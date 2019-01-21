Challenger Burnie: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 1. Alessandro Bega al secondo turno (VIDEO)

Alessandro Bega nella foto
Challenger Burnie CH | Cemento | $54.160 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Akira Santillan vs Nicola Kuhn
CH Burnie
Akira Santillan
4
6
Nicola Kuhn
6
7
Vincitore: N. KUHN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
A. Santillan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
N. Kuhn
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Santillan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
N. Kuhn
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Santillan
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
N. Kuhn
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Santillan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Santillan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
N. Kuhn
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Santillan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Santillan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 3-4
N. Kuhn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
2-3 → 3-3
A. Santillan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
A. Santillan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
2. [WC] Harry Bourchier vs [Alt] Harri Heliovaara
CH Burnie
Harry Bourchier•
0
7
3
Harri Heliovaara
0
6
2
Vincitore: H. BOURCHIER per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Heliovaara
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
H. Heliovaara
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
H. Bourchier
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
H. Bourchier
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-5 → 5-6
H. Heliovaara
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
H. Bourchier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
H. Bourchier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
H. Heliovaara
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
H. Heliovaara
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
H. Bourchier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [WC] Jacob Grills vs Enrique Lopez Perez
CH Burnie
Jacob Grills
6
6
Enrique Lopez Perez
2
1
Vincitore: J. GRILLS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Grills
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
E. Lopez Perez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
E. Lopez Perez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
J. Grills
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Grills
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-0 → 3-1
J. Grills
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
E. Lopez Perez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Grills
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. James Duckworth vs [WC] Aleksandar Vukic (non prima ore: 04:00)
CH Burnie
James Duckworth
6
6
Aleksandar Vukic
2
3
Vincitore: J. DUCKWORTH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Vukic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
A. Vukic
0-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Vukic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Vukic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Vukic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
J. Duckworth
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
A. Vukic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Vukic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
5. Zhe Li vs [Alt] Andrew Harris
CH Burnie
Zhe Li
7
6
6
Andrew Harris
5
7
3
Vincitore: Z. LI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Z. Li
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
df
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
Z. Li
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
Z. Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Harris
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
A. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2/Alt] Nam Hoang Ly vs [WC] Jeremy Beale
CH Burnie
Nam Hoang Ly [2]
4
3
Jeremy Beale
6
6
Vincitore: J. BEALE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Hoang Ly
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
N. Hoang Ly
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
J. Beale
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Hoang Ly
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
N. Hoang Ly
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Beale
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
N. Hoang Ly
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Max Purcell vs [ITF] David Perez Sanz
CH Burnie
Max Purcell
6
6
David Perez Sanz
2
2
Vincitore: M. PURCELL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Perez Sanz
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
D. Perez Sanz
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
M. Purcell
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Purcell
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
D. Perez Sanz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Purcell
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 6-2
D. Perez Sanz
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
3. Sebastian Fanselow vs Tsung-Hua Yang
CH Burnie
Sebastian Fanselow
6
6
Tsung-Hua Yang
4
3
Vincitore: S. FANSELOW
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Yang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
T. Yang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
T. Yang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
T. Yang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Yang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
T. Yang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
T. Yang
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 4-2
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
T. Yang
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
4. Maverick Banes vs Cem Ilkel (non prima ore: 04:00)
CH Burnie
Maverick Banes
3
6
7
Cem Ilkel
6
3
6
Vincitore: M. BANES
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
M. Banes
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
C. Ilkel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Banes
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
C. Ilkel
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
C. Ilkel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
M. Banes
0-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
5. [ITF] Alexander Zhurbin vs [Alt] Dayne Kelly
CH Burnie
Alexander Zhurbin
6
6
Dayne Kelly
4
4
Vincitore: A. ZHURBIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Kelly
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Zhurbin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Kelly
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Zhurbin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Kelly
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Zhurbin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
D. Kelly
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Zhurbin
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
D. Kelly
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Zhurbin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Kelly
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
A. Zhurbin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Kelly
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1/ITF] Sadio Doumbia vs [ITF] Rio Noguchi
CH Burnie
Sadio Doumbia [1]
6
6
Rio Noguchi
2
4
Vincitore: S. DOUMBIA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Doumbia
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Noguchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
R. Noguchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Doumbia
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Noguchi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Noguchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
S. Doumbia
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
R. Noguchi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
R. Noguchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [ITF] Jordi Samper-Montana vs Yunseong Chung
CH Burnie
Jordi Samper-Montana
5
1
Yunseong Chung
7
6
Vincitore: Y. CHUNG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Samper-Montana
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
J. Samper-Montana
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
Y. Chung
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
J. Samper-Montana
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Chung
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Samper-Montana
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
Y. Chung
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Samper-Montana
4-5 → 5-5
J. Samper-Montana
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Samper-Montana
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
J. Samper-Montana
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Chung
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Samper-Montana
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
3. [PR] Daniel Altmaier vs [ITF] Steven Diez
CH Burnie
Daniel Altmaier
6
3
1
Steven Diez
1
6
6
Vincitore: S. DIEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Diez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
2-5 → 3-5
S. Diez
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
S. Diez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-3 → 1-3
S. Diez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Diez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
S. Diez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
4. Tomislav Brkic vs [Alt] Alessandro Bega (non prima ore: 04:00)
CH Burnie
Tomislav Brkic
3
2
Alessandro Bega
6
6
Vincitore: A. BEGA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bega
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
T. Brkic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
T. Brkic
0-15
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
T. Brkic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Brkic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
T. Brkic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
T. Brkic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Brkic
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
7 commenti
Sei buffo, se perdi l’avevi detto, e quindi hai ragione, se vince è perché è in forma e l’avevi detto, e quindi hai ragione.
Insomma ti piace vincere facile!
@Maia. esatto, è una cosa che andrebbe celebrata con un articolo ad hoc (e lo dico senza ironia).
Ora Travaglia rischia nel suo turno, se viene spazzato via non dite che non vi avevo avvertiti (mentre se vince vuol dire che la forma c’è e gli si apre la strada per andare avanti nel torneo, sono prorpio curioso…).
La vittoria di Bega è stata una piacevole sorpresa.
Bene Bega, contro un nervosissimo e fallosissimo bosniaco!
Ottima vittoria di Bega.
Ottimo Alessandro.
Bega vince nettamente sul Bosniaco Brkic ben più avanti di lui nel ranking