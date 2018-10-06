Challenger Tashkent: Tabellone principale. Federico Gaio esordirà con Denis Istomin, tds n.2

Main Draw Challenger Tashkent | Cemento | $75.000

(1) Basic, Mirza vs Nedelko, Ivan

Oliveira, Goncalo vs (WC) Voronin, Dimitriy

(WC) Avidzba, Alen vs Nedovyesov, Aleksandr

Kolar, Zdenek vs (6) Majchrzak, Kamil

(4) Rosol, Lukas vs Milojevic, Nikola

Karlovskiy, Evgeny vs Lee, Duckhee

Qualifier vs Kamke, Tobias

(WC) Karimov, Jurabek vs (8) Safwat, Mohamed

(7) Brands, Daniel vs Ignatik, Uladzimir

(PR) Gerasimov, Egor vs Qualifier

(WC) Sultanov, Khumoyun vs Santillan, Akira

Qualifier vs (3) Lopez Perez, Enrique

(5) Vatutin, Alexey vs Qualifier

Petrovic, Danilo vs Griekspoor, Scott

Bublik, Alexander vs Yang, Tsung-Hua

Gaio, Federico vs (2) Istomin, Denis