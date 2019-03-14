Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Drummondville: LIVE i risultati degli Ottavi di Finale. Matteo Viola ai quarti di finale

14/03/2019 18:03 7 commenti
Matteo Viola nella foto
Matteo Viola nella foto

CAN Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Ottavi di Finale

Court Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [16] Tristan Lamasine FRA vs [3] Jurgen Zopp EST

CH Drummondville
Tristan Lamasine [16]
4
4
Jurgen Zopp [3]
6
6
Vincitore: J. ZOPP
2. Vincent Millot FRA vs [5] Arthur De Greef BEL

CH Drummondville
Vincent Millot
0
4
7
2
Arthur De Greef [5]
15
6
5
1
3. [1] Ricardas Berankis LTU vs [15] Kaichi Uchida JPN (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [8/WC] John-Patrick Smith AUS vs [10] Roberto Cid Subervi DOM

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Jeffrey John Wolf USA vs [2] Yannick Maden GER (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Matt Reid AUS / John-Patrick Smith AUS vs [WC] Frank Dancevic CAN / Florin Mergea ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Roberto Quiroz ECU vs [14] Matteo Viola ITA

CH Drummondville
Roberto Quiroz [4]
6
3
4
Matteo Viola [14]
4
6
6
Vincitore: M. VIOLA
2. [11] Mikael Torpegaard DEN vs [ITF] Gijs Brouwer NED

CH Drummondville
Mikael Torpegaard [11]
0
7
6
1
Gijs Brouwer
0
6
7
0
Secondo servizio
3. [6] Nikola Milojevic SRB vs Michael Redlicki USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Matteo Viola ITA / Jurgen Zopp EST vs Dennis Novikov USA / Ante Pavic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [4] Luis David Martinez VEN / Roberto Quiroz ECU vs Andre Goransson SWE / Nathan Pasha USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. John Paul Fruttero USA / Christian Harrison USA vs [2] Evan King USA / Hunter Reese USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7 commenti

Anni80 (Guest) 14-03-2019 17:54

Grande Matteo.
Ora punta in alto. Vincere questo challenger per andare a Parigi!!!

 7
ASHTONEATON 14-03-2019 17:44

Bravo Matteo!!!
Bravissimo!!!

 6
Sebastiano (Guest) 14-03-2019 17:21

Complimenti a Viola!

 5
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 14-03-2019 17:20

Grande Viola che fa fuori anche la testa di serie n.4!

 4
ste83 (Guest) 14-03-2019 17:20

Bella vittoria di Viola,sofferta e lottata. Complimenti

 3
Bar 14-03-2019 16:43

Occasioni sfruttate, invece, nel secondo. Iniezione di fiducia. Ora inizia il terzo set, duro, ma non impossibile. Il compagno di doppio, ancorché Zopp, ha vinto rapidamente il suo singolare, intanto.

 2
Bar 14-03-2019 15:45

Peccato l’ottavo game del primo set: un paio di chiamate arbitrali dubbie, di cui una sulla palla del contro-break, costruita con un’ottima difesa da Viola; lancio della racchetta da frustrazione al successivo proprio errore gratuito.

 1
