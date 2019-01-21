Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Burnie: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 1. Alessandro Bega al secondo turno (VIDEO)

21/01/2019 09:30 7 commenti
Alessandro Bega nella foto
AUS Challenger Burnie CH | Cemento | $54.160 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Akira Santillan AUS vs Nicola Kuhn ESP

CH Burnie
Akira Santillan
4
6
Nicola Kuhn
6
7
Vincitore: N. KUHN
2. [WC] Harry Bourchier AUS vs [Alt] Harri Heliovaara FIN

CH Burnie
Harry Bourchier
0
7
3
Harri Heliovaara
0
6
2
Vincitore: H. BOURCHIER per ritiro
3. [WC] Jacob Grills AUS vs Enrique Lopez Perez ESP

CH Burnie
Jacob Grills
6
6
Enrique Lopez Perez
2
1
Vincitore: J. GRILLS
4. James Duckworth AUS vs [WC] Aleksandar Vukic AUS (non prima ore: 04:00)

CH Burnie
James Duckworth
6
6
Aleksandar Vukic
2
3
Vincitore: J. DUCKWORTH
5. Zhe Li CHN vs [Alt] Andrew Harris AUS

CH Burnie
Zhe Li
7
6
6
Andrew Harris
5
7
3
Vincitore: Z. LI
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2/Alt] Nam Hoang Ly VIE vs [WC] Jeremy Beale AUS

CH Burnie
Nam Hoang Ly [2]
4
3
Jeremy Beale
6
6
Vincitore: J. BEALE
2. Max Purcell AUS vs [ITF] David Perez Sanz ESP

CH Burnie
Max Purcell
6
6
David Perez Sanz
2
2
Vincitore: M. PURCELL
3. Sebastian Fanselow GER vs Tsung-Hua Yang TPE

CH Burnie
Sebastian Fanselow
6
6
Tsung-Hua Yang
4
3
Vincitore: S. FANSELOW
4. Maverick Banes AUS vs Cem Ilkel TUR (non prima ore: 04:00)

CH Burnie
Maverick Banes
3
6
7
Cem Ilkel
6
3
6
Vincitore: M. BANES
5. [ITF] Alexander Zhurbin RUS vs [Alt] Dayne Kelly AUS

CH Burnie
Alexander Zhurbin
6
6
Dayne Kelly
4
4
Vincitore: A. ZHURBIN
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 00:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1/ITF] Sadio Doumbia FRA vs [ITF] Rio Noguchi JPN

CH Burnie
Sadio Doumbia [1]
6
6
Rio Noguchi
2
4
Vincitore: S. DOUMBIA
2. [ITF] Jordi Samper-Montana ESP vs Yunseong Chung KOR

CH Burnie
Jordi Samper-Montana
5
1
Yunseong Chung
7
6
Vincitore: Y. CHUNG
3. [PR] Daniel Altmaier GER vs [ITF] Steven Diez CAN

CH Burnie
Daniel Altmaier
6
3
1
Steven Diez
1
6
6
Vincitore: S. DIEZ
4. Tomislav Brkic BIH vs [Alt] Alessandro Bega ITA (non prima ore: 04:00)

CH Burnie
Tomislav Brkic
3
2
Alessandro Bega
6
6
Vincitore: A. BEGA
7 commenti

Aruspice (Guest) 21-01-2019 13:57

Scritto da itf expert
@Maia. esatto, è una cosa che andrebbe celebrata con un articolo ad hoc (e lo dico senza ironia).
Ora Travaglia rischia nel suo turno, se viene spazzato via non dite che non vi avevo avvertiti (mentre se vince vuol dire che la forma c’è e gli si apre la strada per andare avanti nel torneo, sono prorpio curioso…).

Sei buffo, se perdi l'avevi detto, e quindi hai ragione, se vince è perché è in forma e l'avevi detto, e quindi hai ragione.
Insomma ti piace vincere facile!
Insomma ti piace vincere facile!

 7
itf expert (Guest) 21-01-2019 12:18

@Maia. esatto, è una cosa che andrebbe celebrata con un articolo ad hoc (e lo dico senza ironia).
Ora Travaglia rischia nel suo turno, se viene spazzato via non dite che non vi avevo avvertiti (mentre se vince vuol dire che la forma c’è e gli si apre la strada per andare avanti nel torneo, sono prorpio curioso…).

 6
Maia (Guest) 21-01-2019 09:31

La vittoria di Bega è stata una piacevole sorpresa.

 5
ASHTONEATON 21-01-2019 07:32

Bene Bega, contro un nervosissimo e fallosissimo bosniaco!

 4
fore…dberg 21-01-2019 07:24

Ottima vittoria di Bega.

 3
Fabio1978 (Guest) 21-01-2019 07:06

Ottimo Alessandro.

 2
Giuli 21-01-2019 06:42

Bega vince nettamente sul Bosniaco Brkic ben più avanti di lui nel ranking

 1
