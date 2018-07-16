Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Gatineau: I risultati Live del Day 1. Subito sconfitto Stefano Napolitano (Video)

16/07/2018 20:55 14 commenti
Stefano Napolitano classe 1995
Stefano Napolitano classe 1995

CAN Challenger Gatineau CH | Cemento | $75.000 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Court Central – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Bradley Klahn USA vs Bradley Mousley AUS

CH Gatineau
Bradley Klahn [5]
7
7
Bradley Mousley
5
6
Vincitore: B. KLAHN
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Alexis Galarneau CAN vs [3] Darian King BAR (non prima ore: 22:00)

CH Gatineau
Alexis Galarneau
A
3
Darian King [3]
40
5
Game Point
Mostra dettagli

3. [8] Filip Peliwo CAN vs Ernesto Escobedo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Edan Leshem ISR vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS

CH Gatineau
Edan Leshem [3]
2
6
6
Aleksandar Vukic
6
4
3
Vincitore: E. LESHEM
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Justin Boulais CAN vs [5] Yunseong Chung KOR

CH Gatineau
Justin Boulais
2
1
Yunseong Chung [5]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. CHUNG
Mostra dettagli

3. Alexander Ward GBR vs Zhe Li CHN

CH Gatineau
Alexander Ward
4
6
Zhe Li
6
7
Vincitore: Z. LI
Mostra dettagli

4. Shintaro Imai JPN / Kaichi Uchida JPN vs Yusuke Takahashi JPN / Renta Tokuda JPN

CH Gatineau
Shintaro Imai / Kaichi Uchida
15
6
1
Yusuke Takahashi / Renta Tokuda
40
4
1
3 Game points Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Patrick Kypson USA vs Jacob Grills AUS

CH Gatineau
Patrick Kypson
3
1
Jacob Grills
6
6
Vincitore: J. GRILLS
Mostra dettagli

2. Takanyi Garanganga ZIM vs Ricardo Rodriguez – Pace VEN

CH Gatineau
Takanyi Garanganga
5
1
Ricardo Rodriguez - Pace
7
6
Vincitore: R. RODRIGUEZ - PACE
Mostra dettagli

3. Laurynas Grigelis LTU vs Stefano Napolitano ITA

CH Gatineau
Laurynas Grigelis
6
7
Stefano Napolitano
2
5
Vincitore: L. GRIGELIS
Mostra dettagli

4. Hunter Johnson USA / Yates Johnson USA vs Antoine Escoffier FRA / Ugo Humbert FRA (non prima ore: 22:00)

CH Gatineau
Hunter Johnson / Yates Johnson
30
6
0
Antoine Escoffier / Ugo Humbert
40
4
0
2 Game points
Mostra dettagli


TAG: ,

14 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

effeddielle (Guest) 16-07-2018 22:19

Quest’anno(dopo la finale a Bergamo di febbraio) é cosi x lui..l importante é nn mollare e crederci sempre (gia l’idea di andare subito in Nord America lo testimonia)..poi penso che abbia avuto anche delle noie fisiche Xche nn ha fatto tanti tornei e in quei pochi (salvo le quali degli slam) ha perso subito..É un peccato Xche potrebbe togliersi belle soddisfazioni

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
E-team (Guest) 16-07-2018 21:50

Napolitano in parabola discendente

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sottile 16-07-2018 21:07

Scritto da Italian_Tennis
@ 2003 tennis (#2158108)
Speriamo riesca a dare una svolta, primo set perso malamente.

Si, ha perso il secondo con maggiore dignità 😕

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
paoloarmando123 16-07-2018 21:06

probabilmente morale molto basso

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
paoloarmando123 16-07-2018 21:05

poca grinta sembra li per caso lottare sempre su ogni singolo punto

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fabrizio (Guest) 16-07-2018 21:05

Scritto da 2003 tennis
Parte favorito contro un avversario perlopiu terraiolo

Povero Napolitano, non vince più neanche per sbaglio! Che brutta involuzione, che peccato.

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Daniele99 (Guest) 16-07-2018 21:02

Napolitano si deve fermare.. atteggiamento è tennis non ci sono da un Po… Non puoi andare avanti così

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
iju99 (Guest) 16-07-2018 21:02

quanto è regredito napolitano madonna…dovrebbe ripartire dai futures

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
keope77 (Guest) 16-07-2018 21:01

Malissimo Napolitano! Sembra proprio in crisi da un po’ di tempo a questa parte…

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Omissis (Guest) 16-07-2018 20:51

Scritto da 2003 tennis
Parte favorito contro un avversario perlopiu terraiolo

Terraiolo? Assolutamente no, anzi…

 5
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Fede-rer
gianca50 16-07-2018 20:24

dai Stefano siamo tutti con te

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mac (Guest) 16-07-2018 20:22

Scritto da 2003 tennis
Parte favorito contro un avversario perlopiu terraiolo

terraiolo grigelis ? dai , per favore. segue il calendario ed alterna le superfici. nel 2011 vinse aptos: uno dei ch più importanti dell’estate americana. non spariamole per il gusto di farlo.

 3
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Fede-rer
Italian_Tennis 16-07-2018 20:15

@ 2003 tennis (#2158108)

Speriamo riesca a dare una svolta, primo set perso malamente.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
2003 tennis (Guest) 16-07-2018 18:56

Parte favorito contro un avversario perlopiu terraiolo

 1
Replica | Quota | -2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Sottile, Fede-rer