Italiani nei tornei World Tennis Tour: I risultati del 07 Febbraio 2019

Julien Ocleppo nella foto
M25 Oberentfelden – 2° Turno
Mattia Bellucci ITA vs. Lloyd Glasspool GBR [5] 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M15 Grenoble – 2° Turno
Luca Giacomini ITA [5] vs. Yanais Laurent FRA 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Julian Ocleppo ITA vs. Hugo Gaston FRA ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M15 Monastir – 2° Turno
Jacopo Berrettini ITA [3] vs. Valentin Guenther GER ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Adelchi Virgili ITA vs. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA [5] ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M15 Antalya – 1° Turno
Peter Goldsteiner AUT vs. Davide Galoppini ITA ore 09:00

ITF Antalya
P. Goldsteiner
0
6
0
D. Galoppini
0
7
0
Mostra dettagli


M15 Kaarst – 2° Turno
ONDREJ Krstev CZE vs. Samuele Ramazzotti ITA 4 incontro dalle ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

