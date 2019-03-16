Ranking WTA LIVE Copertina, WTA

Ranking WTA Live: Angelique Kerber al n.4 del mondo. +27 per Bianca Andreescu

16/03/2019 08:28 4 commenti
Bianca Andreescu nella foto
Bianca Andreescu nella foto
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 16-03-19 11:58

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
1, 0
Best: 1
Naomi Osaka
JPN, 16.10.1997
5991
6871
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-1000 (W)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
2
3, +1
Best: 2
Petra Kvitova
CZE, 08.03.1990
5615
5605
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-
3
2, -1
Best: 1
Simona Halep
ROU, 27.09.1991
5457
5727
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-390 (SF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
4
8, +4
Best: 1
Angelique Kerber
GER, 18.01.1988
5315
4880
+650 (Final)
Indian Wells
-215 (QF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
5
6, +1
Best: 3
Elina Svitolina
UKR, 12.09.1994
5225
4900
+390 (Semifinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
6
4, -2
Best: 3
Sloane Stephens
USA, 20.03.1993
5222
5277
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
7
5, -2
Best: 1
Karolina Pliskova
CZE, 21.03.1992
5145
5145
+215 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-215 (QF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
8
7, -1
Best: 7
Kiki Bertens
NED, 10.12.1991
4995
4885
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
9
9, 0
Best: 9
Aryna Sabalenka
BLR, 05.05.1998
3620
3565
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
10
10, 0
Best: 1
Serena Williams
USA, 26.09.1981
3406
3406
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
11
12, +1
Best: 12
Ashleigh Barty
AUS, 24.04.1996
3395
3285
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
12
11, -1
Best: 11
Anastasija Sevastova
LAT, 13.04.1990
3270
3325
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
13
13, 0
Best: 1
Caroline Wozniacki
DEN, 11.07.1990
3007
3117
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
14
16, +2
Best: 12
Elise Mertens
BEL, 17.11.1995
2800
2745
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
15
15, 0
Best: 9
Julia Goerges
GER, 02.11.1988
2780
2780
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
16
17, +1
Best: 7
Madison Keys
USA, 17.02.1995
2726
2726
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
17
20, +3
Best: 1
Garbiñe Muguruza
ESP, 08.10.1993
2635
2430
+215 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
18
18, 0
Best: 18
Qiang Wang
CHN, 14.01.1992
2607
2607
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
19
21, +2
Best: 20
Anett Kontaveit
EST, 24.12.1995
2465
2355
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
20
23, +3
Best: 7
Belinda Bencic
SUI, 10.03.1997
2420
2065
+390 (Semifinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
21
19, -2
Best: 4
Caroline Garcia
FRA, 16.10.1993
2350
2460
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
22
14, -8
Best: 10
Daria Kasatkina
RUS, 07.05.1997
2345
2985
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-650 (F)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
23
22, -1
Best: 5
Jelena Ostapenko
LAT, 08.06.1997
2251
2251
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
24
26, +2
Best: 25
Donna Vekic
CRO, 28.06.1996
1875
1875
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
25
25, 0
Best: 23
Danielle Collins
USA, 13.12.1993
1851
1906
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
26
27, +1
Best: 23
Su-Wei Hsieh
TPE, 04.01.1986
1810
1865
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
27
28, +1
Best: 23
Lesia Tsurenko
UKR, 30.05.1989
1806
1751
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
28
24, -4
Best: 6
Carla Suárez Navarro
ESP, 03.09.1988
1718
1923
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-215 (QF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
29
29, 0
Best: 1
Maria Sharapova
RUS, 19.04.1987
1706
1716
-
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
30
30, 0
Best: 26
Camila Giorgi
ITA, 30.12.1991
1705
1705
-
-
31
31, 0
Best: 20
Mihaela Buzarnescu
ROU, 04.05.1988
1650
1650
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
32
32, 0
Best: 13
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
RUS, 03.07.1991
1565
1565
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
33
60, +27
Best: 60
Bianca Andreescu
CAN, 16.06.2000
1563
919
+650 (Final (WC))
Indian Wells
-6 (16)
La Bisbal D'Emporda (14-05-2018)
34
33, -1
Best: 33
Sofia Kenin
USA, 14.11.1998
1534
1564
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
35
35, 0
Best: 4
Dominika Cibulkova
SVK, 06.05.1989
1502
1502
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
36
34, -2
Best: 30
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
BLR, 22.03.1994
1495
1550
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
37
37, 0
Best: 34
Dayana Yastremska
UKR, 15.05.2000
1378
1381
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-13 (64)
Charleston (02-04-2018)
38
45, +7
Best: 4
Johanna Konta
GBR, 17.05.1991
1265
1210
