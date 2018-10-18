Challenger Ningbo: Live i risultati del Secondo Turno. Thomas Fabbiano e Federico Gaio ai quarti di finale. I due si sfideranno per un posto in semifinale (VIDEO)

Challenger Ningbo CH | Cemento | $150.000 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [8] Tatsuma Ito vs [WC] Rigele Te



CH Ningbo Tatsuma Ito [8] Tatsuma Ito [8] 6 6 Rigele Te Rigele Te 4 4 Vincitore: T. ITO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 T. Ito 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 R. Te 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-3 → 5-4 T. Ito 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 R. Te 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. Ito 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 R. Te 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 2-2 → 3-2 T. Ito 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 R. Te 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 T. Ito 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 R. Te 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 T. Ito 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 R. Te 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 5-3 → 5-4 T. Ito 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 R. Te 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. Ito 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 R. Te 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 T. Ito 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 R. Te 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 T. Ito 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 R. Te 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. Hiroki Moriya vs [3] Thomas Fabbiano



CH Ningbo Hiroki Moriya Hiroki Moriya 4 4 Thomas Fabbiano [3] Thomas Fabbiano [3] 6 6 Vincitore: T. FABBIANO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 H. Moriya 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 H. Moriya 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 H. Moriya 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 T. Fabbiano 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 H. Moriya 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 H. Moriya 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 H. Moriya 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 4-4 → 4-5 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-3 → 4-4 H. Moriya 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. Fabbiano 0-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 H. Moriya 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 T. Fabbiano 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 H. Moriya 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 H. Moriya 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

3. Renta Tokuda vs [2] Radu Albot



CH Ningbo Renta Tokuda Renta Tokuda 4 6 Radu Albot [2] Radu Albot [2] 6 7 Vincitore: R. ALBOT Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* ace 1-1* 1*-2 1*-3 1-4* 1-5* 2*-5 2*-6 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 R. Tokuda 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-4 → 5-5 R. Tokuda 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 R. Albot 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 4-4 R. Tokuda 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 R. Tokuda 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 R. Albot 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 R. Tokuda 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 2-1 R. Albot 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 1-0 → 2-0 R. Tokuda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 R. Tokuda 15-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 3-4 → 3-5 R. Tokuda 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 R. Tokuda 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 R. Albot 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-2 → 1-3 R. Tokuda 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 R. Albot 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 R. Tokuda 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

4. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina / Federico Gaio vs [2] Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang



CH Ningbo Alejandro Davidovich Fokina / Federico Gaio Alejandro Davidovich Fokina / Federico Gaio 2 3 Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang [2] Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang [2] 6 6 Vincitori: GONG / ZHANG Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 A. Davidovich Fokina / Gaio 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-5 → 3-6 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 A. Davidovich Fokina / Gaio 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 A. Davidovich Fokina / Gaio 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 1-3 → 2-3 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Davidovich Fokina / Gaio 15-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 A. Davidovich Fokina / Gaio 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 M. Gong / Zhang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 A. Davidovich Fokina / Gaio 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 2-4 → 2-5 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 A. Davidovich Fokina / Gaio 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 1-3 → 2-3 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 A. Davidovich Fokina / Gaio 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 M. Gong / Zhang 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 A. Davidovich Fokina / Gaio 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 7 – Ora italiana: 06:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. Go Soeda vs Federico Gaio



CH Ningbo Go Soeda Go Soeda 4 6 Federico Gaio Federico Gaio 6 7 Vincitore: F. GAIO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 2*-1 df 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 4*-3 4*-4 5-5* 5*-6 6*-6 6-7* 7-7* 7*-8 6-6 → 6-7 F. Gaio 30-0 ace 6-5 → 6-6 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 F. Gaio 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 G. Soeda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 4-5 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 3-5 G. Soeda 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 3-4 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 G. Soeda 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 3-2 F. Gaio 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 G. Soeda 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-5 → 4-6 G. Soeda 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 G. Soeda 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 F. Gaio 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 G. Soeda 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-3 → 2-3 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-2 → 1-3 G. Soeda 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 F. Gaio 15-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 G. Soeda 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. [4] Hsien-Yin Peng / Sonchat Ratiwatana vs Miomir Kecmanovic / Zhe Li



CH Ningbo Hsien-Yin Peng / Sonchat Ratiwatana [4] Hsien-Yin Peng / Sonchat Ratiwatana [4] 3 6 Miomir Kecmanovic / Zhe Li Miomir Kecmanovic / Zhe Li 6 7 Vincitori: KECMANOVIC / LI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 2*-1 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 3*-5 4-5* 5-5* df 5*-6 6-6 → 6-7 M. Kecmanovic / Li 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 H. Peng / Ratiwatana 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 6-5 M. Kecmanovic / Li 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 H. Peng / Ratiwatana 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 M. Kecmanovic / Li 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 4-3 → 4-4 H. Peng / Ratiwatana 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 3-3 → 4-3 M. Kecmanovic / Li 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 H. Peng / Ratiwatana 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Kecmanovic / Li 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 H. Peng / Ratiwatana 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Kecmanovic / Li 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 H. Peng / Ratiwatana 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 M. Kecmanovic / Li 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-5 → 3-6 H. Peng / Ratiwatana 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-5 → 3-5 M. Kecmanovic / Li 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 H. Peng / Ratiwatana 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 M. Kecmanovic / Li 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 H. Peng / Ratiwatana 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 M. Kecmanovic / Li 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 H. Peng / Ratiwatana 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Kecmanovic / Li 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

3. N.Sriram Balaji / Saketh Myneni vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran / Arjun Kadhe



CH Ningbo N.Sriram Balaji / Saketh Myneni N.Sriram Balaji / Saketh Myneni 3 6 7 Prajnesh Gunneswaran / Arjun Kadhe Prajnesh Gunneswaran / Arjun Kadhe 6 2 10 Vincitori: GUNNESWARAN / KADHE Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-10 N. Balaji / Myneni 0-1 0-2 ace 1-2 2-2 3-2 3-3 3-4 4-4 5-4 5-5 ace 5-6 5-7 6-7 6-8 6-9 7-9 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 P. Gunneswaran / Kadhe 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 5-2 → 6-2 N. Balaji / Myneni 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 P. Gunneswaran / Kadhe 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-2 → 4-2 N. Balaji / Myneni 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 P. Gunneswaran / Kadhe 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 N. Balaji / Myneni 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 P. Gunneswaran / Kadhe 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-0 → 1-1 N. Balaji / Myneni 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 P. Gunneswaran / Kadhe 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-5 → 3-6 N. Balaji / Myneni 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 P. Gunneswaran / Kadhe 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 N. Balaji / Myneni 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-3 → 3-3 P. Gunneswaran / Kadhe 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 N. Balaji / Myneni 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 P. Gunneswaran / Kadhe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 N. Balaji / Myneni 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 P. Gunneswaran / Kadhe 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

4. [1] Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat vs [WC] Fajing Sun / Rigele Te

