WTA Hong Kong: Live i risultati con il dettagliato del Day 2

09/10/2018 08:55 Nessun commento
Garbine Muguruza nella foto
CHN WTA Hong Kong International | Cemento | $500.000 – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Christina Mchale USA vs [WC] Eudice Chong HKG

WTA Hong Kong
Christina Mchale
6
6
6
Eudice Chong
7
2
1
Vincitore: C. MCHALE
2. [WC] Ling Zhang HKG vs [6] Qiang Wang CHN

WTA Hong Kong
Ling Zhang
0
2
Qiang Wang [6]
6
6
Vincitore: Q. WANG
3. [4] Garbiñe Muguruza ESP vs Sara Sorribes Tormo ESP (non prima ore: 14:30)

WTA Hong Kong
Garbiñe Muguruza [4]
0
6
0
Sara Sorribes Tormo
0
3
0
4. [1] Elina Svitolina UKR vs [WC] Priscilla Hon AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [7] Daria Gavrilova AUS vs Zarina Diyas KAZ

WTA Hong Kong
Daria Gavrilova [7]
3
7
6
Zarina Diyas
6
5
1
Vincitore: D. GAVRILOVA
2. Samantha Stosur AUS vs [Q] Nao Hibino JPN

WTA Hong Kong
Samantha Stosur
3
3
Nao Hibino
6
6
Vincitore: N. HIBINO
3. [Q] Sabina Sharipova UZB vs Shuai Zhang CHN

WTA Hong Kong
Sabina Sharipova
15
3
4
Shuai Zhang
40
6
4
2 palle break Secondo servizio
4. Jennifer Brady USA / Monica Niculescu ROU vs [2] Alicja Rosolska POL / Abigail Spears USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Monica Niculescu ROU vs [Q] Ons Jabeur TUN
WTA Hong Kong
Monica Niculescu
4
7
6
Ons Jabeur
6
6
4
Vincitore: M. NICULESCU
2. [Q] Bibiane Schoofs NED vs [Q] Lesley Kerkhove NED

WTA Hong Kong
Bibiane Schoofs
4
0
Lesley Kerkhove
6
6
Vincitore: L. KERKHOVE
3. [LL] Caroline Dolehide USA vs Ana Bogdan ROU

WTA Hong Kong
Caroline Dolehide
0
7
1
Ana Bogdan
0
6
4
Let
4. [4] Shuko Aoyama JPN / Lidziya Marozava BLR vs Aleksandra Krunic SRB / Arina Rodionova AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare