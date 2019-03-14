Challenger Drummondville: LIVE i risultati degli Ottavi di Finale. Matteo Viola ai quarti di finale

Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale
Court Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [16] Tristan Lamasine vs [3] Jurgen Zopp
CH Drummondville
Tristan Lamasine [16]
4
4
Jurgen Zopp [3]
6
6
Vincitore: J. ZOPP
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Lamasine
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
J. Zopp
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
T. Lamasine
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-4 → 3-4
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
T. Lamasine
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Zopp
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
T. Lamasine
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Zopp
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
T. Lamasine
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Zopp
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
T. Lamasine
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Zopp
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Zopp
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
2. Vincent Millot vs [5] Arthur De Greef
CH Drummondville
Vincent Millot•
0
4
7
2
Arthur De Greef [5]
15
6
5
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. De Greef
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
A. De Greef
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Millot
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
A. De Greef
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
V. Millot
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
A. De Greef
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
V. Millot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. De Greef
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
V. Millot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. De Greef
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. De Greef
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
V. Millot
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. De Greef
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. De Greef
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
V. Millot
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
V. Millot
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
V. Millot
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. De Greef
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
V. Millot
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Roberto Quiroz vs [14] Matteo Viola
CH Drummondville
Roberto Quiroz [4]
6
3
4
Matteo Viola [14]
4
6
6
Vincitore: M. VIOLA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Viola
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
R. Quiroz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Viola
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Quiroz
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Quiroz
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Quiroz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Quiroz
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
2. [11] Mikael Torpegaard vs [ITF] Gijs Brouwer
CH Drummondville
Mikael Torpegaard [11]•
0
7
6
1
Gijs Brouwer
0
6
7
0
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Brouwer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
G. Brouwer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
M. Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
G. Brouwer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
G. Brouwer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
G. Brouwer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
G. Brouwer
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
G. Brouwer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
5*-0
6*-0
6-6 → 7-6
M. Torpegaard
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
5-6 → 6-6
G. Brouwer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
M. Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
G. Brouwer
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
G. Brouwer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Brouwer
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
7 commenti
Grande Matteo.
Ora punta in alto. Vincere questo challenger per andare a Parigi!!!
Bravo Matteo!!!
Bravissimo!!!
Complimenti a Viola!
Grande Viola che fa fuori anche la testa di serie n.4!
Bella vittoria di Viola,sofferta e lottata. Complimenti
Occasioni sfruttate, invece, nel secondo. Iniezione di fiducia. Ora inizia il terzo set, duro, ma non impossibile. Il compagno di doppio, ancorché Zopp, ha vinto rapidamente il suo singolare, intanto.
Peccato l’ottavo game del primo set: un paio di chiamate arbitrali dubbie, di cui una sulla palla del contro-break, costruita con un’ottima difesa da Viola; lancio della racchetta da frustrazione al successivo proprio errore gratuito.