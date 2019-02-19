WTA Budapest: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 2

Sorana Cirstea nella foto
WTA Budapest International | Indoor | $250.000 – 1° Turno
CENTER – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Kateryna Kozlova vs [7] Johanna Larsson
WTA Budapest
Kateryna Kozlova
6
6
Johanna Larsson [7]
1
1
Vincitore: K. KOZLOVA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Kozlova
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
J. Larsson
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-1 → 5-1
K. Kozlova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Larsson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
J. Larsson
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
2. Evgeniya Rodina vs [LL] Viktoriya Tomova
WTA Budapest
Evgeniya Rodina•
15
6
4
0
Viktoriya Tomova
30
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Tomova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. Anna Blinkova vs [Q] Natalia Vikhlyantseva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Sorana Cirstea vs [WC] Anna Bondar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Madison Brengle / Bibiane Schoofs vs [3] Fanny Stollar / Heather Watson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Olga Danilovic vs [Q] Iga Swiatek
WTA Budapest
Olga Danilovic
3
0
Iga Swiatek
6
6
Vincitore: I. SWIATEK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Danilovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 0-5
I. Swiatek
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
O. Danilovic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Danilovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-5 → 3-5
I. Swiatek
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
O. Danilovic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
2-3 → 2-4
I. Swiatek
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
O. Danilovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-2 → 2-2
O. Danilovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. Ekaterina Alexandrova / Vera Zvonareva vs Barbora Stefkova / Marketa Vondrousova
WTA Budapest
Ekaterina Alexandrova / Vera Zvonareva•
30
7
2
Barbora Stefkova / Marketa Vondrousova
30
5
4
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Alexandrova / Zvonareva
B. Stefkova / Vondrousova
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
E. Alexandrova / Zvonareva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
B. Stefkova / Vondrousova
1-2 → 1-3
E. Alexandrova / Zvonareva
1-1 → 1-2
B. Stefkova / Vondrousova
0-1 → 1-1
E. Alexandrova / Zvonareva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Stefkova / Vondrousova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
E. Alexandrova / Zvonareva
5-5 → 6-5
B. Stefkova / Vondrousova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
E. Alexandrova / Zvonareva
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
B. Stefkova / Vondrousova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
E. Alexandrova / Zvonareva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
B. Stefkova / Vondrousova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-1 → 4-2
E. Alexandrova / Zvonareva
3-1 → 4-1
B. Stefkova / Vondrousova
3-0 → 3-1
E. Alexandrova / Zvonareva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
B. Stefkova / Vondrousova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
E. Alexandrova / Zvonareva
0-0 → 1-0
3. [Q] Tereza Smitkova vs [Q] Ysaline Bonaventure
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Georgina Garcia Perez / Renata Voracova vs Priscilla Hon / Arina Rodionova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
La Danilovic ha letteralmente buttato quel primo turno di qualificazioni contro Swiatek agli Australian open.
Da li’in poi la Swiatek si e’ingrandita come palla di neve che ruzzola giu’da montagna