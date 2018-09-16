Challenger Shanghai CH | Cemento | $75.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Kaohsiung: Qualificazioni. Alessandro Bega al secondo turno (LIVE)
16/09/2018 09:03 1 commento
Challenger Kaohsiung | Indoor | $150.000 – 2° turno quali
Sidharth Rawat vs [8] Alessandro Bega (non prima ore: 09:00)
CH Kaohsiung
Sidharth Rawat
6
2
Alessandro Bega [8]
7
6
Vincitore: A. BEGA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
2-6
S. Rawat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
S. Rawat
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Bega
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Rawat
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
S. Rawat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-7
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
S. Rawat
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Rawat
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-3 → 4-4
S. Rawat
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Rawat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Rawat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
S. Rawat
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
in caso di successo, al turno decisivo affronterà:
[3] Akira Santillan vs Wei-De Lin 2° incontro dalle ore 5
CH Kaohsiung
Akira Santillan [3]
6
6
Wei-De Lin
0
1
Vincitore: A. SANTILLAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-1
A. Santillan
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
5-1 → 6-1
W. Lin
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Santillan
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
3-1 → 4-1
W. Lin
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-0 → 3-1
A. Santillan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
W. Lin
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Santillan
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-0
W. Lin
15-0
30-0
30-30
df
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
A. Santillan
30-0
ace
ace
4-0 → 5-0
W. Lin
0-15
15-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
A. Santillan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
2-0 → 3-0
W. Lin
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
A. Santillan
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: Bega, Challenger Kaohsiung, Challenger Kaohsiung 2018
1 commento
Che Bega!!!