Challenger Braunschweig: I risultati Live del Primo e Secondo Turno di Quali. In campo un azzurro

07/07/2018 10:58 1 commento
Joao Souza nella foto
Joao Souza nella foto

Challenger Braunschweig CH | Terra | e127.000 – 1° 2° Turno Quali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30)
1. George Von Massow GER vs Joao Pedro Sorgi BRA

CH Braunschweig
George Von Massow
7
3
6
Joao Pedro Sorgi
5
6
2
Vincitore: G. VON MASSOW
2. Stefan Seifert GER vs [WC] Alejo Vilaro ARG

CH Braunschweig
Stefan Seifert
0
0
Alejo Vilaro
0
0
3. [1] Joao Souza BRA vs Leonard Von Hindte GER OR Marvin Netuschil GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Dragos Dima ROU vs Gibril Diarra AUT OR Marvin Moeller GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30)
1. Peter Goldsteiner AUT vs [WC] Tillmann Erdbories GER

CH Braunschweig
Peter Goldsteiner
1
4
Tillmann Erdbories
6
6
Vincitore: T. ERDBORIES
2. Gibril Diarra AUT vs Marvin Moeller GER

CH Braunschweig
Gibril Diarra
15
3
Marvin Moeller
15
4
3. George Von Massow GER OR Joao Pedro Sorgi BRA vs [8] Mariano Kestelboim ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Stefan Seifert GER OR [WC] Alejo Vilaro ARG vs [7] Jan Satral CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30)
1. Leonard Von Hindte GER vs Marvin Netuschil GER

CH Braunschweig
Leonard Von Hindte
6
2
Marvin Netuschil
7
6
Vincitore: M. NETUSCHIL
2. [3] Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Niklas Guttau GER

CH Braunschweig
Kimmer Coppejans [3]
30
0
Niklas Guttau
40
0
Game Point Ace - n.2 per N. G
3. [2] Maxime Janvier FRA vs Matthew Dellavedova AUS OR Felipe Mantilla COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30)
1. Matthew Dellavedova AUS vs Felipe Mantilla COL

CH Braunschweig
Matthew Dellavedova
2
2
Felipe Mantilla
6
6
Vincitore: F. MANTILLA
2. Nicolas Bianchi ITA vs [6] Pawel Cias POL

CH Braunschweig
Nicolas Bianchi
0
3
0
Pawel Cias [6]
0
6
0
3. Peter Goldsteiner AUT OR [WC] Tillmann Erdbories GER vs [5] Jordi Samper-Montana ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Zampa 07-07-2018 11:33

Scusate, chi conosce questo nicolas bianchi???

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
