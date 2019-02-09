Italiani in Campo Copertina

Italiani in Campo (ATP-Challenger-WTA): 09 Febbario 2019

09/02/2019 00:57 Nessun commento
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996 e n.53 del mondo
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996 e n.53 del mondo

SVIZZERA SUI – ITALIA ITA (Biel, cemento indoor – Fed Cup)
Belinda Bencic vs Sara Errani ore 13
Viktorija Golubic vs Camila Giorgi 2° incontro dalle ore 13


BUL ATP 250 Sofia – Indoor
SF Berrettini ITA – Fucsovics HUN (0-0) ore 13:00


NED ATP 500 Rotterdam – Indoor
1TQ Sels NED – Fabbiano ITA (0-0) ore 11:00


ARG ATP 250 Buenos Aires – Terra
1TQ Giannessi ITA – Trungelliti ARG (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 15:00
1TQ Sonego ITA – Gaio ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 15:00


HUN Challenger Budapest – Indoor
SF Clayton/Shamasdin GBR CAN – Baldi/Margaroli ITA SUI (0-0) ore 14:00
SF Marcora ITA – Otte GER (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00



IND Challenger Chennai – Cemento
F Reid/Saville AUS AUS – Mager/Pellegrino ITA ITA (0-0) ore 11:30

TAG: