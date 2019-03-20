Challenger Lille: LIVE i risultati del Secondo Turno. Out Matteo Viola (VIDEO)

Challenger Lille CH | Indoor | e46.600 – 2° Turno
Central – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [ITF] Sergio Martos Gornes / Roman Safiullin vs [4] Jonathan Erlich / Fabrice Martin
CH Lille
Sergio Martos Gornes / Roman Safiullin
3
4
Jonathan Erlich / Fabrice Martin [4]
6
6
Vincitori: ERLICH / MARTIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Erlich / Martin
4-5 → 4-6
S. Martos Gornes / Safiullin
3-5 → 4-5
J. Erlich / Martin
3-4 → 3-5
S. Martos Gornes / Safiullin
2-4 → 3-4
J. Erlich / Martin
2-3 → 2-4
S. Martos Gornes / Safiullin
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
J. Erlich / Martin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
S. Martos Gornes / Safiullin
1-1 → 2-1
J. Erlich / Martin
1-0 → 1-1
S. Martos Gornes / Safiullin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Erlich / Martin
3-5 → 3-6
S. Martos Gornes / Safiullin
2-5 → 3-5
J. Erlich / Martin
2-4 → 2-5
S. Martos Gornes / Safiullin
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Erlich / Martin
2-2 → 2-3
S. Martos Gornes / Safiullin
1-2 → 2-2
J. Erlich / Martin
1-1 → 1-2
S. Martos Gornes / Safiullin
0-1 → 1-1
J. Erlich / Martin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Norbert Gombos vs [7] Corentin Moutet (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH Lille
Norbert Gombos
7
3
7
Corentin Moutet [7]
5
6
5
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Moutet
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
C. Moutet
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
C. Moutet
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
N. Gombos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Moutet
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
C. Moutet
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
C. Moutet
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-3 → 2-3
N. Gombos
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
3-2 → 4-2
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
C. Moutet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Dustin Brown vs [2] Yannick Maden
CH Lille
Dustin Brown
4
2
Yannick Maden [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. MADEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Maden
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
Y. Maden
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Maden
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
D. Brown
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Maden
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
D. Brown
15-0
15-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Maden
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
D. Brown
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
D. Brown
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Maden
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
D. Brown
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez / David Vega Hernandez vs [2] Philipp Oswald / Leander Paes
CH Lille
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez / David Vega Hernandez
1
6
10
Philipp Oswald / Leander Paes [2]
6
3
4
Vincitori: GARCIA-LOPEZ / VEGA HERNANDEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Garcia-Lopez / Vega Hernandez
1-0
2-0
ace
2-1
3-1
df
3-2
4-2
5-2
5-3
6-3
7-3
8-3
9-3
9-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Garcia-Lopez / Vega Hernandez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
P. Oswald / Paes
5-2 → 5-3
G. Garcia-Lopez / Vega Hernandez
4-2 → 5-2
P. Oswald / Paes
15-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
4-1 → 4-2
G. Garcia-Lopez / Vega Hernandez
3-1 → 4-1
P. Oswald / Paes
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
G. Garcia-Lopez / Vega Hernandez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
P. Oswald / Paes
1-0 → 1-1
G. Garcia-Lopez / Vega Hernandez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Oswald / Paes
1-5 → 1-6
G. Garcia-Lopez / Vega Hernandez
0-5 → 1-5
P. Oswald / Paes
0-4 → 0-5
G. Garcia-Lopez / Vega Hernandez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
P. Oswald / Paes
0-2 → 0-3
G. Garcia-Lopez / Vega Hernandez
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
P. Oswald / Paes
0-0 → 0-1
5. [3] Gregoire Barrere vs [Q] Yannick Mertens (non prima ore: 16:00)
CH Lille
Gregoire Barrere [3]
40
5
Yannick Mertens•
0
4
3 palle set Doppio fallo n.2 per Y. M
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Barrere
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Mertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Mertens
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
G. Barrere
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Mertens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
G. Barrere
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
6. Viktor Troicki vs [14] Daniel Brands
