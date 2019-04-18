Ranking Atp Live: Lorenzo Sonego in top 70

Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 18-04-19 20:57
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
-1000 (W)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
+10 (Second Round (Bye)), +90 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato), Washington [SUBENTRO]
-600 (F)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
-150 (F)
Brisbane (31-12-2018)
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-70 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
-45 (R16)
Vienna (22-10-2018)
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
27
35, +8
Best: 32
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
-10 (Q2)
Vienna Q (22-10-2018)
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
BEST RANKING
30
33, +3
Best: 33
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
+45 (Second Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (21-05-2018)
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Sofia (04-02-2019)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Sydney (07-01-2019)
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
-180 (QF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
38
48, +10
Best: 42
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
-35 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
St. Petersburg (17-09-2018)
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
+10 (First Round), +20 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato), Atlanta [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
44
45, +1
Best: 45
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Prostejov CH (04-06-2018)
BEST RANKING
45
56, +11
Best: 48
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
Beijing Q (01-10-2018)
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Rotterdam (11-02-2019)
Cristian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-70 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-0 (R16)
Sao Paulo (25-02-2019)
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
+45 (Second Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Quimper CH (28-01-2019)
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
57
61, +4
Best: 60
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
+45 (Second Round (WC))
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-20 (R32)
Barcelona (23-04-2018)
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
+90 (Third Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (Q2)
London / Queen's Club Q (18-06-2018)
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
-33 (SF)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-115 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 1998.06.26
+16 (Round 2 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
Brisbane (31-12-2018)
BEST RANKING
66
96, +30
Best: 86
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
+205 (Quarterfinals + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
-8 (R16)
Sophia Antipolis CH (01-04-2019)
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
+10 (Third Round), +20 (QF)
Anning (Eliminato), Ilkley CH [SUBENTRO]
-29 (SF)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Phoenix CH (11-03-2019)
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
+35 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
+35 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Lima CH (22-10-2018)
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 1993.08.15
+35 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
BEST RANKING
79
80, +1
Best: 80
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
+25 (Quarterfinals)
Anning
-15 (QF)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
+15 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Tunis
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
+16 (Round 2 Q), +20 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato), Antwerp [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Pablo Andujar
ESP, 1986.01.23
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
BEST RANKING
87
91, +4
Best: 88
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Sarasota (Eliminato)
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
+35 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
90
94, +4
Best: 92
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
+16 (Round 2 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
+8 (Third Round)
Sarasota
-90 (W)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
+0 (Round 1 Q), +20 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato), Los Cabos [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
+35 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-90 (W)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
+7 (Third Round)
San Luis Potosi
-0 (R32)
Cherbourg CH (11-02-2019)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
+10 (First Round)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Metz (17-09-2018)
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
+7 (Third Round)
Tunis (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
+18 (Quarterfinals)
Sarasota
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
+8 (R16)
Poznan CH [SUBENTRO]
-16 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (16-04-2018)
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
+8 (Third Round)
Sarasota
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
+16 (Round 2 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Budapest Q (23-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
114
120, +6
Best: 118
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 1999.08.05
+35 (First Round + Q.)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
+7 (R16)
Mallorca CH [SUBENTRO]
-16 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (16-04-2018)
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
-29 (SF)
Guadalajara CH (16-04-2018)
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-35 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
+0 (Second Round (Bye) (WC)), +10 (R32)
Tunis (Eliminato), Winston-Salem [SUBENTRO]
-26 (R32)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Gregoire Barrere
FRA, 1994.02.16
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
+8 (Third Round)
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
121
122, +1
Best: 122
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Anning (Eliminato)
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
-8 (R16)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
BEST RANKING
125
130, +5
Best: 130
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
+25 (Quarterfinals)
Anning
-8 (R16)
Seoul CH (30-04-2018)
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
-8 (R16)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
Matthias Bachinger
GER, 1987.04.02
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
+8 (Third Round)
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Binghamton CH (23-07-2018)
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
+8 (Third Round)
Sarasota
-8 (R16)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
+16 (Round 2 Q)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Banja Luka CH (10-09-2018)
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
-17 (QF)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
+10 (Third Round)
Anning (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Knoxville CH (05-11-2018)
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
+7 (Third Round)
San Luis Potosi
-7 (R16)
Guadalajara CH (16-04-2018)
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
+5 (R32)
Phoenix CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (R16)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
-15 (QF)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
+7 (R16)
Lisbon CH [SUBENTRO]
-22 (QF)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
+25 (Quarterfinals)
Anning
-7 (R16)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
+8 (Third Round (WC))
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Indian Wells CH (25-02-2019)
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 1994.12.01
-1 (F)
Italy F7 (09-04-2018)
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
+7 (Third Round)
Tunis (Eliminato)
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
BEST RANKING
148
150, +2
Best: 150
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
+25 (Quarterfinals)
Anning
-0 (R32)
Traralgon CH (22-10-2018)
BEST RANKING
150
151, +1
Best: 151
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 1996.01.10
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
+25 (Quarterfinals)
Anning
-15 (QF)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
-0 (R32)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
+25 (Quarterfinals)
Anning
-0 (R32)
Noumea CH (31-12-2018)
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
-55 (F)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
+10 (Third Round)
Anning (Eliminato)
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 1985.10.08
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
BEST RANKING
161
169, +8
Best: 165
Marcos Giron
USA, 1993.07.24
+18 (Quarterfinals)
Sarasota
-0 (R16)
U.S.A. F15 (18-06-2018)
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
+5 (R32)
Indian Wells CH [SUBENTRO]
-48 (F)
Guadalajara CH (16-04-2018)
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
+7 (Third Round)
Tunis (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Newport (16-07-2018)
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
Rudolf Molleker
GER, 2000.10.26
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Tunis
-7 (R16)
Como CH (27-08-2018)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 1999.06.05
Daniel Brands
GER, 1987.07.17
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
San Luis Potosi (Eliminato)
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
San Luis Potosi (Eliminato)
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Sarasota (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
174
176, +2
Best: 176
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 1998.09.09
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
Enrique Lopez Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
+10 (Third Round)
Anning (Eliminato)
-0 (R64)
Burnie CH (21-01-2019)
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
Yosuke Watanuki
JPN, 1998.04.12
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Sarasota (Eliminato)
Hiroki Moriya
JPN, 1990.10.16
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
-10 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
-0 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
BEST RANKING
185
188, +3
Best: 188
Filip Horansky
SVK, 1993.01.07
James Ward
GBR, 1987.02.09
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Guadalajara CH (16-04-2018)
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
San Luis Potosi (Eliminato)
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Nanchang CH (16-04-2018)
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
-0 (SF)
Italy F7 (09-04-2018)
Jurij Rodionov
AUT, 1999.05.16
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
+18 (Quarterfinals)
Sarasota
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 1989.08.30
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
Tunis (Eliminato)
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
+8 (Third Round)
Sarasota (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Guadalajara CH (16-04-2018)
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
Viktor Galovic
CRO, 1990.09.19
+3 (Second Round)
Tunis (Eliminato)
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
-8 (R16)
Sarasota CH (16-04-2018)
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
+0 (Second Round (Bye))
San Luis Potosi (Eliminato)
-26 (R64)
ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo (16-04-2018)
Maxime Janvier
FRA, 1996.10.18
+10 (Third Round)
Anning (Eliminato)
-13 (R16)
Tunis CH (16-04-2018)
