Challenger Canberra: LIVE i risultati del Primo Turno. Sconfitte per Vilardo e Petrone (VIDEO)

Alessandro Petrone nella foto
Challenger Canberra 2 CH | Cemento | $75.000 – 1° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Andrew Harris vs Bradley Mousley
CH Canberra 2
Andrew Harris•
0
7
4
4
Bradley Mousley
0
6
6
0
Vincitore: A. HARRIS per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Harris
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
B. Mousley
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Mousley
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
B. Mousley
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Harris
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
B. Mousley
0-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
B. Mousley
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Harris
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
ace
6-2*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-6 → 6-6
B. Mousley
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
B. Mousley
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Harris
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
B. Mousley
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 2-3
A. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
B. Mousley
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Harris
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
B. Mousley
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Max Purcell vs [4] Alex Bolt
CH Canberra 2
Max Purcell
6
6
6
Alex Bolt [4]
1
7
4
Vincitore: M. PURCELL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Purcell
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 5-4
M. Purcell
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
M. Purcell
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Bolt
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Purcell
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
ace
2*-5
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Purcell
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Bolt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
A. Bolt
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
A. Bolt
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Purcell
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
M. Purcell
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-1 → 6-1
M. Purcell
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 5-1
M. Purcell
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
ace
1-0 → 2-0
A. Bolt
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
3. [3] Jordan Thompson vs [WC] Jeremy Beale
CH Canberra 2
Jordan Thompson [3]
6
6
Jeremy Beale
2
2
Vincitore: J. THOMPSON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
J. Beale
0-15
df
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
J. Thompson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
J. Beale
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
J. Beale
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Beale
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-2 → 5-2
J. Beale
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
J. Beale
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. [5] Marc Polmans vs James Duckworth (non prima ore: 03:30)
CH Canberra 2
Marc Polmans [5]
6
6
6
James Duckworth
7
4
7
Vincitore: J. DUCKWORTH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
ace
3-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
M. Polmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Duckworth
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
M. Polmans
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
M. Polmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Polmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Polmans
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
5. Jeremy Beale / Thomas Fancutt vs [WC] James Frawley / Jacob Grills (non prima ore: 05:00)
CH Canberra 2
Jeremy Beale / Thomas Fancutt
7
3
10
James Frawley / Jacob Grills
6
6
7
Vincitori: BEALE / FANCUTT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Beale / Fancutt
1-0
2-0
2-1
2-2
3-2
4-2
4-3
4-4
5-4
5-5
6-5
7-5
8-5
9-5
9-6
9-7
df
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Frawley / Grills
3-5 → 3-6
J. Beale / Fancutt
2-5 → 3-5
J. Frawley / Grills
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 2-5
J. Beale / Fancutt
1-4 → 1-5
J. Frawley / Grills
1-3 → 1-4
J. Beale / Fancutt
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
1-2 → 1-3
J. Frawley / Grills
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Beale / Fancutt
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Frawley / Grills
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
0-5*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
ace
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
ace
7-7*
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
J. Frawley / Grills
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
J. Beale / Fancutt
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
J. Frawley / Grills
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Beale / Fancutt
4-4 → 5-4
J. Frawley / Grills
4-3 → 4-4
J. Beale / Fancutt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Frawley / Grills
3-2 → 3-3
J. Beale / Fancutt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Frawley / Grills
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Beale / Fancutt
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
J. Frawley / Grills
0-1 → 0-2
J. Beale / Fancutt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Court 5 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sebastian Fanselow vs [2] Yoshihito Nishioka
CH Canberra 2
Sebastian Fanselow
3
2
Yoshihito Nishioka [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. NISHIOKA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Fanselow
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
2-5 → 2-6
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Fanselow
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Fanselow
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Fanselow
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-5 → 3-6
Y. Nishioka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
S. Fanselow
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Luke Saville vs [WC] Aleksandar Vukic
CH Canberra 2
Luke Saville
6
6
Aleksandar Vukic
3
3
Vincitore: L. SAVILLE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Vukic
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
L. Saville
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
L. Saville
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Vukic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
L. Saville
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Vukic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
L. Saville
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Vukic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
L. Saville
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
L. Saville
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. Vukic
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
3-0 → 3-1
3. Blake Ellis vs [8] Yasutaka Uchiyama (non prima ore: 02:00)
CH Canberra 2
Blake Ellis
7
