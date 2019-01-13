ATP Sydney 250 | Cemento | $527.880 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Columbus: LIVE la finale con il dettagliato
13/01/2019 18:48 Nessun commento
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [WC] Mikael Torpegaard vs [WC] Jeffrey John Wolf
CH Columbus
Mikael Torpegaard
4
6
Jeffrey John Wolf
2*
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
ace
4-2*
6-6
J. John Wolf
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
J. John Wolf
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
M. Torpegaard
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
5-3 → 5-4
J. John Wolf
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
4-3 → 5-3
M. Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
J. John Wolf
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. John Wolf
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. John Wolf
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-0 → 1-1
M. Torpegaard
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
