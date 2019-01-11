Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Columbus: I risultati con il dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale

11/01/2019 17:49 Nessun commento
Uladzimir Ignatik nella foto
Uladzimir Ignatik nella foto

USA Challenger Columbus CH | Indoor | $54.160 – Quarti di Finale

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [WC] Mikael Torpegaard DEN vs Vincent Millot FRA

CH Columbus
Mikael Torpegaard
40
3
Vincent Millot
40
4
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

2. Lucas Miedler AUT vs [12] Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Jan Choinski GBR vs [WC] Jeffrey John Wolf USA (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Luis David Martinez VEN / Andreas Siljestrom SWE vs [2] Robert Galloway USA / Nathaniel Lammons USA

CH Columbus
Luis David Martinez / Andreas Siljestrom
15
6
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons [2]
15
5
Mostra dettagli

2. [P] Maxime Cressy USA / Bernardo Saraiva POR vs Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / Ante Pavic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Scott Griekspoor NED vs [4] Uladzimir Ignatik BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,