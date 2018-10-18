Challenger Ningbo: Live i risultati del Secondo Turno. Thomas Fabbiano e Federico Gaio ai quarti di finale. I due si sfideranno per un posto in semifinale (VIDEO)

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

18/10/2018 08:18 13 commenti
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
CHN Challenger Ningbo CH | Cemento | $150.000 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Tatsuma Ito JPN vs [WC] Rigele Te CHN

CH Ningbo
Tatsuma Ito [8]
6
6
Rigele Te
4
4
Vincitore: T. ITO
2. Hiroki Moriya JPN vs [3] Thomas Fabbiano ITA

CH Ningbo
Hiroki Moriya
4
4
Thomas Fabbiano [3]
6
6
Vincitore: T. FABBIANO
3. Renta Tokuda JPN vs [2] Radu Albot MDA

CH Ningbo
Renta Tokuda
4
6
Radu Albot [2]
6
7
Vincitore: R. ALBOT
4. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP / Federico Gaio ITA vs [2] Mao-Xin Gong CHN / Ze Zhang CHN

CH Ningbo
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina / Federico Gaio
2
3
Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang [2]
6
6
Vincitori: GONG / ZHANG
Court 7 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Go Soeda JPN vs Federico Gaio ITA

CH Ningbo
Go Soeda
4
6
Federico Gaio
6
7
Vincitore: F. GAIO
2. [4] Hsien-Yin Peng TPE / Sonchat Ratiwatana THA vs Miomir Kecmanovic SRB / Zhe Li CHN

CH Ningbo
Hsien-Yin Peng / Sonchat Ratiwatana [4]
3
6
Miomir Kecmanovic / Zhe Li
6
7
Vincitori: KECMANOVIC / LI
3. N.Sriram Balaji IND / Saketh Myneni IND vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND / Arjun Kadhe IND

CH Ningbo
N.Sriram Balaji / Saketh Myneni
3
6
7
Prajnesh Gunneswaran / Arjun Kadhe
6
2
10
Vincitori: GUNNESWARAN / KADHE
4. [1] Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Christopher Rungkat INA vs [WC] Fajing Sun CHN / Rigele Te CHN

CH Ningbo
Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat [1]
6
6
Fajing Sun / Rigele Te
4
2
Vincitori: HSIEH / RUNGKAT
13 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Des10 (Guest) 18-10-2018 10:55

Scritto da Fabio1978
Fino a Baldi ho contato ben 20 azzurri che tra MD e Quali potrebbero andare in Australia. Pazzesco risultato!

Sarebbe un grande evento! Complimenti alla nostra armata!

 13
gisva 18-10-2018 10:09

Speriamo che Fabbiano abbia le energie per chiudere l’anno nei 100.

 12
Maia 18-10-2018 09:32

È vero che avremo un italiano in semifinale però… questi derby sono, per me, sempre difficili, della serie “contenta per uno, dispiaciuta per l’altro”.

 11
ASHTONEATON 18-10-2018 09:22

Complimenti ai nostri due alfieri!!!
Italia – Giappone 2 a 0….
Ora derbissimo con ovviamente Fabbiano favorito!

 10
Luca96 18-10-2018 09:06

Bravi ragazzi! E ora uno in semifinale ci arriva 😉

 9
Fabio1978 (Guest) 18-10-2018 08:48

Fino a Baldi ho contato ben 20 azzurri che tra MD e Quali potrebbero andare in Australia. Pazzesco risultato!

 8
Baruz (Guest) 18-10-2018 08:46

Scritto da Becuzzi_style
Molto bene Gaio…arrivato a 211 punti in stagione.
Ne mancano una 20na per gli Australian Open

Ho una domanda per i più esperti: col passaggio al transition tour i punti ITF di quest’anno quando vengono annullati? Perché se fosse a fine 2018 sia Gaio che Baldi sarebbero praticamente certi di andare in Australia visto che di ITF non ne hanno praticamente giocati
Grazie

 7
Dad (Guest) 18-10-2018 08:19

E bravo anche Fabbiano! Così abbiamo sicuramente un italiano in semifinale con ben 40 punti

 6
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 18-10-2018 07:39

Molto bene Gaio…arrivato a 211 punti in stagione.
Ne mancano una 20na per gli Australian Open

 5
grandepaci (Guest) 18-10-2018 07:15

ottimo gaio quali australian garantite

 4
Circo (Guest) 18-10-2018 06:46

È uno!

 3
Nino88 (Guest) 18-10-2018 06:46

Bravo Gaio!

 2
Avide 18-10-2018 06:42

Bravo Federico ha vinto la partita con diritto e servizio.

 1
