Challenger Kaohsiung: Qualificazioni. Alessandro Bega al secondo turno (LIVE)

16/09/2018 09:03 1 commento
Alessandro Bega
Alessandro Bega

TPE Challenger Kaohsiung | Indoor | $150.000 – 2° turno quali

Sidharth Rawat IND vs [8] Alessandro Bega ITA (non prima ore: 09:00)

CH Kaohsiung
Sidharth Rawat
6
2
Alessandro Bega [8]
7
6
Vincitore: A. BEGA
Mostra dettagli



in caso di successo, al turno decisivo affronterà:

[3] Akira Santillan AUS vs Wei-De Lin TPE 2° incontro dalle ore 5

CH Kaohsiung
Akira Santillan [3]
6
6
Wei-De Lin
0
1
Vincitore: A. SANTILLAN
Mostra dettagli

1 commento

Stefan (Guest) 16-09-2018 09:36

Che Bega!!!

 1
