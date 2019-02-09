Italiani in Campo (ATP-Challenger-WTA): 09 Febbario 2019
SVIZZERA – ITALIA (Biel, cemento indoor – Fed Cup)
Belinda Bencic vs Sara Errani ore 13
Viktorija Golubic vs Camila Giorgi 2° incontro dalle ore 13
ATP 250 Sofia – Indoor
SF Berrettini – Fucsovics (0-0) ore 13:00
ATP 500 Rotterdam – Indoor
1TQ Sels – Fabbiano (0-0) ore 11:00
ATP 250 Buenos Aires – Terra
1TQ Giannessi – Trungelliti (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 15:00
1TQ Sonego – Gaio (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 15:00
Challenger Budapest – Indoor
SF Clayton/Shamasdin – Baldi/Margaroli (0-0) ore 14:00
SF Marcora – Otte (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Challenger Chennai – Cemento
F Reid/Saville – Mager/Pellegrino (0-0) ore 11:30
