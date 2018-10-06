Challenger Tashkent: Tabellone principale. Federico Gaio esordirà con Denis Istomin, tds n.2
Main Draw Challenger Tashkent | Cemento | $75.000
(1) Basic, Mirza vs Nedelko, Ivan
Oliveira, Goncalo vs (WC) Voronin, Dimitriy
(WC) Avidzba, Alen vs Nedovyesov, Aleksandr
Kolar, Zdenek vs (6) Majchrzak, Kamil
(4) Rosol, Lukas vs Milojevic, Nikola
Karlovskiy, Evgeny vs Lee, Duckhee
Qualifier vs Kamke, Tobias
(WC) Karimov, Jurabek vs (8) Safwat, Mohamed
(7) Brands, Daniel vs Ignatik, Uladzimir
(PR) Gerasimov, Egor vs Qualifier
(WC) Sultanov, Khumoyun vs Santillan, Akira
Qualifier vs (3) Lopez Perez, Enrique
(5) Vatutin, Alexey vs Qualifier
Petrovic, Danilo vs Griekspoor, Scott
Bublik, Alexander vs Yang, Tsung-Hua
Gaio, Federico vs (2) Istomin, Denis
