Challenger Istanbul: Il Tabellone Principale. Thomas Fabbiano guida il seeding
Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $75.000
(1) Fabbiano, Thomas vs (Alt) Grenier, Hugo
Safranek, Vaclav vs Bonzi, Benjamin
Yevseyev, Denis vs Viola, Matteo
Masur, Daniel vs (5) Lestienne, Constant
(4) Halys, Quentin vs (WC) Kuhn, Nicola
Nedovyesov, Aleksandr vs (WC) Metreveli, Aleksandre
Qualifier vs (WC) Yuksel, Anil
Qualifier vs (7) Griekspoor, Tallon
(8) Miedler, Lucas vs (SE) Couacaud, Enzo
Qualifier vs Benchetrit, Elliot
Janvier, Maxime vs Hoang, Antoine
Oliveira, Goncalo vs (3) Menendez-Maceiras, Adrian
(6) Otte, Oscar vs Ward, James
(WC) Kirkin, Ergi vs Ilkel, Cem
Menezes, Joao vs Qualifier
Kamke, Tobias vs (2) Moutet, Corentin
3 commenti
Torneo da vincere poi speriamo riesca a fare una buona stagione asiatica. Obiettivo 100 a fine anno e main draw di Melbourne
Può vincerlo Thomas, e a mani basse!