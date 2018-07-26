Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tampere: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno. Fuori Marcora e Bellotti (Video)

26/07/2018 15:08 6 commenti
Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991
Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991

FIN Challenger Tampere CH | Terra | e43.000 – 2° Turno

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [3] Juan Ignacio Londero ARG vs [Q] Roberto Marcora ITA

CH Tampere
Juan Ignacio Londero [3]
3
6
6
Roberto Marcora
6
4
2
Vincitore: J. LONDERO
Mostra dettagli

2. [PR] Riccardo Bellotti ITA vs [5] Kamil Majchrzak POL

CH Tampere
Riccardo Bellotti
0
1
Kamil Majchrzak [5]
6
6
Vincitore: K. MAJCHRZAK
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Hugo Dellien BOL vs [Q] Jelle Sels NED (non prima ore: 15:30)

CH Tampere
Hugo Dellien [1]
40
6
0
Jelle Sels
30
4
0
Palla break
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Otto Virtanen FIN / Panu Virtanen FIN vs [4] Harri Heliovaara FIN / Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [Q] Ivan Gakhov RUS vs [7] Antoine Hoang FRA

CH Tampere
Ivan Gakhov
5
6
1
Antoine Hoang [7]
7
2
6
Vincitore: A. HOANG
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Ruben Gonzales PHI / Nathaniel Lammons USA vs Elliot Benchetrit FRA / Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

CH Tampere
Ruben Gonzales / Nathaniel Lammons [1]
6
4
10
Elliot Benchetrit / Geoffrey Blancaneaux
4
6
5
Vincitori: GONZALES / LAMMONS
Mostra dettagli

3. Gabor Borsos HUN / Gleb Sakharov FRA vs [2] Ivan Gakhov RUS / Alexander Pavlioutchenkov RUS

CH Tampere
Gabor Borsos / Gleb Sakharov
0
2
Ivan Gakhov / Alexander Pavlioutchenkov [2]
0
2
Ace PAV - n.1
Mostra dettagli

6 commenti

Matteo (Guest) 26-07-2018 14:34

Bellotti torna a casa in bici

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Saint pierre (Guest) 26-07-2018 13:43

Gran rovescio e bel gioco come sempre … forza roby

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Daniele (Guest) 26-07-2018 13:32

Peccato robi

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
luk (Guest) 26-07-2018 13:09

Peccato per il secondo set andato ma l’argentino è in ascesa…ha vinto di recente un challenger facendo ottimi scalpi e quindi una vittoria oggi sarebbe una mezza impresa. La partita è aperta

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Marco68 (Guest) 26-07-2018 12:19

Marcora vince il primo 6-3, anche oggi sta giocando bene… e quel rovescio è uno spettacolo!

 2
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: giuly97top10
Antonio (Guest) 26-07-2018 11:23

Vai Rick!!

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!