Ranking WTA Live: Angelique Kerber al n.4 del mondo. +27 per Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu nella foto
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 16-03-19 11:58
Naomi Osaka
JPN, 16.10.1997
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-1000 (W)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Petra Kvitova
CZE, 08.03.1990
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
Simona Halep
ROU, 27.09.1991
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-390 (SF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Angelique Kerber
GER, 18.01.1988
+650 (Final)
Indian Wells
-215 (QF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Elina Svitolina
UKR, 12.09.1994
+390 (Semifinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Sloane Stephens
USA, 20.03.1993
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Karolina Pliskova
CZE, 21.03.1992
+215 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-215 (QF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Kiki Bertens
NED, 10.12.1991
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Aryna Sabalenka
BLR, 05.05.1998
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Serena Williams
USA, 26.09.1981
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
11
12, +1
Best: 12
Ashleigh Barty
AUS, 24.04.1996
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Anastasija Sevastova
LAT, 13.04.1990
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Caroline Wozniacki
DEN, 11.07.1990
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Elise Mertens
BEL, 17.11.1995
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Julia Goerges
GER, 02.11.1988
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Madison Keys
USA, 17.02.1995
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Garbiñe Muguruza
ESP, 08.10.1993
+215 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Qiang Wang
CHN, 14.01.1992
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
19
21, +2
Best: 20
Anett Kontaveit
EST, 24.12.1995
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Belinda Bencic
SUI, 10.03.1997
+390 (Semifinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Caroline Garcia
FRA, 16.10.1993
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Daria Kasatkina
RUS, 07.05.1997
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-650 (F)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Jelena Ostapenko
LAT, 08.06.1997
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
24
26, +2
Best: 25
Donna Vekic
CRO, 28.06.1996
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Danielle Collins
USA, 13.12.1993
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Su-Wei Hsieh
TPE, 04.01.1986
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Lesia Tsurenko
UKR, 30.05.1989
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Carla Suárez Navarro
ESP, 03.09.1988
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-215 (QF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Maria Sharapova
RUS, 19.04.1987
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Camila Giorgi
ITA, 30.12.1991
Mihaela Buzarnescu
ROU, 04.05.1988
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
RUS, 03.07.1991
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
33
60, +27
Best: 60
Bianca Andreescu
CAN, 16.06.2000
+650 (Final (WC))
Indian Wells
-6 (16)
La Bisbal D'Emporda (14-05-2018)
Sofia Kenin
USA, 14.11.1998
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Dominika Cibulkova
SVK, 06.05.1989
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
BLR, 22.03.1994
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Dayana Yastremska
UKR, 15.05.2000
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-13 (64)
Charleston (02-04-2018)
Johanna Konta
GBR, 17.05.1991
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Saisai Zheng
CHN, 05.02.1994
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-50 (SF)
Contrexeville (10-07-2018)
Ajla Tomljanovic
AUS, 07.05.1993
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-30 (16)
Istanbul (23-04-2018)
Shuai Zhang
CHN, 21.01.1989
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Katerina Siniakova
CZE, 10.05.1996
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Venus Williams
USA, 17.06.1980
+215 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-390 (SF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Yulia Putintseva
KAZ, 07.01.1995
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Alison Riske
USA, 03.07.1990
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-15 (16)
Indian Wells 125K (25-02-2019)
Victoria Azarenka
BLR, 31.07.1989
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Barbora Strycova
CZE, 28.03.1986
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Viktoria Kuzmova
SVK, 11.05.1998
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Shenzhen (12-03-2018)
Maria Sakkari
GRE, 25.07.1995
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Yafan Wang
CHN, 30.04.1994
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-29 (QF)
Anning (30-04-2018)
Alison Van Uytvanck
BEL, 26.03.1994
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Petra Martic
CRO, 19.01.1991
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-215 (QF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Alizé Cornet
FRA, 22.01.1990
+10 (First Round),
+1 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Daria Gavrilova
AUS, 05.03.1994
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Pauline Parmentier
FRA, 31.01.1986
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Kirsten Flipkens
BEL, 10.01.1986
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
57
59, +2
Best: 59
Ekaterina Alexandrova
RUS, 15.11.1994
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-1 (32)
Croissy (26-03-2018)
Ons Jabeur
TUN, 28.08.1994
