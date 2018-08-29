US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $25.282.400 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiane nei tornei ITF: I risultati del 29 Agosto 2018
29/08/2018 08:39 Nessun commento
1° Turno
ITF Bagnatica – Lim vs Chiesa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Bagnatica – Sanesi vs Paolini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Budapest – Gatto-Monticone vs Zavatska
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Asuncion – Castellano vs Ganga
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Haren – Mccray vs Guglielminotti
ITF Haren
M. Mccray [8]
0
1
S. Guglielminotti•
0
2
Vincitore: S. Guglielminotti per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Guglielminotti
15-0
1-2
M. Mccray
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Guglielminotti
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-0 → 1-1
M. Mccray
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