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
39
39, 0
Best: 38
Saisai Zheng
CHN, 05.02.1994
1255
1295
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-50 (SF)
Contrexeville (10-07-2018)
40
44, +4
Best: 40
Ajla Tomljanovic
AUS, 07.05.1993
1228
1223
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-30 (16)
Istanbul (23-04-2018)
41
40, -1
Best: 23
Shuai Zhang
CHN, 21.01.1989
1220
1250
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
42
42, 0
Best: 31
Katerina Siniakova
CZE, 10.05.1996
1212
1237
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
43
36, -7
Best: 1
Venus Williams
USA, 17.06.1980
1210
1385
+215 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-390 (SF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
44
47, +3
Best: 27
Yulia Putintseva
KAZ, 07.01.1995
1181
1181
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
45
46, +1
Best: 36
Alison Riske
USA, 03.07.1990
1178
1183
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-15 (16)
Indian Wells 125K (25-02-2019)
46
48, +2
Best: 1
Victoria Azarenka
BLR, 31.07.1989
1177
1177
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
47
50, +3
Best: 16
Barbora Strycova
CZE, 28.03.1986
1166
1141
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
48
43, -5
Best: 43
Viktoria Kuzmova
SVK, 11.05.1998
1159
1229
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Shenzhen (12-03-2018)
49
41, -8
Best: 29
Maria Sakkari
GRE, 25.07.1995
1128
1238
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
50
49, -1
Best: 49
Yafan Wang
CHN, 30.04.1994
1123
1142
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-29 (QF)
Anning (30-04-2018)
51
51, 0
Best: 37
Alison Van Uytvanck
BEL, 26.03.1994
1105
1080
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
52
38, -14
Best: 31
Petra Martic
CRO, 19.01.1991
1091
1296
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-215 (QF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
53
52, -1
Best: 11
Alizé Cornet
FRA, 22.01.1990
1080
1080
+10 (First Round), +1 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
54
53, -1
Best: 20
Daria Gavrilova
AUS, 05.03.1994
1065
1065
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
55
54, -1
Best: 40
Pauline Parmentier
FRA, 31.01.1986
1045
1045
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
56
56, 0
Best: 13
Kirsten Flipkens
BEL, 10.01.1986
1035
1010
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
57
59, +2
Best: 59
Ekaterina Alexandrova
RUS, 15.11.1994
1028
964
+65 (Third Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-1 (32)
Croissy (26-03-2018)
58
55, -3
Best: 54
Ons Jabeur
TUN, 28.08.1994
1025
1033
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-18 (32)
Hong Kong (08-10-2018)
59
61, +2
Best: 50
Marketa Vondrousova
CZE, 28.06.1999
991
896
+215 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
60
57, -3
Best: 39
Aleksandra Krunic
SRB, 15.03.1993
975
975
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
61
58, -3
Best: 27
Monica Puig
PUR, 27.09.1993
973
973
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
62
69, +7
Best: 46
Tatjana Maria
GER, 08.08.1987
896
843
+35 (Second Round), +57 (Semifinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-10 (128), -29 (QF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018) , Limoges (05-11-2018)
63
64, +1
Best: 52
Rebecca Peterson
SWE, 06.08.1995
888
880
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-2 (Q1)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
64
62, -2
Best: 60
Vera Lapko
BLR, 29.09.1998
886
896
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (Q2)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
65
63, -2
Best: 26
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
SVK, 13.09.1994
875
894
+10 (First Round), +15 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Zhuhai (06-03-2018)
66
66, 0
Best: 63
Tamara Zidansek
SLO, 26.12.1997
861
861
+30 (16)
Hiroshima [SUBENTRO]
-30 (F)
Sao Paulo (26-02-2018)
67
68, +1
Best: 9
Andrea Petkovic
GER, 09.09.1987
839
849
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (Q2)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
68
65, -3
Best: 10
Kristina Mladenovic
FRA, 14.05.1993
834
864
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-65 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
69
71, +2
Best: 68
Evgeniya Rodina
RUS, 04.02.1989
818
821
+10 (First Round), +1 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-13 (16)
Khimki (30-04-2018)
70
70, 0
Best: 22
Irina-Camelia Begu
ROU, 26.08.1990
802
827
+10 (First Round), +1 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
71
72, +1
Best: 72
Anastasia Potapova
RUS, 30.03.2001
799
798
+2 (Round 1 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-1 (32)
Altenkirchen (20-02-2018)
72
73, +1
Best: 5
Eugenie Bouchard
CAN, 25.02.1994
779
779
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
73
67, -6
Best: 59
Amanda Anisimova
USA, 31.08.2001
767
852
+35 (Second Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-120 (16)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
74
74, 0
Best: 17
Magdalena Rybarikova
SVK, 04.10.1988
767
767
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
