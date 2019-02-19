Circuito WTA Copertina, WTA

WTA Budapest: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 2

19/02/2019 12:25 1 commento
Sorana Cirstea nella foto

HUN WTA Budapest International | Indoor | $250.000 – 1° Turno

CENTER – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Kateryna Kozlova UKR vs [7] Johanna Larsson SWE

Kateryna Kozlova
6
6
Johanna Larsson [7]
1
1
Vincitore: K. KOZLOVA
2. Evgeniya Rodina RUS vs [LL] Viktoriya Tomova BUL

Evgeniya Rodina
15
6
4
0
Viktoriya Tomova
30
0
6
0
3. Anna Blinkova RUS vs [Q] Natalia Vikhlyantseva RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Sorana Cirstea ROU vs [WC] Anna Bondar HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Madison Brengle USA / Bibiane Schoofs NED vs [3] Fanny Stollar HUN / Heather Watson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Olga Danilovic SRB vs [Q] Iga Swiatek POL

Olga Danilovic
3
0
Iga Swiatek
6
6
Vincitore: I. SWIATEK
2. Ekaterina Alexandrova RUS / Vera Zvonareva RUS vs Barbora Stefkova CZE / Marketa Vondrousova CZE

Ekaterina Alexandrova / Vera Zvonareva
30
7
2
Barbora Stefkova / Marketa Vondrousova
30
5
4
Secondo servizio
3. [Q] Tereza Smitkova CZE vs [Q] Ysaline Bonaventure BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Georgina Garcia Perez ESP / Renata Voracova CZE vs Priscilla Hon AUS / Arina Rodionova AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Gaz (Guest) 19-02-2019 12:57

La Danilovic ha letteralmente buttato quel primo turno di qualificazioni contro Swiatek agli Australian open.
Da li’in poi la Swiatek si e’ingrandita come palla di neve che ruzzola giu’da montagna

 1
