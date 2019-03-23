Challenger St Brieuc: Il Tabellone Principale. Due azzurri al via

Parte Alta

(1) Berankis, Ricardas vs Bye

Lamasine, Tristan vs (ITF) Jacq, Gregoire

Grigelis, Laurynas vs Brkic, Tomislav

Bye vs (14) Ofner, Sebastian

(9) Novak, Dennis vs Bye

Altamirano, Collin vs Miedler, Lucas

Masur, Daniel vs (WC) Muller, Alexandre

Bye vs (7) Hoang, Antoine

(3) Barrere, Gregoire vs Bye

Qualifier vs De Schepper, Kenny

Viola, Matteo vs Robert, Stephane

Bye vs (13) Brands, Daniel

(10) Zopp, Jurgen vs Bye

(Alt) Kotov, Pavel vs Torpegaard, Mikael

(WC) Furness, Evan vs (ITF) Crepatte, Baptiste

Bye vs (8) Majchrzak, Kamil

Parte Bassa

(6) Moutet, Corentin vs Bye

Ilkel, Cem vs (ITF) Artunedo Martinavarro, Andres

Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto vs Qualifier

Bye vs (11) Halys, Quentin

(15) Nedovyesov, Aleksandr vs Bye

Bonzi, Benjamin vs (ITF) Safiullin, Roman

(WC) Guinard, Manuel vs Oliveira, Goncalo

Bye vs (4) Donskoy, Evgeny

(5) Travaglia, Stefano vs Bye

Mahut, Nicolas vs (WC) Martineau, Matteo

(WC) Grenier, Hugo vs Troicki, Viktor

Bye vs (12) Basic, Mirza

(16) Horansky, Filip vs Bye

Vatutin, Alexey vs Tatlot, Johan

Gombos, Norbert vs Janvier, Maxime

Bye vs (2) Maden, Yannick