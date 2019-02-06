Italiani nei tornei World Tennis Tour: I risultati del 07 Febbraio 2019

Julien Ocleppo nella foto
M25 Oberentfelden – 2° Turno
Mattia Bellucci vs. Lloyd Glasspool [5] 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Grenoble – 2° Turno
Luca Giacomini [5] vs. Yanais Laurent 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Julian Ocleppo vs. Hugo Gaston ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Monastir – 2° Turno
Jacopo Berrettini [3] vs. Valentin Guenther ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Adelchi Virgili vs. Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves [5] ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Antalya – 1° Turno
Peter Goldsteiner vs. Davide Galoppini ore 09:00
ITF Antalya
P. Goldsteiner
0
6
0
D. Galoppini•
0
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
P. Goldsteiner
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
D. Galoppini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
P. Goldsteiner
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
D. Galoppini
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
D. Galoppini
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
D. Galoppini
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
P. Goldsteiner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
D. Galoppini
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Goldsteiner
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
M15 Kaarst – 2° Turno
ONDREJ Krstev vs. Samuele Ramazzotti 4 incontro dalle ore 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
