Challenger Da Nang: Matteo Viola Sconfitto in Finale (VIDEO)

12/01/2019 08:00 7 commenti
Matteo Viola nella foto
VNM Challenger Da Nang CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Finali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [1] Marcel Granollers ESP vs [2] Matteo Viola ITA

CH Da Nang
Marcel Granollers [1]
6
6
Matteo Viola [2]
2
0
Vincitore: M. GRANOLLERS
2. [1] Leander Paes IND / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX vs [3] [2] Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Christopher Rungkat INA (non prima ore: 07:00)

CH Da Nang
Leander Paes / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [1]
3
6
9
Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat [2]
6
2
11
Vincitori: HSIEH / RUNGKAT
7 commenti

ASHTONEATON 12-01-2019 08:22

Matteo in evidente debito d’ossigeno…lo spagnolo che praticamente nn ha giocato la semifinale non ha avuto problemi!!
Anche con Matteo al 100% Granollers sarebbe stato decisamente il favorito..

 7
Darios80 (Guest) 12-01-2019 08:03

Ottimo torneo x viola bravo lo stesso

 6
Rosinaldo (Guest) 12-01-2019 07:52

Lo ha disintegrato

 5
giucar 12-01-2019 07:47

Che stesa Viola, ma diciamo che da Granollers può starci.

 4
Luca14 (Guest) 12-01-2019 07:39

A momenti perdeva

 3
cescevolution (Guest) 12-01-2019 06:52

Bene comunque Matteo. Grande torneo.

 2
Alan Mark 12-01-2019 06:39

Sara’ per la prosdima

 1
