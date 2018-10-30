Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Canberra: LIVE i risultati del Primo Turno. Sconfitte per Vilardo e Petrone (VIDEO)

30/10/2018 08:00 2 commenti
Alessandro Petrone nella foto
AUS Challenger Canberra 2 CH | Cemento | $75.000 – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Andrew Harris AUS vs Bradley Mousley AUS

CH Canberra 2
Andrew Harris
0
7
4
4
Bradley Mousley
0
6
6
0
Vincitore: A. HARRIS per ritiro
2. Max Purcell AUS vs [4] Alex Bolt AUS

CH Canberra 2
Max Purcell
6
6
6
Alex Bolt [4]
1
7
4
Vincitore: M. PURCELL
3. [3] Jordan Thompson AUS vs [WC] Jeremy Beale AUS

CH Canberra 2
Jordan Thompson [3]
6
6
Jeremy Beale
2
2
Vincitore: J. THOMPSON
4. [5] Marc Polmans AUS vs James Duckworth AUS (non prima ore: 03:30)

CH Canberra 2
Marc Polmans [5]
6
6
6
James Duckworth
7
4
7
Vincitore: J. DUCKWORTH
5. Jeremy Beale AUS / Thomas Fancutt AUS vs [WC] James Frawley AUS / Jacob Grills AUS (non prima ore: 05:00)

CH Canberra 2
Jeremy Beale / Thomas Fancutt
7
3
10
James Frawley / Jacob Grills
6
6
7
Vincitori: BEALE / FANCUTT
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sebastian Fanselow GER vs [2] Yoshihito Nishioka JPN

CH Canberra 2
Sebastian Fanselow
3
2
Yoshihito Nishioka [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. NISHIOKA
2. [WC] Luke Saville AUS vs [WC] Aleksandar Vukic AUS

CH Canberra 2
Luke Saville
6
6
Aleksandar Vukic
3
3
Vincitore: L. SAVILLE
3. Blake Ellis AUS vs [8] Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN (non prima ore: 02:00)

CH Canberra 2
Blake Ellis
7
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama [8]
6
3
Vincitore: B. ELLIS
4. Akira Santillan AUS vs Alessandro Petrone ITA

CH Canberra 2
Akira Santillan
5
7
6
Alessandro Petrone
7
6
1
Vincitore: A. SANTILLAN
5. [1] Max Purcell AUS / Luke Saville AUS vs Yoshihito Nishioka JPN / Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN (non prima ore: 04:30)

CH Canberra 2
Max Purcell / Luke Saville [1]
6
5
10
Edward Bourchier / Harry Bourchier
4
7
4
Vincitori: PURCELL / SAVILLE
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [LL] Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs Maverick Banes AUS
CH Canberra 2
Tung-Lin Wu
6
6
Maverick Banes
4
4
Vincitore: T. WU
2. Maxime Janvier FRA vs [Q] Brydan Klein GBR

CH Canberra 2
Maxime Janvier
6
6
Brydan Klein
4
3
Vincitore: M. JANVIER
3. Nicola Kuhn ESP vs [Q] Francesco Vilardo ITA (non prima ore: 02:00)

CH Canberra 2
Nicola Kuhn
6
6
Francesco Vilardo
1
3
Vincitore: N. KUHN
4. Yannick Mertens BEL vs [Q] Rubin Statham NZL

CH Canberra 2
Yannick Mertens
3
7
5
Rubin Statham
6
6
7
Vincitore: R. STATHAM
5. Hiroki Moriya JPN / Yosuke Watanuki JPN vs [4] Brydan Klein GBR / Scott Puodziunas AUS (non prima ore: 04:30)

CH Canberra 2
Hiroki Moriya / Yosuke Watanuki
3
7
10
Brydan Klein / Scott Puodziunas [4]
6
6
8
Vincitori: MORIYA / WATANUKI
2 commenti

grandepaci (Guest) 30-10-2018 10:18

ottimo petrone che se pur perdendo ha fatto un set col forte nipponico australiano

 2
Alan Mark nigro (Guest) 30-10-2018 04:04

Ahi Vilardo…

 1
