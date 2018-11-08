Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Mouilleron le Captif: LIVE i risultati con il dettagliato del Secondo Turno. Out Stefano Travaglia (VIDEO)

08/11/2018 18:19 11 commenti
Stefano Travaglia nella foto
Stefano Travaglia nella foto

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Viktor Galovic CRO vs [LL] Elliot Benchetrit FRA

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Viktor Galovic
6
3
Elliot Benchetrit
7
6
Vincitore: E. BENCHETRIT
2. [8] Stefano Travaglia ITA vs Quentin Halys FRA

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Stefano Travaglia [8]
3
3
Quentin Halys
6
6
Vincitore: Q. HALYS
3. Dan Added FRA / Elliot Benchetrit FRA vs [2] Jamie Cerretani USA / Jonathan Erlich ISR (non prima ore: 15:00)

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Dan Added / Elliot Benchetrit
4
3
Jamie Cerretani / Jonathan Erlich [2]
6
6
Vincitori: CERRETANI / ERLICH
4. [WC] Mathias Bourgue FRA vs [6] Yannick Maden GER (non prima ore: 16:30)

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Mathias Bourgue
0
2
Yannick Maden [6]
0
5
Vincitore: Y. MADEN per ritiro
5. [1] Benoit Paire FRA vs Alexey Vatutin RUS (non prima ore: 18:30)

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Benoit Paire [1]
6
1
6
Alexey Vatutin
3
6
7
Vincitore: A. VATUTIN
6. [SE] Maxime Janvier FRA vs [5] Ricardas Berankis LTU

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Maxime Janvier
0
Ricardas Berankis [5]
0
Vincitore: M. JANVIER per walkover
ANNEXE – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Pedro Martinez ESP / Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs [3] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Pedro Martinez / Bernabe Zapata Miralles
1
4
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [3]
6
6
Vincitori: GILLE / VLIEGEN
2. [1] Wesley Koolhof NED / Hugo Nys FRA vs Luca Margaroli SUI / David Vega Hernandez ESP (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Wesley Koolhof / Hugo Nys [1]
2
5
Luca Margaroli / David Vega Hernandez
6
7
Vincitori: MARGAROLI / VEGA HERNANDEZ
3. Kimmer Coppejans BEL / Joris De Loore BEL vs Romain Arneodo MON / Quentin Halys FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

CH Mouilleron le Captif
Kimmer Coppejans / Joris De Loore
6
2
8
Romain Arneodo / Quentin Halys
1
6
10
Vincitori: ARNEODO / HALYS
Sottile 08-11-2018 21:26

Travaglia farà il cammino di Vanni

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fabrizio (Guest) 08-11-2018 19:55

Che brutto finale di stagione per tutti gli italiani escluso Fognini, sempre il solito Fognini.

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sebaSeppi 08-11-2018 18:09

La partita persa sul filo di lana con Berdych ad inizio anno rimarrà, temo, il punto più alto della sua carriera. Spero di sbagliarmi, ma questo ragazzo ha limiti caratteriali non da poco, oltre ad un fisico spesso soggetto a infortuni.

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Aper (Guest) 08-11-2018 17:18

I nostri giocatori in rottura prolungata. L' ultima parte della stagione davvero deludente per tutti tranne forse Fognini.

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
rosinaldo (Guest) 08-11-2018 16:09

E aggiungiamone un'altra alla lista 😥

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Merolone81 08-11-2018 14:30

Scritto da IlCera
Vai Steto.

E' andato…

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Bag MC13 (Guest) 08-11-2018 14:24

Per i nostri la stagione sarebbe dovuta finire un mesetto fa, in questa fase non vincono più mezza partita

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
GIOBAX (Guest) 08-11-2018 14:12

Mi dispiace vedere Steto non riuscire ad invertire la rotta…

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
marco65 08-11-2018 14:07

Al prossimo anno…Steto…condizione psico fisica al 20%

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tennisaddicted (Guest) 08-11-2018 13:39

Sembra che Travaglia non ci creda

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
IlCera (Guest) 08-11-2018 12:47

Vai Steto.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!