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama [8]
6
3
Vincitore: B. ELLIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
B. Ellis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
B. Ellis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
10*-9
6-6 → 7-6
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
B. Ellis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 5-3
B. Ellis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
B. Ellis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
4. Akira Santillan vs Alessandro Petrone
CH Canberra 2
Akira Santillan
5
7
6
Alessandro Petrone
7
6
1
Vincitore: A. SANTILLAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Petrone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
A. Santillan
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Petrone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Petrone
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
6-5 → 6-6
A. Santillan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Petrone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Santillan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Santillan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
A. Petrone
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Petrone
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Santillan
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Petrone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
A. Santillan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
A. Petrone
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
A. Petrone
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
A. Santillan
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
A. Petrone
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
5. [1] Max Purcell / Luke Saville vs Yoshihito Nishioka / Yasutaka Uchiyama (non prima ore: 04:30)
CH Canberra 2
Max Purcell / Luke Saville [1]
6
5
10
Edward Bourchier / Harry Bourchier
4
7
4
Vincitori: PURCELL / SAVILLE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Purcell / Saville
0-1
1-1
2-1
3-1
4-1
4-2
5-2
7-2
7-3
7-4
8-4
9-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Purcell / Saville
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
E. Bourchier / Bourchier
5-5 → 5-6
M. Purcell / Saville
5-4 → 5-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 23:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [LL] Tung-Lin Wu
vs Maverick Banes
CH Canberra 2
Tung-Lin Wu
6
6
Maverick Banes
4
4
Vincitore: T. WU
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Wu
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Banes
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
M. Banes
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
T. Wu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Banes
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Banes
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
T. Wu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Wu
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
M. Banes
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Banes
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Banes
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Maxime Janvier vs [Q] Brydan Klein
CH Canberra 2
Maxime Janvier
6
6
Brydan Klein
4
3
Vincitore: M. JANVIER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Klein
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
B. Klein
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
B. Klein
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Klein
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
B. Klein
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Janvier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Klein
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Nicola Kuhn vs [Q] Francesco Vilardo (non prima ore: 02:00)
CH Canberra 2
Nicola Kuhn
6
6
Francesco Vilardo
1
3
Vincitore: N. KUHN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
F. Vilardo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
F. Vilardo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-0 → 3-1
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Vilardo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
N. Kuhn
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
F. Vilardo
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
4. Yannick Mertens vs [Q] Rubin Statham
CH Canberra 2
Yannick Mertens
3
7
5
Rubin Statham
6
6
7
Vincitore: R. STATHAM
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Mertens
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
R. Statham
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Mertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
R. Statham
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
R. Statham
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
df
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
R. Statham
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
6-5 → 6-6
Y. Mertens
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Mertens
0-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Mertens
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
R. Statham
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
R. Statham
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Mertens
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Mertens
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
R. Statham
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Mertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Mertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
R. Statham
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
5. Hiroki Moriya / Yosuke Watanuki vs [4] Brydan Klein / Scott Puodziunas (non prima ore: 04:30)
CH Canberra 2
Hiroki Moriya / Yosuke Watanuki
3
7
10
Brydan Klein / Scott Puodziunas [4]
6
6
8
Vincitori: MORIYA / WATANUKI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Moriya / Watanuki
0-1
1-1
2-1
2-2
2-3
3-3
4-3
4-4
4-5
5-5
6-5
6-6
6-7
ace
7-7
7-8
8-8
df
9-8
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
ace
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
ace
3*-4
df
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
B. Klein / Puodziunas
6-5 → 6-6
H. Moriya / Watanuki
5-5 → 6-5
B. Klein / Puodziunas
5-4 → 5-5
H. Moriya / Watanuki
4-4 → 5-4
B. Klein / Puodziunas
4-3 → 4-4
H. Moriya / Watanuki
3-3 → 4-3
B. Klein / Puodziunas
3-2 → 3-3
H. Moriya / Watanuki
2-2 → 3-2
B. Klein / Puodziunas
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
H. Moriya / Watanuki
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
B. Klein / Puodziunas
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
H. Moriya / Watanuki
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Klein / Puodziunas
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
H. Moriya / Watanuki
2-5 → 3-5
B. Klein / Puodziunas
2-4 → 2-5
H. Moriya / Watanuki
2-3 → 2-4
B. Klein / Puodziunas
2-2 → 2-3
H. Moriya / Watanuki
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
B. Klein / Puodziunas
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
H. Moriya / Watanuki
1-0 → 2-0
B. Klein / Puodziunas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
2 commenti
ottimo petrone che se pur perdendo ha fatto un set col forte nipponico australiano
Ahi Vilardo…