Challenger Vancouver: Risultati con il livescore dettagliato della seconda giornata. Nella notte impegnato Thomas Fabbiano

Main Draw Challenger Vancouver | Cemento | $100.000 – Primo turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs [8/WC] Ruben Bemelmans
CH Vancouver
Felix Auger-Aliassime
0
0
Ruben Bemelmans [8]•
0
0
2. [1/WC] Vasek Pospisil vs [WC] Benjamin Sigouin (non prima ore: 04:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Polygon Court – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Gilles Muller vs [SE] Christopher Eubanks
CH Vancouver
Gilles Muller [5]
6
4
6
Christopher Eubanks
4
6
3
Vincitore: G. MULLER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
G. Muller
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
C. Eubanks
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 4-2
G. Muller
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
C. Eubanks
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Muller
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-5 → 4-5
G. Muller
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
df
ace
2-4 → 3-4
C. Eubanks
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
G. Muller
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
df
2-2 → 2-3
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Muller
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 5-4
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
ace
3-3 → 4-3
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
G. Muller
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
C. Eubanks
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
G. Muller
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [SE] Lloyd Harris vs [Q] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
CH Vancouver
Lloyd Harris
0
6
5
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski•
30
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Harris
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-3 → 5-3
T. Kwiatkowski
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
T. Kwiatkowski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
L. Harris
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
T. Kwiatkowski
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
L. Harris
0-15
0-30
15-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
T. Kwiatkowski
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
T. Kwiatkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
3. Thanasi Kokkinakis vs [2] Jordan Thompson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Thomas Fabbiano vs Filip Peliwo (non prima ore: 04:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Austin Krajicek / Purav Raja vs Ruan Roelofse / Luke Saville
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] JC Aragone vs Alex Bolt
CH Vancouver
JC Aragone
3
6
6
Alex Bolt
6
2
4
Vincitore: J. ARAGONE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Aragone
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
J. Aragone
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bolt
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
5-2 → 6-2
J. Aragone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Bolt
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-0 → 3-1
A. Bolt
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 2-5
J. Aragone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
A. Bolt
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
2. [Q] Borna Gojo vs Kevin King
CH Vancouver
Borna Gojo
6
6
Kevin King
4
3
Vincitore: B. GOJO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. King
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
5-3 → 6-3
K. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
K. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Gojo
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
K. King
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
5-4 → 6-4
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-2 → 5-3
K. King
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
5-1 → 5-2
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
K. King
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
K. King
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
3. Ernesto Escobedo vs [Q] Daniel Evans
CH Vancouver
Ernesto Escobedo
40
1
Daniel Evans•
40
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Evans
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
4. Marc Polmans vs Evan King
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Gregoire Barrere / Quentin Halys vs Alex Lawson / Hunter Reese (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