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-18 (32)
Hong Kong (08-10-2018)
Marketa Vondrousova
CZE, 28.06.1999
+215 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Aleksandra Krunic
SRB, 15.03.1993
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Monica Puig
PUR, 27.09.1993
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Tatjana Maria
GER, 08.08.1987
+35 (Second Round), +57 (Semifinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-10 (128), -29 (QF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018) , Limoges (05-11-2018)
Rebecca Peterson
SWE, 06.08.1995
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-2 (Q1)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Vera Lapko
BLR, 29.09.1998
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (Q2)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
SVK, 13.09.1994
+10 (First Round),
+15 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Zhuhai (06-03-2018)
Tamara Zidansek
SLO, 26.12.1997
+30 (16)
Hiroshima [SUBENTRO]
-30 (F)
Sao Paulo (26-02-2018)
Andrea Petkovic
GER, 09.09.1987
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (Q2)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Kristina Mladenovic
FRA, 14.05.1993
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Evgeniya Rodina
RUS, 04.02.1989
+10 (First Round),
+1 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-13 (16)
Khimki (30-04-2018)
Irina-Camelia Begu
ROU, 26.08.1990
+10 (First Round),
+1 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
71
72, +1
Best: 72
Anastasia Potapova
RUS, 30.03.2001
+2 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-1 (32)
Altenkirchen (20-02-2018)
Eugenie Bouchard
CAN, 25.02.1994
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Amanda Anisimova
USA, 31.08.2001
+35 (Second Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Magdalena Rybarikova
SVK, 04.10.1988
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Viktorija Golubic
SUI, 16.10.1992
+40 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-13 (16)
Trnava 2 (14-05-2018)
Margarita Gasparyan
RUS, 01.09.1994
Jennifer Brady
USA, 12.04.1995
+65 (Third Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Sara Sorribes Tormo
ESP, 08.10.1996
+20 (Round 2 Q), +29 (SF)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Burnie [SUBENTRO]
-30 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Johanna Larsson
SWE, 17.08.1988
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (Q2)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Dalila Jakupovic
SLO, 24.03.1991
+20 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-18 (32)
Monterrey (02-04-2018)
Vera Zvonareva
RUS, 07.09.1984
+20 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-30 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Samantha Stosur
AUS, 30.03.1984
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Katie Boulter
GBR, 01.08.1996
+20 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-18 (32)
St. Petersburg (28-01-2019)
Bernarda Pera
USA, 03.12.1994
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (Q2)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Zarina Diyas
KAZ, 18.10.1993
+40 (First Round + Q.),
+1 (First Round), +20 (Q2)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Guadalajara (Eliminato), Cincinnati [SUBENTRO]
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
86
100, +14
Best: 96
Veronika Kudermetova
RUS, 24.04.1997
+95 (Final), +20 (Round 2 Q)
Guadalajara, Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-1 (32), -1 (Q1)
Toyota (13-03-2018) , Lugano (09-04-2018)
Luksika Kumkhum
THA, 21.07.1993
+13 (16)
Suzhou [SUBENTRO]
-15 (QF)
Shenzhen (12-03-2018)
Mona Barthel
GER, 11.07.1990
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Ekaterina Makarova
RUS, 07.06.1988
+1 (32)
Moscow [SUBENTRO]
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Kaia Kanepi
EST, 10.06.1985
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
91
93, +2
Best: 92
Jessica Pegula
USA, 24.02.1994
+35 (Second Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-5 (16)
Naples (28-05-2018)
Magda Linette
POL, 12.02.1992
+35 (Second Round), +29 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-10 (128), -28 (QF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018) , Southsea (26-06-2018)
+40 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-9 (QF)
Kashiwa (03-04-2018)
Polona Hercog
SLO, 20.01.1991
Kristyna Pliskova
CZE, 21.03.1992
+29 (Quarterfinals),
+2 (Round 1 Q)
Guadalajara (Eliminato)
, Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Taylor Townsend
USA, 16.04.1996
+10 (First Round (WC)), +1 (Q1)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Eastbourne [SUBENTRO]
-30 (128), -1 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018) , Rancho Santa Fe (20-02-2018)
Stefanie Voegele
SUI, 10.03.1990
+95 (Third Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-12 (32)
Mallorca (18-06-2018)
Sorana Cirstea
ROU, 07.04.1990
+20 (Round 2 Q), +55 (16)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Brisbane [SUBENTRO]
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Madison Brengle
USA, 03.04.1990
+35 (Second Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-30 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
Lara Arruabarrena
ESP, 20.03.1992
+2 (Round 1 Q),
+1 (First Round)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-65 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
4 commenti
Saro’in controtendenza ma ho visto la canadese ieri contro la Svitolina,nella mia ignoranza tennistica,non mi ha per niente impressionato. Svitolina secondo me ha giocato maluccio
Andreescu 243 a meta’ ottobre,era al rientro dopo il mese e mezzo di stop dovuti ai problemi alla schiena.
Se la Kerber vince ritorna seconda! Quando ce ne libereremo?
Se vince Indian Wells ci sarà ad aspettarla la posizione n.24 per la giovane canadese