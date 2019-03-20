Challenger Lille: LIVE i risultati del Secondo Turno. Out Matteo Viola (VIDEO)

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

20/03/2019 17:00 4 commenti
Matteo Viola nella foto
Matteo Viola nella foto

FRA Challenger Lille CH | Indoor | e46.600 – 2° Turno

Central – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [ITF] Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Roman Safiullin RUS vs [4] Jonathan Erlich ISR / Fabrice Martin FRA

CH Lille
Sergio Martos Gornes / Roman Safiullin
3
4
Jonathan Erlich / Fabrice Martin [4]
6
6
Vincitori: ERLICH / MARTIN
2. Norbert Gombos SVK vs [7] Corentin Moutet FRA (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH Lille
Norbert Gombos
7
3
7
Corentin Moutet [7]
5
6
5
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
3. Dustin Brown GER vs [2] Yannick Maden GER

CH Lille
Dustin Brown
4
2
Yannick Maden [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. MADEN
4. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs [2] Philipp Oswald AUT / Leander Paes IND

CH Lille
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez / David Vega Hernandez
1
6
10
Philipp Oswald / Leander Paes [2]
6
3
4
Vincitori: GARCIA-LOPEZ / VEGA HERNANDEZ
5. [3] Gregoire Barrere FRA vs [Q] Yannick Mertens BEL (non prima ore: 16:00)

CH Lille
Gregoire Barrere [3]
40
5
Yannick Mertens
0
4
3 palle set Doppio fallo n.2 per Y. M
6. Viktor Troicki SRB vs [14] Daniel Brands GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. [12] Mirza Basic BIH vs Alexey Vatutin RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Jonathan Eysseric FRA / Antonio Sancic CRO vs [ITF] Evan Furness FRA / Gregoire Jacq FRA

CH Lille
Jonathan Eysseric / Antonio Sancic
2
6
Evan Furness / Gregoire Jacq
6
7
Vincitori: FURNESS / JACQ
2. [9] Oscar Otte GER vs Mikael Torpegaard DEN

CH Lille
Oscar Otte [9]
3
7
3
Mikael Torpegaard
6
6
6
Vincitore: M. TORPEGAARD
3. Robert Galloway USA / Nathaniel Lammons USA vs Matt Reid AUS / Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH Lille
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
4
6
10
Matt Reid / Sergiy Stakhovsky
6
3
7
Vincitori: GALLOWAY / LAMMONS
4. [16] Arthur De Greef BEL vs Matteo Viola ITA

CH Lille
Arthur De Greef [16]
6
6
Matteo Viola
3
1
Vincitore: A. DE GREEF
5. [3] Romain Arneodo MON / Hugo Nys FRA vs [WC] Benjamin Bonzi FRA / Quentin Halys FRA

CH Lille
Romain Arneodo / Hugo Nys [3]
0
5
Benjamin Bonzi / Quentin Halys
0
3
Secondo servizio
6. [Q] Aslan Karatsev RUS vs [5] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. [1] Denys Molchanov UKR / Igor Zelenay SVK vs Rameez Junaid AUS / David Pel NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4 commenti

Fabio 1978 (Guest) 20-03-2019 16:57

Nulla da fare per Matteo.

 4
darios80 (Guest) 20-03-2019 16:39

Scritto da Bar
Avversario ostico, speriamo in un gran match di Matteo.

mooolto dura

 3
Fabio 1978 (Guest) 20-03-2019 16:25

Ragazzi che stop volley di Matteo sul break del 2-4. Fantastica!!!

 2
Bar 20-03-2019 15:31

Avversario ostico, speriamo in un gran match di Matteo.

 1
