Challenger St Brieuc: Il Tabellone Principale. Due azzurri al via

23/03/2019 22:52 Nessun commento
Stefano Travaglia classe 1991

Parte Alta
(1) Berankis, Ricardas LTU vs Bye
Lamasine, Tristan FRA vs (ITF) Jacq, Gregoire FRA
Grigelis, Laurynas LTU vs Brkic, Tomislav BIH
Bye vs (14) Ofner, Sebastian AUT

(9) Novak, Dennis AUT vs Bye
Altamirano, Collin USA vs Miedler, Lucas AUT
Masur, Daniel GER vs (WC) Muller, Alexandre FRA
Bye vs (7) Hoang, Antoine FRA

(3) Barrere, Gregoire FRA vs Bye
Qualifier vs De Schepper, Kenny FRA
Viola, Matteo ITA vs Robert, Stephane FRA
Bye vs (13) Brands, Daniel GER

(10) Zopp, Jurgen EST vs Bye
(Alt) Kotov, Pavel RUS vs Torpegaard, Mikael DEN
(WC) Furness, Evan FRA vs (ITF) Crepatte, Baptiste FRA
Bye vs (8) Majchrzak, Kamil POL

Parte Bassa
(6) Moutet, Corentin FRA vs Bye
Ilkel, Cem TUR vs (ITF) Artunedo Martinavarro, Andres ESP
Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto ESP vs Qualifier
Bye vs (11) Halys, Quentin FRA

(15) Nedovyesov, Aleksandr KAZ vs Bye
Bonzi, Benjamin FRA vs (ITF) Safiullin, Roman RUS
(WC) Guinard, Manuel FRA vs Oliveira, Goncalo POR
Bye vs (4) Donskoy, Evgeny RUS

(5) Travaglia, Stefano ITA vs Bye
Mahut, Nicolas FRA vs (WC) Martineau, Matteo FRA
(WC) Grenier, Hugo FRA vs Troicki, Viktor SRB
Bye vs (12) Basic, Mirza BIH

(16) Horansky, Filip SVK vs Bye
Vatutin, Alexey RUS vs Tatlot, Johan FRA
Gombos, Norbert SVK vs Janvier, Maxime FRA
Bye vs (2) Maden, Yannick GER

