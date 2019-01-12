ATP Sydney 250 | Cemento | $527.880 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Da Nang: Matteo Viola Sconfitto in Finale (VIDEO)
12/01/2019 08:00 7 commenti
Challenger Da Nang CH | Cemento | $54.160 – Finali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [1] Marcel Granollers vs [2] Matteo Viola
CH Da Nang
Marcel Granollers [1]
6
6
Matteo Viola [2]
2
0
Vincitore: M. GRANOLLERS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-0
M. Granollers
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-0 → 6-0
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
4-0 → 5-0
M. Granollers
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
3-0 → 4-0
M. Viola
0-15
0-30
0-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Granollers
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Viola
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-2
M. Granollers
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-2 → 6-2
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
M. Granollers
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Granollers
0-15
0-30
0-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Viola
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Granollers
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
1-0 → 2-0
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Leander Paes / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs [3] [2] Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat (non prima ore: 07:00)
CH Da Nang
Leander Paes / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [1]
3
6
9
Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat [2]
6
2
11
Vincitori: HSIEH / RUNGKAT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
9-11
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
1-0
1-1
2-1
3-1
4-1
5-1
5-2
5-3
6-3
6-4
6-5
7-5
8-5
8-6
8-7
8-8
9-8
9-9
10-9
0-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-2
L. Paes / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 6-2
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
L. Paes / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Paes / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Paes / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
L. Paes / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-4 → 3-5
L. Paes / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
L. Paes / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-3 → 2-3
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-3 → 1-3
L. Paes / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
C. Hsieh / Rungkat
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
L. Paes / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
7 commenti
Matteo in evidente debito d’ossigeno…lo spagnolo che praticamente nn ha giocato la semifinale non ha avuto problemi!!
Anche con Matteo al 100% Granollers sarebbe stato decisamente il favorito..
Ottimo torneo x viola bravo lo stesso
Lo ha disintegrato
Che stesa Viola, ma diciamo che da Granollers può starci.
A momenti perdeva
Bene comunque Matteo. Grande torneo.
Sara’ per la prosdima