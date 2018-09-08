Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Istanbul: Il Tabellone Principale. Thomas Fabbiano guida il seeding

08/09/2018 14:16 3 commenti
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989

TUR Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $75.000
(1) Fabbiano, Thomas ITA vs (Alt) Grenier, Hugo FRA
Safranek, Vaclav CZE vs Bonzi, Benjamin FRA
Yevseyev, Denis KAZ vs Viola, Matteo ITA
Masur, Daniel GER vs (5) Lestienne, Constant FRA

(4) Halys, Quentin FRA vs (WC) Kuhn, Nicola ESP
Nedovyesov, Aleksandr KAZ vs (WC) Metreveli, Aleksandre GEO
Qualifier vs (WC) Yuksel, Anil TUR
Qualifier vs (7) Griekspoor, Tallon NED

(8) Miedler, Lucas AUT vs (SE) Couacaud, Enzo FRA
Qualifier vs Benchetrit, Elliot FRA
Janvier, Maxime FRA vs Hoang, Antoine FRA
Oliveira, Goncalo POR vs (3) Menendez-Maceiras, Adrian ESP

(6) Otte, Oscar GER vs Ward, James GBR
(WC) Kirkin, Ergi TUR vs Ilkel, Cem TUR
Menezes, Joao BRA vs Qualifier
Kamke, Tobias GER vs (2) Moutet, Corentin FRA

3 commenti

romanu79 08-09-2018 14:59

FABBIANO

MOUTET

HALYS
MENENDEZ

LESTIENNE
GRIEKSPOOR
COUACAUD
OTTE

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tomax (Guest) 08-09-2018 14:56

Torneo da vincere poi speriamo riesca a fare una buona stagione asiatica. Obiettivo 100 a fine anno e main draw di Melbourne

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Domi (Guest) 08-09-2018 14:54

Può vincerlo Thomas, e a mani basse!

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!