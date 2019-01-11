Challenger Columbus: I risultati con il dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale

Uladzimir Ignatik nella foto
Challenger Columbus CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Quarti di Finale
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [WC] Mikael Torpegaard vs Vincent Millot
CH Columbus
Mikael Torpegaard
40
3
Vincent Millot•
40
4
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Millot
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
M. Torpegaard
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
M. Torpegaard
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
df
2-2 → 2-3
V. Millot
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
2. Lucas Miedler vs [12] Bernabe Zapata Miralles
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Jan Choinski vs [WC] Jeffrey John Wolf (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Luis David Martinez / Andreas Siljestrom vs [2] Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
CH Columbus
Luis David Martinez / Andreas Siljestrom•
15
6
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons [2]
15
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. David Martinez / Siljestrom
R. Galloway / Lammons
5-5 → 6-5
L. David Martinez / Siljestrom
4-5 → 5-5
R. Galloway / Lammons
4-4 → 4-5
L. David Martinez / Siljestrom
4-3 → 4-4
R. Galloway / Lammons
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. David Martinez / Siljestrom
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Galloway / Lammons
1-3 → 2-3
L. David Martinez / Siljestrom
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-2 → 0-3
L. David Martinez / Siljestrom
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
R. Galloway / Lammons
0-0 → 0-1
2. [P] Maxime Cressy / Bernardo Saraiva vs Hans Hach Verdugo / Ante Pavic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Scott Griekspoor vs [4] Uladzimir Ignatik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
