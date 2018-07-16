Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $21.969.327 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Best ranking per Marco Cecchinato, Lorenzo Sonego e Gianluigi Quinzi. Bene Thomas Fabbiano
16/07/2018 08:27 1 commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (16-07-2018)
15
Best: 13
▲
1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2030
Punti
24
Tornei
27
Best: 27
▲
2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1510
Punti
29
Tornei
50
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
996
Punti
24
Tornei
75
Best: 75
▲
6
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
757
Punti
24
Tornei
88
Best: 33
▼
-2
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
668
Punti
29
Tornei
107
Best: 70
▲
26
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
529
Punti
27
Tornei
118
Best: 118
▲
3
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
481
Punti
24
Tornei
141
Best: 108
▼
-4
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
409
Punti
24
Tornei
153
Best: 36
▲
1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
361
Punti
16
Tornei
167
Best: 167
▲
33
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
339
Punti
15
Tornei
174
Best: 159
▲
2
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
325
Punti
25
Tornei
180
Best: 84
▲
19
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
317
Punti
25
Tornei
185
Best: 156
▲
6
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
307
Punti
26
Tornei
197
Best: 100
▼
-11
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
292
Punti
22
Tornei
210
Best: 153
▲
19
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
274
Punti
36
Tornei
236
Best: 152
▲
11
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
239
Punti
21
Tornei
247
Best: 165
▲
11
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
228
Punti
30
Tornei
253
Best: 253
▲
2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
217
Punti
21
Tornei
259
Best: 146
▲
3
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
211
Punti
26
Tornei
292
Best: 290
▲
6
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
176
Punti
23
Tornei
294
Best: 118
▲
5
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
175
Punti
37
Tornei
295
Best: 295
▲
5
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
174
Punti
22
Tornei
305
Best: 301
▲
12
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
162
Punti
25
Tornei
311
Best: 259
▼
-1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
156
Punti
27
Tornei
331
Best: 315
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
141
Punti
19
Tornei
366
Best: 178
▲
4
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
118
Punti
23
Tornei
388
Best: 388
▲
53
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
104
Punti
26
Tornei
439
Best: 389
▼
-16
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
87
Punti
30
Tornei
443
Best: 418
▲
5
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
85
Punti
27
Tornei
466
Best: 407
▼
-23
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
78
Punti
26
Tornei
482
Best: 402
▲
5
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
74
Punti
23
Tornei
485
Best: 394
▼
-15
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
72
Punti
15
Tornei
487
Best: 204
▼
-36
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
72
Punti
15
Tornei
500
Best: 500
▲
6
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
68
Punti
29
Tornei
513
Best: 375
▲
2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
64
Punti
14
Tornei
523
Best: 472
▲
89
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
63
Punti
31
Tornei
526
Best: 292
▼
-15
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
62
Punti
12
Tornei
534
Best: 355
▼
-3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
61
Punti
28
Tornei
535
Best: 535
▲
52
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
61
Punti
29
Tornei
577
Best: 481
▼
-1
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
52
Punti
24
Tornei
591
Best: 522
▼
-11
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
49
Punti
14
Tornei
608
Best: 608
▲
9
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
48
Punti
25
Tornei
624
Best: 327
▼
-6
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
45
Punti
26
Tornei
627
Best: 556
▲
7
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
44
Punti
24
Tornei
640
Best: 640
▲
4
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
42
Punti
26
Tornei
644
Best: 542
▼
-13
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
41
Punti
15
Tornei
646
Best: 375
▲
7
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
41
Punti
18
Tornei
653
Best: 653
▲
4
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
40
Punti
17
Tornei
655
Best: 465
▲
38
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
40
Punti
23
Tornei
661
Best: 659
▲
5
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
39
Punti
22
Tornei
673
Best: 70
▼
-3
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
8
Tornei
709
Best: 670
▲
2
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
33
Punti
30
Tornei
717
Best: 526
▼
-75
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
32
Punti
23
Tornei
767
Best: 767
▲
290
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
27
Punti
14
Tornei
805
Best: 797
▼
-8
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
24
Punti
23
Tornei
817
Best: 798
▼
-19
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
23
Punti
21
Tornei
835
Best: 598
▼
-25
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
21
Punti
22
Tornei
869
Best: 384
▼
-27
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
18
Punti
15
Tornei
874
Best: 874
▲
25
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
18
Punti
18
Tornei
901
Best: 873
▼
-15
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
16
Punti
19
Tornei
905
Best: 905
▲
14
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
16
Punti
23
Tornei
918
Best: 918
▲
2
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
15
Punti
27
Tornei
957
Best: 282
▼
-98
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
13
Punti
20
Tornei
969
Best: 950
▼
-2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
12
Punti
9
Tornei
983
Best: 222
▲
5
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
11
Punti
4
Tornei
989
Best: 450
▼
-13
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
11
Punti
12
Tornei
998
Best: 299
--
0
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
11
Punti
18
Tornei
1023
Best: 793
▲
41
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
10
Punti
13
Tornei
1033
Best: 989
▼
-4
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
24
Tornei
1090
Best: 590
▲
16
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
16
Tornei
1102
Best: 1102
▲
671
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
7
Punti
4
Tornei
1113
Best: 903
▲
14
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1114
Best: 1086
▼
-25
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1118
Best: 743
▼
-24
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1150
Best: 1150
--
0
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
6
Punti
2
Tornei
1160
Best: 1160
▲
5
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1165
Best: 1133
▲
2
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1169
Best: 1169
▲
123
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1208
Best: 1208
▲
12
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1210
Best: 854
▲
13
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1211
Best: 1211
▲
13
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1220
Best: 1220
▲
178
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1224
Best: 1163
▲
78
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1231
Best: 1066
▼
-131
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1261
Best: 1237
▲
11
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1268
Best: 664
▲
17
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1268
Best: 1181
▼
-54
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1284
Best: 1184
▲
8
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1288
Best: 1288
▲
13
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1293
Best: 1135
▲
9
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1336
Best: 1307
▲
7
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1368
Best: 943
▲
1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1384
Best: 1350
▼
-15
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1392
Best: 1142
▼
-13
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1427
Best: 1425
▼
-2
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1427
Best: 715
--
0
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1449
Best: 267
▼
-5
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1462
Best: 1455
▼
-6
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1494
Best: 1312
▲
279
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1540
Best: 901
▲
1
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1543
Best: 1543
▲
1
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1543
Best: 1445
▲
1
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1543
Best: 1442
▲
1
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1562
Best: 1354
▼
-1
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1562
Best: 1553
▼
-1
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1562
Best: 1562
▼
-1
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1577
Best: 1119
▲
1
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1588
Best: 1461
▲
2
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1595
Best: 1028
▼
-1
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1606
Best: 1606
--
0
Lorenzo Fucile
ITA, 13-05-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1606
Best: 1605
--
0
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1701
Best: 1701
--
0
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1701
▲
6
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 590
▼
-235
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1322
▲
72
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1701
Best: 1580
▲
6
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1787
Best: 1787
▲
67
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1787
Best: 1552
▲
67
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1787
Best: 1663
▼
-14
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1855
Best: 1620
▼
-1
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1855
Best: 1743
▲
41
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1889
Best: 835
▲
62
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1889
Best: 1694
▲
7
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1889
Best: 1889
▲
7
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1889
Best: 1793
▲
39
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1963
Best: 1856
▲
2
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
9
Tornei
Anche Berrettini fa il B.R. o lo eguaglia?