Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Vancouver: Risultati con il livescore dettagliato della seconda giornata. Nella notte impegnato Thomas Fabbiano

14/08/2018 22:37 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano
Thomas Fabbiano
CAN Main Draw Challenger Vancouver | Cemento | $100.000 – Primo turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN vs [8/WC] Ruben Bemelmans BEL

CH Vancouver
Felix Auger-Aliassime
0
0
Ruben Bemelmans [8]
0
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [1/WC] Vasek Pospisil CAN vs [WC] Benjamin Sigouin CAN (non prima ore: 04:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Polygon Court – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Gilles Muller LUX vs [SE] Christopher Eubanks USA

CH Vancouver
Gilles Muller [5]
6
4
6
Christopher Eubanks
4
6
3
Vincitore: G. MULLER
Mostra dettagli

2. [SE] Lloyd Harris RSA vs [Q] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA

CH Vancouver
Lloyd Harris
0
6
5
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
30
3
3
Mostra dettagli

3. Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS vs [2] Jordan Thompson AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs Filip Peliwo CAN (non prima ore: 04:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Austin Krajicek USA / Purav Raja IND vs Ruan Roelofse RSA / Luke Saville AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] JC Aragone USA vs Alex Bolt AUS

CH Vancouver
JC Aragone
3
6
6
Alex Bolt
6
2
4
Vincitore: J. ARAGONE
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Borna Gojo CRO vs Kevin King USA

CH Vancouver
Borna Gojo
6
6
Kevin King
4
3
Vincitore: B. GOJO
Mostra dettagli

3. Ernesto Escobedo USA vs [Q] Daniel Evans GBR

CH Vancouver
Ernesto Escobedo
40
1
Daniel Evans
40
0
Mostra dettagli

4. Marc Polmans AUS vs Evan King USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Gregoire Barrere FRA / Quentin Halys FRA vs Alex Lawson USA / Hunter Reese USA (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: , ,