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. [12] Mirza Basic vs Alexey Vatutin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Jonathan Eysseric / Antonio Sancic vs [ITF] Evan Furness / Gregoire Jacq
CH Lille
Jonathan Eysseric / Antonio Sancic
2
6
Evan Furness / Gregoire Jacq
6
7
Vincitori: FURNESS / JACQ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
4*-3
df
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
9*-10
10*-10
11-10*
11-11*
11*-12
6-6 → 6-7
E. Furness / Jacq
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
J. Eysseric / Sancic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
E. Furness / Jacq
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Eysseric / Sancic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
E. Furness / Jacq
4-3 → 4-4
J. Eysseric / Sancic
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
E. Furness / Jacq
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Eysseric / Sancic
2-2 → 3-2
E. Furness / Jacq
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Eysseric / Sancic
1-1 → 2-1
E. Furness / Jacq
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Eysseric / Sancic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Furness / Jacq
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
J. Eysseric / Sancic
2-4 → 2-5
E. Furness / Jacq
2-3 → 2-4
J. Eysseric / Sancic
1-3 → 2-3
E. Furness / Jacq
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
J. Eysseric / Sancic
0-2 → 1-2
E. Furness / Jacq
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
J. Eysseric / Sancic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [9] Oscar Otte vs Mikael Torpegaard
CH Lille
Oscar Otte [9]
3
7
3
Mikael Torpegaard
6
6
6
Vincitore: M. TORPEGAARD
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Torpegaard
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
O. Otte
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
O. Otte
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
df
1-2*
ace
2-2*
df
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
O. Otte
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 6-6
O. Otte
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Torpegaard
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
O. Otte
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
3. Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons vs Matt Reid / Sergiy Stakhovsky (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH Lille
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
4
6
10
Matt Reid / Sergiy Stakhovsky
6
3
7
Vincitori: GALLOWAY / LAMMONS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Reid / Stakhovsky
0-1
0-2
ace
0-3
0-4
1-4
1-5
2-5
3-5
3-6
3-7
3-8
4-8
5-8
6-8
6-9
7-9
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Reid / Stakhovsky
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-2 → 5-3
R. Galloway / Lammons
4-2 → 5-2
M. Reid / Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Reid / Stakhovsky
3-0 → 3-1
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
M. Reid / Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
1-0 → 2-0
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Reid / Stakhovsky
4-5 → 4-6
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
M. Reid / Stakhovsky
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Reid / Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Reid / Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Galloway / Lammons
1-1 → 2-1
M. Reid / Stakhovsky
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-0 → 1-0
4. [16] Arthur De Greef vs Matteo Viola
CH Lille
Arthur De Greef [16]
6
6
Matteo Viola
3
1
Vincitore: A. DE GREEF
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. De Greef
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. De Greef
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. De Greef
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
M. Viola
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
A. De Greef
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Viola
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. De Greef
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Viola
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
5. [3] Romain Arneodo / Hugo Nys vs [WC] Benjamin Bonzi / Quentin Halys
CH Lille
Romain Arneodo / Hugo Nys [3]
0
5
Benjamin Bonzi / Quentin Halys•
0
3
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Arneodo / Nys
4-3 → 5-3
B. Bonzi / Halys
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 4-3
R. Arneodo / Nys
3-2 → 4-2
B. Bonzi / Halys
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
R. Arneodo / Nys
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
B. Bonzi / Halys
1-1 → 1-2
R. Arneodo / Nys
0-1 → 1-1
B. Bonzi / Halys
0-0 → 0-1
6. [Q] Aslan Karatsev vs [5] Sergiy Stakhovsky (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. [1] Denys Molchanov / Igor Zelenay vs Rameez Junaid / David Pel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4 commenti
Nulla da fare per Matteo.
mooolto dura
Ragazzi che stop volley di Matteo sul break del 2-4. Fantastica!!!
Avversario ostico, speriamo in un gran match di Matteo.