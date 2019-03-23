Challenger St Brieuc: Il Tabellone Principale. Due azzurri al via
Parte Alta
(1) Berankis, Ricardas vs Bye
Lamasine, Tristan vs (ITF) Jacq, Gregoire
Grigelis, Laurynas vs Brkic, Tomislav
Bye vs (14) Ofner, Sebastian
(9) Novak, Dennis vs Bye
Altamirano, Collin vs Miedler, Lucas
Masur, Daniel vs (WC) Muller, Alexandre
Bye vs (7) Hoang, Antoine
(3) Barrere, Gregoire vs Bye
Qualifier vs De Schepper, Kenny
Viola, Matteo vs Robert, Stephane
Bye vs (13) Brands, Daniel
(10) Zopp, Jurgen vs Bye
(Alt) Kotov, Pavel vs Torpegaard, Mikael
(WC) Furness, Evan vs (ITF) Crepatte, Baptiste
Bye vs (8) Majchrzak, Kamil
Parte Bassa
(6) Moutet, Corentin vs Bye
Ilkel, Cem vs (ITF) Artunedo Martinavarro, Andres
Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto vs Qualifier
Bye vs (11) Halys, Quentin
(15) Nedovyesov, Aleksandr vs Bye
Bonzi, Benjamin vs (ITF) Safiullin, Roman
(WC) Guinard, Manuel vs Oliveira, Goncalo
Bye vs (4) Donskoy, Evgeny
(5) Travaglia, Stefano vs Bye
Mahut, Nicolas vs (WC) Martineau, Matteo
(WC) Grenier, Hugo vs Troicki, Viktor
Bye vs (12) Basic, Mirza
(16) Horansky, Filip vs Bye
Vatutin, Alexey vs Tatlot, Johan
Gombos, Norbert vs Janvier, Maxime
Bye vs (2) Maden, Yannick
TAG: Challenger St Brieuc, Challenger St Brieuc 2019
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit