Challenger Columbis: LIVE le Semifinali con il dettagliato
12/01/2019 18:30 Nessun commento
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [P] Maxime Cressy / Bernardo Saraiva vs [2] Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
CH Columbus
Maxime Cressy / Bernardo Saraiva
7
7
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons [2]
5
6
Vincitori: CRESSY / SARAIVA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
7-6
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
5-3*
6*-3
df
6-6 → 7-6
M. Cressy / Saraiva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-5 → 5-6
M. Cressy / Saraiva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-4 → 4-5
M. Cressy / Saraiva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-4 → 4-4
R. Galloway / Lammons
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Cressy / Saraiva
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
M. Cressy / Saraiva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Cressy / Saraiva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-5
M. Cressy / Saraiva
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
5-5 → 6-5
M. Cressy / Saraiva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Cressy / Saraiva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
M. Cressy / Saraiva
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
M. Cressy / Saraiva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 1-2
M. Cressy / Saraiva
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 1-1
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
