Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Challenger Ningbo: Live i risultati del Secondo Turno. Thomas Fabbiano e Federico Gaio ai quarti di finale. I due si sfideranno per un posto in semifinale (VIDEO)
Challenger Ningbo CH | Cemento | $150.000 – 2° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [8] Tatsuma Ito vs [WC] Rigele Te
CH Ningbo
Tatsuma Ito [8]
6
6
Rigele Te
4
4
Vincitore: T. ITO
2. Hiroki Moriya vs [3] Thomas Fabbiano
CH Ningbo
Hiroki Moriya
4
4
Thomas Fabbiano [3]
6
6
Vincitore: T. FABBIANO
3. Renta Tokuda vs [2] Radu Albot
CH Ningbo
Renta Tokuda
4
6
Radu Albot [2]
6
7
Vincitore: R. ALBOT
4. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina / Federico Gaio vs [2] Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang
CH Ningbo
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina / Federico Gaio
2
3
Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang [2]
6
6
Vincitori: GONG / ZHANG
Court 7 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Go Soeda vs Federico Gaio
CH Ningbo
Go Soeda
4
6
Federico Gaio
6
7
Vincitore: F. GAIO
2. [4] Hsien-Yin Peng / Sonchat Ratiwatana vs Miomir Kecmanovic / Zhe Li
CH Ningbo
Hsien-Yin Peng / Sonchat Ratiwatana [4]
3
6
Miomir Kecmanovic / Zhe Li
6
7
Vincitori: KECMANOVIC / LI
3. N.Sriram Balaji / Saketh Myneni vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran / Arjun Kadhe
CH Ningbo
N.Sriram Balaji / Saketh Myneni
3
6
7
Prajnesh Gunneswaran / Arjun Kadhe
6
2
10
Vincitori: GUNNESWARAN / KADHE
4. [1] Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat vs [WC] Fajing Sun / Rigele Te
CH Ningbo
Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat [1]
6
6
Fajing Sun / Rigele Te
4
2
Vincitori: HSIEH / RUNGKAT
Sarebbe un grande evento! Complimenti alla nostra armata!
Speriamo che Fabbiano abbia le energie per chiudere l’anno nei 100.
È vero che avremo un italiano in semifinale però… questi derby sono, per me, sempre difficili, della serie “contenta per uno, dispiaciuta per l’altro”.
Complimenti ai nostri due alfieri!!!
Italia – Giappone 2 a 0….
Ora derbissimo con ovviamente Fabbiano favorito!
Bravi ragazzi! E ora uno in semifinale ci arriva 😉
Fino a Baldi ho contato ben 20 azzurri che tra MD e Quali potrebbero andare in Australia. Pazzesco risultato!
Ho una domanda per i più esperti: col passaggio al transition tour i punti ITF di quest’anno quando vengono annullati? Perché se fosse a fine 2018 sia Gaio che Baldi sarebbero praticamente certi di andare in Australia visto che di ITF non ne hanno praticamente giocati
Grazie
E bravo anche Fabbiano! Così abbiamo sicuramente un italiano in semifinale con ben 40 punti
Molto bene Gaio…arrivato a 211 punti in stagione.
Ne mancano una 20na per gli Australian Open
ottimo gaio quali australian garantite
È uno!
Bravo Gaio!
Bravo Federico ha vinto la partita con diritto e servizio.