Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Columbis: LIVE le Semifinali con il dettagliato

12/01/2019 18:30 Nessun commento

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [P] Maxime Cressy USA / Bernardo Saraiva POR vs [2] Robert Galloway USA / Nathaniel Lammons USA

CH Columbus
Maxime Cressy / Bernardo Saraiva
7
7
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons [2]
5
6
Vincitori: CRESSY / SARAIVA
Mostra dettagli

2. [12] Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs [WC] Mikael Torpegaard DEN (non prima ore: 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Scott Griekspoor NED vs [WC] Jeffrey John Wolf USA (non prima ore: 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare