ATP Marsiglia: Finale tra Kukushkin e Tsitsipas

23/02/2019 20:18 4 commenti
Stefanos Tsitsipas classe 1998
Stefanos Tsitsipas classe 1998

Court Central – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Jeremy Chardy FRA / Fabrice Martin FRA vs Sander Arends NED / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn AUT

ATP Marseille
Jeremy Chardy / Fabrice Martin
6
7
Sander Arends / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn
3
5
Vincitori: CHARDY / MARTIN
2. Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs [WC] Ugo Humbert FRA (non prima ore: 15:00)

ATP Marseille
Mikhail Kukushkin
6
6
Ugo Humbert
4
4
Vincitore: M. KUKUSHKIN
3. [1] Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE vs [3] David Goffin BEL

ATP Marseille
Stefanos Tsitsipas [1]
7
6
David Goffin [3]
6
2
Vincitore: S. TSITSIPAS
4 commenti

Sandrone 23-02-2019 19:30

Visto un set di Kukushkin: caspita, gli entrava tutto ! Se gioca così anche domani per Tsitsipas sono dolori-

 4
shapovalov (Guest) 23-02-2019 18:16

Tsitsipas comincia a carburare…dopo alcuni flop nei tornei precedenti sta ritrovando la forma e la voglia di emergere..speriamo che continuando così possa competere in pianta stabile con dioko-nadal-federer

 3
itf expert (Guest) 23-02-2019 16:16

Sono molto felice che supertennis ora stia trasmettendo in diretta la WTA anzichè la prima semifinale…

 2
pablito 23-02-2019 11:41

Ugo Umberto salirà ancora…

 1
