks
0-15
df
15-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Broady
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
C. Eubanks
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
df
df
5-2 → 6-2
C. Eubanks
30-0
ace
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
df
2-1*
ace
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
df
6-6 → 6-7
C. Eubanks
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
C. Eubanks
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Eubanks
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Victor Estrella Burgos vs Marc-Andrea Huesler
CH Leon
Victor Estrella Burgos
40
6
1
Marc-Andrea Huesler•
40
7
3
Ace - n.4 per M. H
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
V. Estrella Burgos
1-2 → 1-3
M. Huesler
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
V. Estrella Burgos
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
ace
1*-2
1*-3
df
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
V. Estrella Burgos
5-5 → 6-5
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
V. Estrella Burgos
3-3 → 4-3
V. Estrella Burgos
2-2 → 3-2
V. Estrella Burgos
1-1 → 2-1
V. Estrella Burgos
0-0 → 1-0
3. [16] Marcelo Arevalo vs Alexander Sarkissian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Dustin Brown / Sem Verbeek vs Scott Clayton / Adil Shamasdin (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [ITF] Matias Franco Descotte / Skander Mansouri vs [2] Matt Reid / John-Patrick Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Milledge Cossu vs [Q] Martin Redlicki
CH Leon
Milledge Cossu
2
2
Martin Redlicki
6
6
Vincitore: M. REDLICKI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Cossu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
M. Cossu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Redlicki
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
M. Cossu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Cossu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
M. Cossu
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
M. Cossu
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Cossu
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. [7] James Ward vs [ITF] Baptiste Crepatte
CH Leon
James Ward [7]
6
6
Baptiste Crepatte
3
4
Vincitore: J. WARD
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Crepatte
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
J. Ward
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
B. Crepatte
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
B. Crepatte
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
J. Ward
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Ward
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
B. Crepatte
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
J. Ward
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
B. Crepatte
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Ward
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Ward
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [ITF] Joao Menezes OR [ITF] Andres Artunedo Martinavarro vs [15] Lucas Miedler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [9] Pedja Krstin vs Roberto Ortega-Olmedo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
