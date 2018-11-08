Challenger Mouilleron le Captif: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno. Out Stefano Travaglia (VIDEO)

Stefano Travaglia nella foto
CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Viktor Galovic vs [LL] Elliot Benchetrit
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Viktor Galovic
6
3
Elliot Benchetrit
7
6
Vincitore: E. BENCHETRIT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
E. Benchetrit
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-3 → 2-3
E. Benchetrit
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
E. Benchetrit
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
ace
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
E. Benchetrit
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
6-5 → 6-6
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
E. Benchetrit
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
V. Galovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
E. Benchetrit
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
V. Galovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Benchetrit
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
2. [8] Stefano Travaglia vs Quentin Halys
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Stefano Travaglia [8]
3
3
Quentin Halys
6
6
Vincitore: Q. HALYS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-4 → 3-4
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
S. Travaglia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
S. Travaglia
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
Q. Halys
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 3-5
S. Travaglia
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
3. Dan Added / Elliot Benchetrit vs [2] Jamie Cerretani / Jonathan Erlich (non prima ore: 15:00)
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Dan Added / Elliot Benchetrit
4
3
Jamie Cerretani / Jonathan Erlich [2]
6
6
Vincitori: CERRETANI / ERLICH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Added / Benchetrit
3-5 → 3-6
J. Cerretani / Erlich
3-4 → 3-5
D. Added / Benchetrit
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Cerretani / Erlich
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
D. Added / Benchetrit
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
J. Cerretani / Erlich
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
D. Added / Benchetrit
0-2 → 0-3
J. Cerretani / Erlich
0-1 → 0-2
D. Added / Benchetrit
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Cerretani / Erlich
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
D. Added / Benchetrit
3-5 → 4-5
J. Cerretani / Erlich
3-4 → 3-5
D. Added / Benchetrit
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
J. Cerretani / Erlich
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
D. Added / Benchetrit
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Cerretani / Erlich
1-2 → 1-3
D. Added / Benchetrit
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Cerretani / Erlich
1-0 → 1-1
D. Added / Benchetrit
0-0 → 1-0
4. [WC] Mathias Bourgue vs [6] Yannick Maden (non prima ore: 16:30)
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Mathias Bourgue
0
2
Yannick Maden [6]•
0
5
Vincitore: Y. MADEN per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bourgue
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Maden
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
5. [1] Benoit Paire vs Alexey Vatutin (non prima ore: 18:30)
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Benoit Paire [1]
6
1
6
Alexey Vatutin
3
6
7
Vincitore: A. VATUTIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1-4*
1-5*
ace
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Vatutin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 3-5
B. Paire
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-3 → 1-4
A. Vatutin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Paire
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
A. Vatutin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Vatutin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Paire
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
B. Paire
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
6. [SE] Maxime Janvier vs [5] Ricardas Berankis
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Maxime Janvier
0
Ricardas Berankis [5]•
0
Vincitore: M. JANVIER per walkover
ANNEXE – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Pedro Martinez / Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs [3] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Pedro Martinez / Bernabe Zapata Miralles
1
4
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [3]
6
6
Vincitori: GILLE / VLIEGEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Martinez / Zapata Miralles
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
S. Gille / Vliegen
4-4 → 4-5
P. Martinez / Zapata Miralles
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
P. Martinez / Zapata Miralles
1-4 → 2-4
S. Gille / Vliegen
1-3 → 1-4
P. Martinez / Zapata Miralles
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
1-1 → 1-2
P. Martinez / Zapata Miralles
0-1 → 1-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Martinez / Zapata Miralles
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
P. Martinez / Zapata Miralles
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
S. Gille / Vliegen
1-2 → 1-3
P. Martinez / Zapata Miralles
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Martinez / Zapata Miralles
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Wesley Koolhof / Hugo Nys vs Luca Margaroli / David Vega Hernandez (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Wesley Koolhof / Hugo Nys [1]
2
5
Luca Margaroli / David Vega Hernandez
6
7
Vincitori: MARGAROLI / VEGA HERNANDEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Margaroli / Vega Hernandez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 5-7
W. Koolhof / Nys
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
L. Margaroli / Vega Hernandez
5-4 → 5-5
W. Koolhof / Nys
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
L. Margaroli / Vega Hernandez
4-3 → 4-4
W. Koolhof / Nys
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
L. Margaroli / Vega Hernandez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
W. Koolhof / Nys
2-2 → 3-2
L. Margaroli / Vega Hernandez
2-1 → 2-2
W. Koolhof / Nys
1-1 → 2-1
L. Margaroli / Vega Hernandez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
W. Koolhof / Nys
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Margaroli / Vega Hernandez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
W. Koolhof / Nys
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-5 → 2-5
L. Margaroli / Vega Hernandez
1-4 → 1-5
W. Koolhof / Nys
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
L. Margaroli / Vega Hernandez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
W. Koolhof / Nys
0-2 → 1-2
L. Margaroli / Vega Hernandez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
W. Koolhof / Nys
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
3. Kimmer Coppejans / Joris De Loore vs Romain Arneodo / Quentin Halys (non prima ore: 17:00)
CH Mouilleron le Captif
Kimmer Coppejans / Joris De Loore
6
2
8
Romain Arneodo / Quentin Halys
1
6
10
Vincitori: ARNEODO / HALYS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Coppejans / De Loore
0-1
1-1
1-2
1-3
1-4
1-5
2-5
3-5
3-6
4-6
5-6
5-7
5-8
ace
6-8
7-8
ace
8-8
8-9
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Coppejans / De Loore
2-5 → 2-6
R. Arneodo / Halys
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
K. Coppejans / De Loore
1-4 → 2-4
R. Arneodo / Halys
1-3 → 1-4
K. Coppejans / De Loore
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
R. Arneodo / Halys
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
K. Coppejans / De Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
R. Arneodo / Halys
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Coppejans / De Loore
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
R. Arneodo / Halys
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
K. Coppejans / De Loore
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
R. Arneodo / Halys
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
K. Coppejans / De Loore
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Arneodo / Halys
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
K. Coppejans / De Loore
0-0 → 1-0
Travaglia farà il cammino di Vanni
Che brutto finale di stagione per tutti gli italiani escluso Fognini, sempre il solito Fognini.
La partita persa sul filo di lana con Berdych ad inizio anno rimarrà, temo, il punto più alto della sua carriera. Spero di sbagliarmi, ma questo ragazzo ha limiti caratteriali non da poco, oltre ad un fisico spesso soggetto a infortuni.
I nostri giocatori in rottura prolungata. L’ ultima parte della stagione davvero deludente per tutti tranne forse Fognini.
E aggiungiamone un’altra alla lista 😥
E’ andato…
Per i nostri la stagione sarebbe dovuta finire un mesetto fa, in questa fase non vincono più mezza partita
Mi dispiace vedere Steto non riuscire ad invertire la rotta…
Al prossimo anno…Steto…condizione psico fisica al 20%
Sembra che Travaglia non ci creda
Vai Steto.