75
82, +7
Best: 51
Viktorija Golubic
SUI, 16.10.1992
762
735
+40 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-13 (16)
Trnava 2 (14-05-2018)
76
75, -1
Best: 41
Margarita Gasparyan
RUS, 01.09.1994
757
757
-
-
77
83, +6
Best: 60
Jennifer Brady
USA, 12.04.1995
755
725
+65 (Third Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
78
79, +1
Best: 76
Sara Sorribes Tormo
ESP, 08.10.1996
749
750
+20 (Round 2 Q), +29 (SF)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Burnie [SUBENTRO]
-30 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
79
76, -3
Best: 45
Johanna Larsson
SWE, 17.08.1988
744
754
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (Q2)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
80
81, +1
Best: 69
Dalila Jakupovic
SLO, 24.03.1991
740
738
+20 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-18 (32)
Monterrey (02-04-2018)
81
80, -1
Best: 2
Vera Zvonareva
RUS, 07.09.1984
736
746
+20 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-30 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
82
78, -4
Best: 4
Samantha Stosur
AUS, 30.03.1984
726
751
+10 (First Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
83
85, +2
Best: 82
Katie Boulter
GBR, 01.08.1996
725
723
+20 (Round 2 Q)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-18 (32)
St. Petersburg (28-01-2019)
84
87, +3
Best: 67
Bernarda Pera
USA, 03.12.1994
724
709
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-20 (Q2)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
85
94, +9
Best: 31
Zarina Diyas
KAZ, 18.10.1993
722
672
+40 (First Round + Q.), +1 (First Round), +20 (Q2)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Guadalajara (Eliminato), Cincinnati [SUBENTRO]
-10 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
86
100, +14
Best: 96
Veronika Kudermetova
RUS, 24.04.1997
722
609
+95 (Final), +20 (Round 2 Q)
Guadalajara, Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-1 (32), -1 (Q1)
Toyota (13-03-2018) , Lugano (09-04-2018)
87
84, -3
Best: 66
Luksika Kumkhum
THA, 21.07.1993
722
724
+13 (16)
Suzhou [SUBENTRO]
-15 (QF)
Shenzhen (12-03-2018)
88
97, +9
Best: 23
Mona Barthel
GER, 11.07.1990
718
633
+120 (Fourth Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
89
77, -12
Best: 8
Ekaterina Makarova
RUS, 07.06.1988
717
751
+1 (32)
Moscow [SUBENTRO]
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
90
86, -4
Best: 15
Kaia Kanepi
EST, 10.06.1985
711
711
+35 (Second Round)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
BEST RANKING
91
93, +2
Best: 92
Jessica Pegula
USA, 24.02.1994
711
681
+35 (Second Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-5 (16)
Naples (28-05-2018)
92
92, 0
Best: 55
Magda Linette
POL, 12.02.1992
707
681
+35 (Second Round), +29 (Quarterfinals)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-10 (128), -28 (QF)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018) , Southsea (26-06-2018)
93
95, +2
Best: 93
Lin Zhu
CHN, 28.01.1994
688
657
+40 (First Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-9 (QF)
Kashiwa (03-04-2018)
94
91, -3
Best: 35
Polona Hercog
SLO, 20.01.1991
684
684
-
-
95
90, -5
Best: 35
Kristyna Pliskova
CZE, 21.03.1992
678
684
+29 (Quarterfinals), +2 (Round 1 Q)
Guadalajara (Eliminato), Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
96
89, -7
Best: 61
Taylor Townsend
USA, 16.04.1996
666
686
+10 (First Round (WC)), +1 (Q1)
Indian Wells (Eliminato), Eastbourne [SUBENTRO]
-30 (128), -1 (32)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018) , Rancho Santa Fe (20-02-2018)
97
109, +12
Best: 42
Stefanie Voegele
SUI, 10.03.1990
664
581
+95 (Third Round + Q.)
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-12 (32)
Mallorca (18-06-2018)
98
98, 0
Best: 21
Sorana Cirstea
ROU, 07.04.1990
645
625
+20 (Round 2 Q), +55 (16)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Brisbane [SUBENTRO]
-35 (64)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
99
96, -3
Best: 35
Madison Brengle
USA, 03.04.1990
643
638
+35 (Second Round (WC))
Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-30 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
100
88, -12
Best: 52
Lara Arruabarrena
ESP, 20.03.1992
632
695
+2 (Round 1 Q), +1 (First Round)
Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Guadalajara (Eliminato)
-65 (128)
Indian Wells (07-03-2018)
TAG:

4 commenti

roger rose (Guest) 16-03-2019 12:16

Saro’in controtendenza ma ho visto la canadese ieri contro la Svitolina,nella mia ignoranza tennistica,non mi ha per niente impressionato. Svitolina secondo me ha giocato maluccio

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gaz (Guest) 16-03-2019 12:08

Andreescu 243 a meta’ ottobre,era al rientro dopo il mese e mezzo di stop dovuti ai problemi alla schiena.

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
massimo (Guest) 16-03-2019 09:43

Se la Kerber vince ritorna seconda! Quando ce ne libereremo?

 2
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: sonia609
radar 16-03-2019 09:33

Se vince Indian Wells ci sarà ad aspettarla la posizione n.24 per la giovane canadese

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!