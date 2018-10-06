Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tashkent: Tabellone principale. Federico Gaio esordirà con Denis Istomin, tds n.2

06/10/2018 11:51 20 commenti
Federico Gaio nella foto
Federico Gaio nella foto

UBZ Main Draw Challenger Tashkent | Cemento | $75.000

(1) Basic, Mirza BIH vs Nedelko, Ivan RUS
Oliveira, Goncalo POR vs (WC) Voronin, Dimitriy RUS
(WC) Avidzba, Alen RUS vs Nedovyesov, Aleksandr KAZ
Kolar, Zdenek CZE vs (6) Majchrzak, Kamil POL

(4) Rosol, Lukas CZE vs Milojevic, Nikola SRB
Karlovskiy, Evgeny RUS vs Lee, Duckhee KOR
Qualifier vs Kamke, Tobias GER
(WC) Karimov, Jurabek UZB vs (8) Safwat, Mohamed EGY

(7) Brands, Daniel GER vs Ignatik, Uladzimir BLR
(PR) Gerasimov, Egor BLR vs Qualifier
(WC) Sultanov, Khumoyun UZB vs Santillan, Akira AUS
Qualifier vs (3) Lopez Perez, Enrique ESP

(5) Vatutin, Alexey RUS vs Qualifier
Petrovic, Danilo SRB vs Griekspoor, Scott NED
Bublik, Alexander KAZ vs Yang, Tsung-Hua TPE
Gaio, Federico ITA vs (2) Istomin, Denis UZB

rafapedo 06-10-2018 15:10

BRANDS

ROSOL

BASIC
ISTOMIN

KOLAR
KAMKE
Q
GRIEKSPOOR

 20
20
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Goulta27 06-10-2018 14:32

Brands

Basic

Rosol
Istomin

Nedovyesov
Kamke
Santillan
Vatutin

 19
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lollo99 06-10-2018 14:00

Basic

Istomin

Rosol
Brands

Nedovyesov
Kamke
Santillan
Griekspoor

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
l Occhio di Sauron 06-10-2018 13:42

ISTOMIN

BASIC

MILOJEVIC
GERASIMOV

NEDOVYESOV
KAMKE
SANTILLAN
GRIEKSPOOR

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
miky85 06-10-2018 13:31

Istomin

Nedoviesov

Rosol
Lopez Perez

BASIC
Rosol
Ignatik
Grirkspoor

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ric (Guest) 06-10-2018 13:29

Gaio o prende subito al primo turno un testa di serie o prende quello che alla fine vince il torneo.

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Darios80 (Guest) 06-10-2018 13:23

Gaio penso sia il tennista più sfigato nei sorteggi

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pizzarra (Guest) 06-10-2018 13:21

Che culo Gaio….meglio che faccia un viaggio Lourdes per farsi benedire

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Andrea67 (Guest) 06-10-2018 13:20

Complimenti al sorteggio. Speriamo che Istomin non giochi.

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tomax (Guest) 06-10-2018 13:15

Gaio è veramente sfigato.a quel livello e in questi tornei il tabellone diventa decisivo e può valere secondo me anche 50 60 posti in un anno

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
brizz 06-10-2018 13:13

istomin

basic

rosol
brands

nedovyesov
kamke
santillan
griekspoor

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Antony (Guest) 06-10-2018 13:06

BASIC
NEDOVYESOV

ROSOL
KAMKE

BRANDS
SANTILLAN

VATUTIN
ISTOMIN

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
patrick 06-10-2018 12:54

Istomin

Basic

Rosol
Gerasimov

Nedovyesov
Safwat
Santillan
Petrovic

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Paolo (Guest) 06-10-2018 12:54

deve solo sperare nella stanchezza dell’uzbeko vincitore questa settimana ad Astana

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mmarco82 06-10-2018 12:43

Basic

Istomin

Rosol
Lopez Perez

Kolar
Kamke
Brands
Vatutin

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
il_sempreverde 06-10-2018 12:23

Mamma che sfiga Gaio! 😳

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gianluca Naso (Guest) 06-10-2018 12:18

ISTOMIN

ROSOL

NEDOVYESOV
BRANDS

BASIC
KAMKE
SANTILLAN
VATUTIN

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gianluca il grande 06-10-2018 12:06

Istomin

Rosol

Basic
Lopez Perez

Majchrzak
Safwat
Brands
Vatutin

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Makiri 06-10-2018 12:03

istomin

basic

rosol
brands

nedovyesov
safwat
santillan
grieskpoor s.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dany 06-10-2018 12:03

ISTOMIN

ROSOL

BASIC
BRANDS

NEDOVYESOV
KAMKE
SANTILLAN
GRIEKSPOOR

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!